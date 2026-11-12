Spending less on TWS earbuds does not mean settling for basic features anymore

Buying a pair of TWS earbuds no longer means spending a lot of money to get the basic wireless listening experience. The under ₹2,000 segment has become quite competitive, with brands offering features such as active noise cancellation, app-based sound customisation, low-latency gaming modes and long battery life. Some models even bring features that were once reserved for more expensive earbuds.

Budget TWS earbuds now offer features such as ANC, long battery life and low-latency gaming modes. (Amit Rahi-HT)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

However, not every pair gets the basics right. Sound tuning, microphone performance, comfort and connectivity can make a noticeable difference to everyday use. If I were buying TWS earbuds within this budget, I would look at how well they handle music, calls and daily listening rather than getting carried away by the feature list.

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The realme Buds T110 is an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds designed for everyday music listening, calls and casual gaming. It features 10mm dynamic drivers, AI Environmental Noise Cancellation for calls and up to 38 hours of combined playback with the charging case. Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair simplify connectivity, while the dedicated low-latency gaming mode helps reduce audio delays. Its compact design, fast charging and IPX5 water resistance make it suitable for everyday use.

Specifications - Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair - Noise cancellation AI ENC for calls - Microphones Built-in microphones - Battery Up to 38 hours with charging case - Additional features Low-latency gaming mode, fast charging, IPX5 water resistance Reasons to Buy - 38 hours of combined playback with the charging case. - Google Fast Pair and low-latency gaming mode add convenience. Reasons to Avoid - Does not support Active Noise Cancellation. - No dedicated companion app support for extensive sound customisation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally look for comfortable fit, dependable Bluetooth connectivity and battery life in this category. