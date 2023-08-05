Home / Technology / Chandrayaan-3 nears moon: Lunar orbit entry set for today evening | LIVE Updates
Live

Chandrayaan-3 nears moon: Lunar orbit entry set for today evening | LIVE Updates

Aug 05, 2023 10:36 AM IST
OPEN APP

Chandrayaan-3 countdown: India's third lunar mission is going to enter the moon orbit today.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered two-thirds of its voyage to the moon, with the significant Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) scheduled for August 5 at approximately 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on board the LVM-3 rocket. (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on board the LVM-3 rocket. (ISRO)(HT_PRINT)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 05, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    India's ISRO mission latest updates: What are Chandrayaan-3's objectives?

    Chandrayaan-3 aims to accomplish almost the same objectives as its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2:

    1) Successfully demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

    2) Showcase the mobility of the Rover on the Moon's terrain.

    3) Conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

  • Aug 05, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 moon mission LIVE Updates: ISRO confirms spacecraft's moon orbit entry today

    “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon. Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on Friday. Here's the live feed of India's third moon misson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandrayaan space exploration isro isro missions + 2 more

Chandrayaan-3 nears moon: Lunar orbit entry set for today evening | LIVE

technology
Updated on Aug 05, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Chandrayaan-3 countdown: India's third lunar mission is going to enter the moon orbit today.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on board the LVM-3 rocket. (ISRO)(HT_PRINT)
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Amazon shares surge 8% as e-commerce and cloud-computing thrive

Amazon's shares rose over 8% on Friday, buoyed by strong performance in its e-commerce and cloud computing businesses.

An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York City, US. (Reuters)
technology
Published on Aug 05, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Google is wooing employees with a ‘summer special’ at the on-site hotel

Google offers its staffers a “summer special” at the hotel located on the Mountain View campus in California hoping this scheme will lure them back to office.

Imagine not having to commute to work in the morning and instead getting an extra hour of sleep and less friction.
technology
Published on Aug 05, 2023 12:54 AM IST
ByJahanvi Sharma

Elon Musk introduces live video feature for X. Here's how you can use it

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk on Friday introduced a new ‘live video’ feature on the micro-blogging platform.

Elon Musk(REUTERS)
technology
Published on Aug 04, 2023 08:51 PM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

‘Be cautious’: Centre warns of fake mails from cyber crime tracking body

The email appears to be from cybercrime agency's administrator, and it concludes with the name of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IPS officer Rajesh Kumar.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-check unit shared a sample of a fake email on its Twitter account.(Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)
technology
Published on Aug 04, 2023 08:12 PM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Govt to delay implementation of laptop and tablet import ban

Companies given more time to apply for import licences for laptops and tablets due to "security concerns".

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar(PTI)
technology
Published on Aug 04, 2023 06:35 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Chandrayaan-3 makes two-thirds of moon journey, lunar orbit entry on Saturday

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft nearing moon, lunar orbit injection scheduled for August 5, soft landing expected by August 23.

India's LVM3-M4 lifts off carrying the Chandrayaan-3 lander from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India, July 14.(REUTERS)
technology
Published on Aug 04, 2023 06:19 PM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Personal data protection bill 2023: What will change for normal users? Explained

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2023, presented in the Lok Sabha, aims to regulate personal digital data, provide resolution for breaches.

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday.(Others: Sensex opening Sensex closing)
technology
Updated on Aug 04, 2023 06:19 PM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Gen Con 2023: Did your favourite character make it to the Promo Card?

The Disney Lorcana promo card for Gen Con 2023 has been launched. Find out who is featured on the card.

Disney Lorcana is shaping up to be the hottest game release at Gen Con. Find out who got featured in this year's promo card.
technology
Published on Aug 03, 2023 10:52 PM IST
ByJahanvi Sharma

Reliance JioBook laptop on sale for 16,499. Here are its top features

The first version of the JioBook laptop was launched in October 2022.

Reliance Jio launcheed their new Laptop JioBook 11, at the Reliance office in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) ( )
technology
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 04:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

On Elon Musk's X, users can now download videos if creator allows

Users must, however, have a verified account on the social media platform.

Elon Musk killed off the Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, replacing the world-recognized blue bird with a white X as the tycoon accelerates his efforts to transform the floundering social media giant. (AFP)
technology
Published on Aug 03, 2023 03:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Import of laptops, tablets ‘restricted’, says govt. Here's why

The notice added that imports would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.

The restrictions will not be applicable on imports under Baggage Rules, the ministry added. (HTphoto / representative)(HT_PRINT)
business
Updated on Aug 03, 2023 12:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Elon Musk's X (Twitter) allows users to now hide Blue tick | 4 Steps

Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) now allows users to hide their Blue checkmark obtained through a paid subscription.

Elon Musk killed off the Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, replacing the world-recognized blue bird with a white X as the tycoon accelerates his efforts to transform the floundering social media giant. (AFP)
technology
Published on Aug 02, 2023 07:36 PM IST
BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar

Senegal suspends TikTok access amid anti-govt protests citing ‘hateful messages’

Senegal suspends TikTok due to concerns over spreading hateful and subversive messages, amid opposition protests.

The video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone.(AP)
technology
Published on Aug 02, 2023 05:45 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Musk's X (Twitter) challenges Karnataka HC ruling on content blocking

Social media platform X appeals Indian court ruling, arguing it could lead to more content blocking and censorship.

The original lawsuit predates X's ownership by billionaire Elon Musk (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)(AFP)
technology
Published on Aug 02, 2023 03:36 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out