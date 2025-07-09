Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India, full specs, camera upgrades, and what to expect

Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is likely to launch in early 2026 and leaked details suggest upgrades across performance, design, and camera hardware—while keeping the overall structure of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Leaked specs suggest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will bring major camera upgrades and improved performance in 2025.(HT Tech)

Here’s what to expect from the Galaxy S26 Ultra based on early reports:

Display and Design

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain the 6.9-inch display size seen in its predecessor. However, Samsung has reportedly reduced the bezel size, increasing the screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience.

Internally, the phone is said to feature a larger vapour chamber cooling system, approximately 1.2 times bigger than the one in the S25 Ultra. This upgrade is aimed at managing heat more efficiently during intensive usage, helping with thermal stability and battery efficiency.

Design changes will be minor. The device will maintain a similar overall shape, with a cleaner rear panel. Samsung may remove the separate, raised camera rings in favour of a more integrated camera module. Earlier reports suggested Samsung considered removing the S Pen and digitizer, but both features are now expected to remain.

Memory and Storage

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to come in three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All models are expected to include 16GB RAM, even in the base version, aimed at smooth multitasking and consistent performance.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India



Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in India at a price of ₹1,59,990. Aimed at tech enthusiasts and professionals, the device offers top-end hardware, a high-quality display, and an upgraded camera system—positioning it firmly in the premium flagship segment.

Camera Upgrades

The rear camera setup will see notable improvements. The main sensor will be a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 with an updated lens for better clarity and enhanced low-light performance.

Other expected camera features include:

50MP ultra-wide lens

50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom

Upgraded 3x telephoto lens from 10MP to 12MP

Samsung is also expected to add a laser autofocus system to improve focusing in low light. The device will include an updated ProVisual Engine for sharper image processing. Details about the front camera are yet to be confirmed.

Processor and Performance

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, made using TSMC’s 3nm process. Samsung is not expected to release an Exynos version for this generation.

An overclocked “For Galaxy” version of the Snapdragon chip will likely power all global units. Samsung has dropped plans to include its in-house 2nm chip for this model.