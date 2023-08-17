Home / Technology / Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram lander set to separate today, just 163 km from Moon
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram lander set to separate today, just 163 km from Moon

Aug 17, 2023 11:09 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ISRO prepares to separate the Vikram lander module from the propulsion module.

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: The Indian Lunar mission executed its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, further reducing the distance to the Moon's surface. With this achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spacecraft has concluded all the required manoeuvres for its lunar journey. The focus now shifts to the forthcoming separation of the lander module, encompassing both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover components, from the propulsion module.

People wave the national flag as they celebrate the launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on July 14.
People wave the national flag as they celebrate the launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on July 14.(ANI)

  • Aug 17, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 latest updates: ISRO chief concern for the 100km journey

    "Up to 100 km we do not see any difficulty. The issues are only in estimation of the position of the lander accurately from earth. This measurement is a very critical measurement, we call it the orbit determination process. If it is correct, the rest of the process can be done," ISRO Chief Somanath has said.

  • Aug 17, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 news: After Indian mission and Russia's Luna 25, list of future Moon exploration programmes

    1. SLIM - JAXA (Japan) Lunar Lander (Launch: August 26, 2023):

    2. Peregrine Mission 1 - NASA CLPS Lunar Lander (Launch: 2023):

    3. IM-1 - NASA CLPS Lunar Lander (Launch: 2023):

    4. Lunar Trailblazer - NASA Lunar Orbiting Small Satellite (Launch: 2023):

    5. Prime 1 - NASA CLPS Lunar Lander (Launch: November 2023):

    6. Griffin Mission 1 - VIPER - NASA Lunar South Pole Rover (Launch: November 2024):

    7. Intuitive Machines 3 - NASA Lunar Lander and Rovers (Launch: 2024):

    8. Blue Ghost 1 - NASA Lunar Lander (Launch: 2023):

    9. Chang'e 6 - CNSA (China) Lunar Sample Return Mission (Launch: 2024)

  • Aug 17, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 mission detailed timeline

    July 6: ISRO announces Mission Chandrayaan-3 launch date of July 14 from Sriharikota's second pad.

    July 7: Successful vehicle electrical tests completed.

    July 11: Comprehensive 24-hour 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch process concludes.

    July 14: LVM3 M4 vehicle launches Chandrayaan-3 into designated orbit.

    July 15: First orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, reaching 41762 km x 173 km orbit.

    July 17: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre places Chandrayaan-3 at 41603 km x 226 km orbit.

    July 22: Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre establishes spacecraft in 71351 km x 233 km orbit.

    July 25: Another successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.

    August 1: Chandrayaan-3 inserted into translunar orbit (288 km x 369328 km).

    August 5: Successful lunar orbit insertion (164 km x 18074 km).

    August 6: Lunar orbit lowered to 170 km x 4,313 km.

    August 9: ISRO carefully moves the spacecraft's path lower in its orbit around the moon. It has achieved a lunar orbit of 174 km x 1437 km

    August 14: Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the moon's surface in another controlled bringing it in a orbit of 150 km x 177 km

    August 16: The Indian spacecraft performs the fifth and final Moon-bound manoeuvre positioning itself in a near circular Lunar orbit of 163*153 km.

    August 17: The landing module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, will separate from its propulsion system.

    Over the next few days, the Chandrayaan-3 will make the final orbit adjustment by reducing it to be around 100*30 km, the farthest and nearest point from the moon respectively.

    August 23: If everything goes well, planned lunar touchdown attempt at 5:47pm where the spacecraft will travel the last 30km distance.

  • Aug 17, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna 25: A comparison

    1. Launch Vehicles:

    - Luna-25 was launched on August 11 using a Soyuz-2 Fregat booster.

    - Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, employed the Launch Vehicle Mark-III chosen by ISRO.

    2. Fuel Efficiency:

    - Luna-25 benefits from surplus fuel storage, eliminating fuel efficiency concerns.

    - Chandrayaan-3, with limited fuel capacity, needed a circuitous route due to fuel constraints.

    3. Lift-off Mass:

    - Luna-25 possesses a leaner lift-off mass of 1,750 kilograms.

    - In contrast, Chandrayaan-3's mass is 3,800 kilograms, significantly heavier.

    - Luna-25's reduced mass allows for more efficient acceleration capabilities.

  • Aug 17, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Luna 25 latest status: Where is the Russian Lunar spacecraft?

    As Chandrayaan-3 continues to draw closer to its targeted lunar touchdown, another contender in lunar exploration, Luna-25, the Russian lunar mission launched just last week, has successfully entered lunar orbit and is gearing up for a soft landing attempt on the lunar surface between August 21 and 23.

  • Aug 17, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 updates: What next after Vikram lander separation?

    After separation, the lander is expected to undergo a "deboost" (the process of slowing down) to place it in an orbit where the Perilune (closest point to the Moon) is 30 kilometres and Apolune (farthest point from the Moon) is 100 km. From this orbit, the soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon will be attempted on August 23.

  • Aug 17, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 latest updates: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

    "Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. With this, the lunar-bound manoeuvres are completed. It's time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys," ISRO said on Wednesday.

