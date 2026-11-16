Shopping for a new TV? 5 smart TVs under 25,000 I'd consider buying for my home

A television is more than a screen to watch daily TV shows and occasional news. It's a space that often brings a family together over weekend movie marathons and daily dinner conversations. This is why having a good TV can make a noticeable difference to your home's entertainment experience. That said, you don't always need to spend upwards of ₹50,000 to get a good TV screen useful features. The smart TV market segment under ₹25,000 has become increasingly competitive. Companies competing in this segment offer a mix of Full HD and 4K displays, access to popular streaming platforms, improved picture technologies and multiple connectivity options. This gives buyers more flexibility when choosing a television that fits their budget and viewing habits.

These are the best TVs in India under ₹25000. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

While all of this is true, it is important to consider how you plan to use your television before making a decision. For instance, if you spend most of your time watching Netflix, YouTube and other OTT content, the operating system and picture quality deserve particular attention. Similarly, connectivity options and sound output can influence everyday usability.

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If I were looking to upgrade my living room television without crossing the ₹25,000 mark, here are five smart TVs I would put on my shortlist. They offer different combinations of features, making it easier to find an option that suits your entertainment needs and budget.

Factors to consider while buying a TV under ₹ 25,000

- Screen size and viewing distance: You can easily get 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch and select 50-inch models in this price range. A 43-inch TV is a practical choice for many living rooms, while a 32-inch model may work better in bedrooms or smaller spaces.

- Display resolution and picture quality: Look for at least Full HD resolution if you are buying a smaller television. If you prefer a 43-inch or larger screen, consider a 4K Ultra HD TV, provided it fits your budget. Also check supported HDR formats such as HDR10 and HLG.

- Operating system and smart features: Check which smart TV platform the television uses. Google TV and Android TV platforms offer different interfaces and features. Also look for access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and JioHotstar. Also consider interface responsiveness, software updates and voice control support.

- Sound quality and audio features: Look the speaker output and features such as Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS support. A TV with 20W speakers may be sufficient for everyday viewing, but actual sound quality also depends on speaker configuration and tuning.

- Connectivity and gaming features: Check the number of HDMI and USB ports available. Multiple HDMI ports are useful if you plan to connect a set-top box, gaming console or soundbar. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet and HDMI ARC or eARC support are also worth considering.

Top features of the best TVs under ₹ 25,000

MODEL SCREEN SIZE SPEAKER WATTAGE OPERATING SYSTEM Xiaomi 43 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart 43-inch 30W Google TV Samsung 32 inch (80cm) HD Smart LED 2026 TV 32-inch 20W Tizen OS TCL 80 cms (32 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32-inch 24W Google TV Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E5S Series Full HD Smart Hi-QLED Google TV 43-inch 26W Google TV Acer 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43-inch 30W Google TV

Best TVs under ₹ 25,000

The Xiaomi Smartchoice X 43-inch 4K Smart TV features a sleek, bezel-less design that complements modern living spaces. Its 4K Ultra HD LED display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 for detailed visuals, while Filmmaker Mode and Reality Flow MEMC aim to improve the viewing experience. Its Eye Comfort Mode is designed to make extended viewing more comfortable. It runs Google TV on Android 14, the television offers access to popular streaming apps, Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, alongside a 30W speaker system.

Specifications Display Size 43 inches Display Technology LED 4K Ultra HD Operating System Google TV Speaker Wattage 30W Audio Technology Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 3 HDMI ports (1 eARC), 2 USB ports, optical and 3.5mm audio Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Limited internal storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this TV for its good picture quality and sound quality. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV features a slim design with a three-side bezel-less screen, making it suitable for compact living spaces and bedrooms. Its HD Ready LED display comes with PurColor, HDR10+ and a Hyper Real Picture Engine for enhanced picture quality. The television runs on Samsung's Tizen OS and offers access to streaming apps and over 150 free channels through Samsung TV Plus. Knox Security, a voice-assistance remote, Apple AirPlay and Q-Symphony add to its everyday convenience.

Specifications Display Size 32 inches Display Technology LED HD Ready Operating System Tizen OS Speaker Wattage 20W Audio Technology Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite), Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 2 HDMI ports (including eARC), 1 USB port, Ethernet LAN, RF input, Apple AirPlay Reasons to Buy Good quality Good sound quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid HD Ready resolution

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and worth the price, with excellent picture and sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities.

The TCL 32V5C features a slim, metallic bezel-less design that gives its 32-inch screen a neat, modern appearance. Its QLED panel, Full HD resolution and HDR10 support aim to deliver vibrant colours and detailed visuals. For everyday care, the screen and cabinet can be wiped with a soft, dry cloth; stubborn marks can be treated with a lightly dampened cloth and a mild, non-abrasive screen cleaner.

Specifications Display Size 32 inches Display Technology QLED, LED backlighting; Full HD Operating System Google TV Speaker Wattage 24W Audio Technology Dolby Audio Connectivity 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet LAN, antenna input, satellite input, digital audio out, AV input adapter and headphone output Reasons to Buy Good quality Good sound quality Value for money Reasons to Avoid Occasional lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV offers good value for money, with one noting it's the only brand providing 1080p resolution at this price point. The picture and sound quality receive positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its design, and sound and picture qualities.

The Hisense 43E5S features a slim design with a 43-inch Hi-QLED display, making it suitable for compact living rooms and bedrooms. Its Full HD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support aim to deliver detailed visuals with vibrant colours. Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps, while built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant add convenience. This television also features Dolby Audio, 26W speakers, three HDMI ports and two USB ports, offering versatile entertainment and connectivity options for everyday use.

Specifications Display Size 43 inches Display Technology Hi-QLED, Full HD Operating System Google TV Speaker Wattage 26W Audio Technology Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet LAN, optical audio out, headphone output, AV input and RF/satellite tuner Reasons to Buy Good display quality Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average display resolution

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this TV to offer good display quality. They also like its sound quality. They consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities.

The Acer Ultra I Series 43-inch TV features a sleek, edgeless design that blends into modern living spaces. Its 4K Ultra HD LED display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG for enhanced picture quality. It is powered by Google TV based on Android 14, it provides access to popular streaming applications and Google Assistant. This television also features a 30W speaker system with Dolby Atmos, MEMC for smoother motion, ALLM for gaming and multiple connectivity options for external devices.

Specifications Display Size 43 inches Display Technology LED 4K Ultra HD Operating System Google TV Speaker Wattage 26W Audio Technology Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet, Headphone Jack Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV's picture and sound quality excellent, with one noting that non-4K content upscales well.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its display quality and colour.

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FAQs for buying a TV under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 in India Which screen size is best for a TV under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000? A 43-inch TV is a practical choice for most small and medium-sized living rooms. If you have limited space, a 32-inch or 40-inch model may be more suitable.

Which is better: Android TV, Google TV or a Linux-based Smart TV? Google TV and Android TV offer access to popular streaming applications, Google Assistant and Chromecast-related features.

Is a Full HD TV better than an HD Ready TV? A Full HD TV offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, while an HD Ready TV generally has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. Full HD provides sharper images, particularly on 32-inch and larger screens.

Which TV brand is reliable under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 in India? Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi, Hisense, Acer and Vu are among the brands worth considering in this price segment.

How important is Dolby Audio support in a budget Smart TV? Dolby Audio support can improve the overall sound experience by enhancing audio processing and delivering clearer dialogue and more immersive sound, depending on the TV's speaker configuration.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.