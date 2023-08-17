Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram lander set to separate today, just 163 km from Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: The Indian Lunar mission executed its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, further reducing the distance to the Moon's surface. With this achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spacecraft has concluded all the required manoeuvres for its lunar journey. The focus now shifts to the forthcoming separation of the lander module, encompassing both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover components, from the propulsion module.

People wave the national flag as they celebrate the launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on July 14.(ANI)