From Samsung to Xiaomi, these brands will launch their smartphones in August

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Several leading mobile phone giants are expected to launch their devices in August.

If you are fond of smartphones, then the upcoming month of August is gonna be really exciting for you. Next month, several brands are set to launch their smartphones in India. Redmi, Motorola, Samsung and OnePlus are the mobile giants which will be unveiling their smartphones for Indian users in August 2023.

Here are five top smartphones expected to be launched next month.

1. RedMi 12 5G: Chinese mobile company Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi 12 5G smartphone on August 1. The price of this smartphone has already been leaked online. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Redmi 12 5G could be available in two storage options of 6GB+128GB ( 9,999) and 8GB+256 GB ( 13,999). The mobile phone is said to have a 6.79-inch FHD+ display and a high refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is expected to have a 1080x2400 pixels resolution. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor paired with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

Samsung F34 5G smartphone is expected to be launched next month.(Flipkart website)
2. Moto G14: Motorola's latest Moto G14 will be launched on August 1. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, this smartphone is expected to be priced between 10,000-11,000. The smartphone has a 6.5" FHD+Display and is powered by .5000mAH battery with 20W Turbo Power charging. It has stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. It has UNISCO T616 Octa-Core Processor with 4GB RAM.

3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: The Chinese mobile giant is set to launch its Mix Fold 3 smartphone in August this year. According to website GSMArena, this device will have four Leica-tuned cameras.

4. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: The smartphone users are eagerly waiting for this device. It is powered by a 6000 mAh battery which lasts up to two days. It has a 50 MP No shake camera. It comes with a 16.42 cms FHD+sAMOLED display.

5. OnePlus: OnePlus is set to unveil two models, i.e OnePlus Open and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro next month. Both the smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets.

    HT News Desk

    

