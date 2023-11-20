Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

Sam Altman on Monday joined Microsoft, days after he was ousted as the chief executive officer. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman waits for a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law hearing on artificial intelligence to begin, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)

Announcing Altman's appointment, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella posted on X,“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners".



"We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success", the Microsoft CEO posted.



Remember, Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and woven the company's tech into its offerings including Bing.

Earlier in the day, OpenAI hired former Twitch chief Emmett Shear as the next CEO, defying calls from the investors to reinstate Altman.

On Saturday, OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, had sacked Altman, saying it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the Microsoft-backed AI firm.



The company's board in a statement had said it was “grateful for Sam's many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward.”

