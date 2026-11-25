Smartwatches have evolved into handy companions for calls, fitness tracking and everyday convenience. But with so many options offering similar features, choosing one that truly fits your needs can be tricky. I have compared smartwatches across different price segments to see what separates a genuinely useful device from one that simply looks good on paper. From call clarity and battery life to health tracking, workout features, and display quality, several factors deserve attention before you spend your money. This guide brings together some of the options worth considering and helps you understand what to look for when buying a Bluetooth calling smartwatch.

A watch may look impressive, but its display, calling, tracking, compatibility and battery determine everyday usefulness. (Pexels ) more less

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The Redmi Watch 5 Active is a smartwatch I would consider if I wanted Bluetooth calling and fitness tracking without spending much. Its large 2-inch display makes notifications easier to read, while the metallic design gives it a more premium look. I also like its call noise cancellation, Alexa support, and up to 18 days of battery life, making it suitable for everyday use.

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Specifications - DISPLAY 2-inch LCD, 320 × 385 resolution, up to 500 nits brightness - BATTERY 470mAh, up to 18 days of typical use - PROCESSOR Not specified - GPS No built-in GPS - SOFTWARE HyperOS, compatible with Android and iOS through the Mi Fitness app - DURABILITY IPX8 water resistance, metal body and TPU strap Reasons to Buy - Large 2-inch display with 500-nit brightness. - Bluetooth calling with 3-mic noise cancellation. - Up to 18 days of battery life. Reasons to Avoid - LCD panel instead of AMOLED. - No built-in GPS. - Limited interaction with smartphone notifications.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's large display, battery life, calling features, metal body and value for money. Some find it suitable for everyday fitness tracking and for receiving notifications. However, feedback notes concerns about its size, connectivity and the accuracy of health readings. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

I would consider this Bluetooth calling smartwatch if I wanted an affordable wearable for calls, fitness tracking and everyday notifications. Its large display, 140+ sports modes, Alexa support, noise cancellation and long-lasting battery life make it a practical option for everyday use.

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The Noise ALT Watch 1 is a smartwatch I would consider if I wanted to stay connected and track my fitness without constantly reaching for my phone. Its bright AMOLED display makes calls, notifications and workout stats easy to check, while built-in GPS lets me track outdoor walks and runs independently. The rotating crown makes menu navigation convenient, and Bluetooth calling, AI features, and up to 14 days of battery life round out the package.

Specifications - DISPLAY 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466 resolution, up to 1,000 nits brightness - BATTERY Up to 14 days of typical use, up to 6 days with Always-on Display - PROCESSOR Not specified - GPS Built-in GPS with support for GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS - SOFTWARE Noise OS, compatible with Android 9.0 and iOS 11.0 or later through the NoiseFit app - DURABILITY 1 ATM water resistance, polycarbonate case and anodised aluminium bezel Reasons to Buy - Bright 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 1,000-nit brightness. - Built-in GPS with support for multiple satellite systems. - Functional rotating crown, AI features and Bluetooth calling. Reasons to Avoid - 1 ATM water resistance is limited compared with many fitness watches. - AI features may not add much practical value. - Crown protrudes noticeably, according to the review.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's bright AMOLED display, GPS tracking, Bluetooth calling, smooth interface and battery life. Some find it suitable for everyday fitness tracking and outdoor workouts. However, feedback highlights concerns about strap comfort, build quality and call audio at higher volumes. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

I would consider this smartwatch if I wanted Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking and built-in GPS without spending much. Its bright AMOLED display, rotating crown, 100+ sports modes, AI features and long-lasting battery life make it a versatile option for everyday use and workouts.

Unlike basic smartwatches that focus primarily on notifications and step counts, the Amazfit Bip 6 is geared towards people who want to take their fitness tracking outdoors. Its built-in GPS, downloadable maps, and turn-by-turn navigation make it useful for exploring unfamiliar routes. Bluetooth calling also lets me stay connected without constantly reaching for my phone. It also offers health tracking, 140+ workout modes and a large AMOLED display.

Specifications - DISPLAY 1.97-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 resolution, up to 2,000 nits brightness - BATTERY 340mAh, up to 14 days of typical use, up to 6 days with heavy use - PROCESSOR Not specified - GPS Built-in GPS, support for five satellite positioning systems, downloadable maps - SOFTWARE Zepp OS, compatible with Android 7.0 and iOS 14.0 or later through the Zepp app - DURABILITY 5 ATM water resistance, aluminium alloy frame, fibre-reinforced polymer case Reasons to Buy - Large 1.97-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits brightness. - Built-in GPS, downloadable maps and turn-by-turn navigation. - Bluetooth calling, 140+ workout modes and up to 14 days of battery life. Reasons to Avoid - GPS accuracy may vary in challenging environments. - Zepp app can feel cluttered. - Battery life drops with heavy use and with Always-on Display enabled.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the smartwatch's AMOLED display, battery life, GPS tracking, fitness features and value for money. Some find it suitable for workouts, outdoor activities and everyday use. However, feedback notes limitations in GPS accuracy, the software experience, and fitness insights. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

I would consider this smartwatch if I wanted Bluetooth calling, GPS tracking and fitness features without spending much. Downloadable maps, 140+ workout modes, health tracking, a bright AMOLED display, 5ATM water resistance, and long battery life make it a versatile option for everyday use and outdoor activities.

