Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in India: Which tablets offer better value?

If you have been looking for the right opportunity to buy a tablet, now would be a great time to do so. Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival 2026 in India on its platform during which time it is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets from various brands. Tablets from Samsung, in particular, are getting a discount of up to 50% on the platform right now.

These are best Samsung tablets that you can buy on Amazon right now. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

From tablets designed for browsing, streaming and online classes to more powerful options for productivity and multitasking, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range caters to different types of users, all of which are available with heavy discounts on the platform right now. With this, the challenge becomes to figure out which model offers the most value for your money.

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A lower-priced tablet may be enough if you mainly watch videos, read e-books or attend online meetings. However, if you plan to take handwritten notes, edit documents, use multiple apps simultaneously or work with a stylus, spending more on a feature-rich model could make sense. Before choosing, compare the display, processor, RAM, storage, battery capacity and software support, along with whether you need Wi-Fi or 5G connectivity.

Before you make your final decision, here is a closer look at Samsung Galaxy Tab deals in India that deserve your attention during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Samsung Galaxy Tabs: Top tablets to consider and their key specs

MODEL DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 13.1-inch Exynos 1580 10,090mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 8.7-inch MediaTek Helio G99 5,100mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 14.6-inch MediaTek Dimensity 9500 11,600mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11-inch MediaTek Dimensity 7300 7,040mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 10.9-inch Samsung Exynos 1380 8,000mAh

Top Samsung tablets to buy this sale

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is designed for users who need a large-screen tablet for productivity, studies and entertainment. Its 13.1-inch display provides ample room for reading documents, attending video calls and managing multiple tasks. The included S Pen makes handwritten notes, sketches and document annotations easier, while AI-powered writing tools and Samsung DeX desktop mode help create a more work-focused experience. With 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and the Exynos 1580 processor, this Wi-Fi tablet offers a versatile setup for professionals, students and creative users.

Specifications Display 13.1-inch TFT LCD Processor Samsung Exynos 1580, octa-core RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 10,090mAh Reasons to Buy Sharp display Useful productivity features Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Size may affect portability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet to be of good quality. They like its large display and find its productivity features useful. They also appreciate its battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and productivity.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is a compact, Gray tablet designed for everyday productivity, online classes and entertainment. Its 8.7-inch TFT LCD display and lightweight build make it easy to carry while commuting or travelling. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which handles everyday browsing, video calls, reading and light multitasking. The Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity allows you to access the internet using a compatible SIM card when Wi-Fi is unavailable. With 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory, it suits users seeking a portable, budget-friendly tablet.

Specifications Display 8.7-inch TFT LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Battery 5,100mAh Reasons to Buy Premium quality Smooth performance Smooth display Reasons to Avoid Limited display resolution RAM may feel limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet to be of good quality. They find the quality performance. They find its display smooth and they like its performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, quality and productivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is a premium productivity tablet featuring an expansive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a slim, premium design. Its large screen offers room for split-screen multitasking, document editing, video meetings and creative work. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which combines 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for demanding apps and everyday workflows. Samsung DeX provides a desktop-style interface, while the included S Pen supports handwritten notes and annotations.

Specifications Display 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 11,600mAh Reasons to Buy Sharp display Smooth performance Useful productivity features Reasons to Avoid Premium sapphire

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet to be of premium quality. They like its smooth performance and its large sharp display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, quality and productivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ combines a sleek, portable design with features for everyday productivity, learning and entertainment. Its 11-inch display provides a spacious workspace for reading documents, attending online classes and switching between apps. Google Gemini integration offers AI assistance, while the quad speakers deliver immersive audio for video meetings and media playback. With 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 5G connectivity, this tablet supports work and learning on the go.

Specifications Display 11-inch TFT LCD Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 7,040mAh Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Great performance Long battery life Reasons to Avoid LCD display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet performance good. They also consider it good value for money and like its sound quality and battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a productivity-focused tablet with a slim Gray design, a 10.9-inch display and an S Pen included in the box. Its stylus supports handwritten notes, document annotations and sketches, while AI tools such as Object Eraser help with everyday creative tasks. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration suits routine work, study and entertainment. Its 8,000mAh battery and expandable storage add flexibility for users on the move.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch TFT LCD Processor Samsung Exynos 1380 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 8,000mAh Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Great performance Long battery life Reasons to Avoid LCD display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet to be a steal deal with excellent performance, particularly noting that the S-Pen works perfectly and the device doesn't lag. They appreciate its educational features and battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, design and battery life.

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FAQs for buying a Samsung tablet in India What is the difference between Samsung Galaxy Tab A and Tab S series? The Galaxy Tab A series generally targets budget-conscious users who need a tablet for browsing, video streaming, online classes and everyday apps. The Galaxy Tab S series focuses more on premium displays, performance, productivity tools and S Pen functionality.

Can a Samsung Galaxy Tab replace a laptop? A premium Galaxy Tab can replace a laptop for selected tasks, such as emails, web browsing, online meetings, document editing and note-taking. Samsung DeX offers a desktop-style interface, and a compatible keyboard and mouse can make work more comfortable.

How much storage should I choose when buying a Samsung tablet? A 64GB tablet may work for basic use if you rely on cloud storage and streaming. A 128GB model is a practical starting point for many users, while 256GB is better for large apps, offline videos, photos and work files.

Are Samsung tablets good for gaming? Samsung tablets can handle casual games and many demanding titles, but gaming performance varies by processor, RAM and cooling. Premium Galaxy Tab S models are generally better suited to graphics-intensive games, while budget models are more appropriate for casual gaming.

Should I buy a Samsung tablet with Wi-Fi or 4G/5G connectivity? A Wi-Fi-only tablet is usually sufficient if you mainly work at home, in an office or in places with reliable wireless internet. A 4G or 5G model is more convenient for commuters, field professionals and students who need mobile data away from Wi-Fi.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.