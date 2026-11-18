Best smartwatches to buy in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Buying a smartwatch isn't as simple as it seems. The market right now is filled with options that claim to offer feature rich models that promise to track more than just the vitals. Modern smartwatches today come equipped with several health monitoring features right from continuous heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking to ECG readings, stress monitoring and sleep analysis. However, not every feature is equally useful, and understanding what each sensor actually measures is important before spending your money.

If you are planning to buy a smartwatch, it is worth looking beyond its display, battery life and design. You should also consider which health tracking features are available, how they work and whether they offer meaningful insights into your everyday health. Some features are designed to help you monitor fitness and recovery, while others can alert you to certain irregularities that may require medical attention. Accuracy, sensor quality and compatibility with your smartphone are also important factors that you need to look at.

So, in this guide, we have detailed seven important health tracking features that you should understand before buying a smartwatch.

7 Health tracking features that matter in a smartwatch - Continuous heart rate monitoring: A heart rate sensor tracks your pulse throughout the day and during workouts. It helps you understand your resting heart rate, monitor exercise intensity and identify unusual changes in your heart rate.

- Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring: SpO2 monitoring estimates the percentage of oxygen carried by your blood. This feature can help you observe changes in blood oxygen levels, including during sleep.

- ECG (Electrocardiogram) monitoring: An ECG-capable smartwatch can record the electrical activity of your heart to check for signs of certain rhythm irregularities, such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). This can be particularly useful for people who want to keep an eye on their heart rhythm.

- Advanced sleep tracking: Basic sleep tracking tells you how long you sleep, while advanced tracking can estimate different sleep stages, including light, deep and REM sleep.

- Stress monitoring and HRV tracking: Some smartwatches use heart rate variability (HRV) to estimate stress and recovery patterns. HRV measures variations in the time between consecutive heartbeats. These insights can help users understand how their bodies respond to physical activity, poor sleep and everyday stress.

- Blood pressure monitoring: Select smartwatches offer blood pressure monitoring feature. This feature can help users observe potential changes in blood pressure trends.

- Fall detection and emergency SOS: Fall detection uses motion sensors and algorithms to identify a potentially serious fall. Compatible smartwatches can alert emergency contacts or call emergency services if the wearer does not respond. This can be particularly useful for older adults and people who live alone.

Top features best smartwatches to buy in India

MODEL DISPLAY BATTERY HEALTH FEATURES Samsung Galaxy Watch8 1.3-inch Super AMOLED 325mAh Heart rate monitoring, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2, irregular heart rhythm notifications, HRV-related insights, stress tracking, sleep tracking, sleep apnoea detection, vascular load and Antioxidant Index Apple Watch Ultra 3 49mm Up to 42 hours ECG, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, HRV insights, sleep tracking, sleep score, sleep apnoea notifications, hypertension notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, temperature sensing Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Up to 24 hours ECG, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, HRV insights, sleep stages, sleep score, sleep apnoea notifications, hypertension notifications, irregular heart rhythm alerts, wrist temperature sensing Garmin Forerunner 965 1.4-inch AMOLED Up to 23 days Continuous heart rate monitoring, HRV status, Pulse Ox blood oxygen tracking, stress monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, sleep score, respiration tracking, Body Battery, VO2 Max, Training Readiness, Recovery Time and abnormal heart rate alerts Garmin Venu 3 1.4-inch AMOLED 300mAh Continuous heart rate monitoring, HRV status, SpO2 monitoring, stress tracking, respiration tracking, advanced sleep tracking, sleep score, sleep coaching, nap detection, Body Battery, fitness age and abnormal heart rate alerts