For those who want more than basic fitness tracking, the OnePlus Watch 2R offers a more complete smartwatch experience. It runs Wear OS 4, giving me access to Google apps and third-party apps, while Bluetooth calling lets me answer calls directly from my wrist. Its dual-chip architecture balances performance and battery life, and the dual-frequency GPS, 100+ sports modes and health-tracking features make it suitable for people who want a smartwatch for both everyday convenience and fitness.

Specifications - DISPLAY 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466 resolution, up to 1,000 nits brightness - BATTERY 500mAh, up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, up to 48 hours with heavy use, up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode - PROCESSOR Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700 chipset, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage - GPS Dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS - SOFTWARE Wear OS 4 + RTOS, compatible with Android 8.0 and above; not compatible with iOS - DURABILITY 5ATM and IP68 water and dust resistance, aluminium alloy chassis, silicone strap Reasons to Buy - Wear OS 4 with access to Google apps and third-party applications. - Dual-frequency GPS for more accurate outdoor workout tracking. - Up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode. Reasons to Avoid - Not compatible with iPhones. - Bluetooth call speaker can sound soft. - Battery life drops considerably with Always-on Display and intensive usage.

What are buyers saying about this smartwatch?

Users appreciate the OnePlus Watch 2R's battery life, smooth performance, lightweight design, GPS tracking, and Wear OS experience. Bluetooth calling is also convenient for everyday use, though some feedback notes a relatively quiet speaker. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

I would consider this smartwatch if I wanted Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and access to smartphone apps without sacrificing too much battery life. Wear OS, dual-frequency GPS, 100+ sports modes, and its dual-chip architecture make it a well-rounded option for everyday use and workouts.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is a smartwatch I would consider if health tracking is a priority, alongside Bluetooth calling and everyday convenience. It offers a range of health-monitoring features, including ECG, blood pressure monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications and vascular load tracking. Its compact 40mm design, bright AMOLED display and dual-frequency GPS also make it suitable for those who want to monitor their workouts and health metrics without wearing a bulky watch.

Specifications - DISPLAY 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass - BATTERY 325mAh, up to 40 hours with Always-on Display off - PROCESSOR Exynos W1000, 3nm, penta-core; 2GB RAM and 32GB storage - GPS Dual-frequency GPS, supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou - SOFTWARE Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch; compatible with Android 12 and above - DURABILITY 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H, Armor Aluminum body Reasons to Buy - 3nm Exynos W1000 processor with smooth performance. - Comprehensive health tracking, including ECG, BP, IHRN and Vascular Load Monitoring. - Bright AMOLED display with dual-frequency GPS and sapphire crystal protection. Reasons to Avoid - Battery life generally requires daily charging. - Some advanced health features require a compatible Samsung smartphone. - The 40mm size and battery capacity may not suit users who prefer larger watches or longer endurance.

What are buyers saying about this smartwatch?

Buyers appreciate the Galaxy Watch8's lightweight design, bright display, smooth performance and extensive health-tracking features. They also praise Bluetooth calling and workout tracking. However, battery life remains a common complaint, with many users needing to charge it daily. Some advanced health features are also restricted to Samsung phones.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

I would consider this Bluetooth calling smartwatch if health tracking is a priority and I want access to advanced wellness features alongside everyday smartwatch conveniences. Its ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, dual-frequency GPS, bright display and lightweight design make it a compelling option, particularly for Samsung smartphone users.

Factors to consider when purchasing a smartwatch

Phone compatibility: Check whether the smartwatch works with your Android phone or iPhone, and whether certain features are restricted to specific brands.

Display: An AMOLED display with good brightness can make calls, notifications and fitness stats easier to read outdoors.

Bluetooth calling: Look for a clear microphone and speaker if you want to make or receive calls directly from your wrist.

Fitness tracking: Consider GPS, heart-rate monitoring and workout modes based on your exercise routine.

Battery life: Check realistic battery endurance with calling, GPS and Always-on Display enabled.

Health features: Sleep tracking, ECG and other health metrics can be useful, but readings should not replace medical advice.

How do these smartwatches stack up?

Smartwatch Display GPS Software Redmi Watch 5 Active 2-inch LCD, 320 × 385 resolution, 500 nits No built-in GPS HyperOS, compatible with Android and iOS via Mi Fitness app Noise ALT Watch 1 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466 resolution, 1,000 nits Built-in GPS with GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS Noise OS, compatible with Android and iOS via NoiseFit app Amazfit Bip 6 1.97-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 resolution, 2,000 nits Built-in GPS, five satellite positioning systems, downloadable maps Zepp OS, compatible with Android and iOS via Zepp app OnePlus Watch 2R 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466 resolution, 1,000 nits Dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS Wear OS 4 + RTOS, Android-compatible; not compatible with iOS Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm) 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass Dual-frequency GPS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch, compatible with Android 12 and above

Also Read:

A smartwatch is not always the best fitness tracker, and your workout routine should decide

Looking for a smartwatch? 7 health tracking features that could make a real difference

Smartwatch with health tracker: Monitor heart rate, sleep patterns and daily activity for everyday wellness

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.