Chandrayaan-3: After taking ‘Vikram’ lander near Moon, what's next for propulsion module

Chandrayaan-3 achieved a significant milestone on Thursday after both its lander module ‘Vikram’ and the propulsion module which was carrying it closer to the Moon got separated. It will now make the crucial landing on the lunar surface in less than a week on August 23. Graphical representation of both modules getting separated(ISRO)

On August 16, the propulsion module completed its fifth and final maneouvre around the Moon's orbit. Earlier, it made three successive orbit reduction maneouvres on August 6, 9 and 14, taking the craft closer to the lunar surface.

The lander module will carry out its own set of tasks on the lunar orbit till it reaches the surface and makes a soft landing.

Chandrayaan-3's propulsion mission played a crucial role by pushing the lander and rover closer to the Moon, along with acting as a communication relay satellite.

What role will the propulsion module play after its separation from the lander?

After carrying out its key task – giving a ride to lander module close to Moon – the propulsion module is assigned to search for extraterrestrial life on exo-planets beyond our solar system, using the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload.

The propulsion module continues its journey in the current orbit for months or years, said ISRO.

This payload will conduct a spectroscopic study of Earth's atmosphere to perform measurements of variations in polarisation from Earth's cloud. The data collected using the SHAPE payload will allow scientist to study exo-planets that support life, as well as enabling a better way to understand Earth's atmosphere.

Last week, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath expressed confidence in the progress of the Chandrayaan 3, providing reassurance that all systems were operating as planned.

