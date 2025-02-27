Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders surface online, revealing a similar design: What we think

Samsung's next-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, are expected to launch around July, based on past release trends. So far, numerous details have emerged about both devices, including expected specifications, design enhancements, and features. Galaxy Z Flip 7's render provided by OnLeaks x Android Headlines.(Android Headlines)

Now, a recent Android Headlines report has allegedly revealed renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The clamshell-style foldable appears to maintain Samsung’s signature design. The renders, created in collaboration with OnLeaks, suggest a resemblance to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6, though several key details are expected to differ. Here are the details and what we think about the alleged renders.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be slightly larger than the Z Flip 6

Android Headlines reports that the Z Flip 7 will feature a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display, making it slightly larger than the Z Flip 6, which had a 3.4-inch outer display and a 6.7-inch inner display. The publication also states that the camera module dimensions have slightly increased.

The phone is expected to retain the dual-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. While these cameras may have the same megapixel count as their predecessors, they are expected to improved.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Performance and specifications

As far as performance-related specifications are concerned, reports suggest that the Z Flip 7 could be powered by the Exynos 2500, a successor to the Exynos 2400 from last year. However, some reports claim that Samsung may not be able to use the Exynos 2500 due to yield issues.

On the other hand, several reports indicate that Samsung may stick to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, similar to the Galaxy S25 series launched earlier this year.

Regarding memory, Android Headlines suggests that the Z Flip 7 will be offered with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 pricing could remain unchanged

In early February, tipster PandaFlashPro suggested that both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 will retain the same pricing as last year's models in most markets. If this holds true for India, the Z Flip 7 could launch at ₹1,09,999, while global pricing may remain at $1,099.

Our take on the alleged design

From what can be seen in the renders—if they turn out to be accurate—it will be interesting to observe the public's reaction to the devices. This is because the current renders, which are unofficial and should be taken with a grain of salt, suggest a design very similar to the Z Flip 6.

If this is indeed the case, it could prove challenging to convince buyers, particularly given that the past few generations of Samsung's foldables have looked quite similar, with only incremental improvements.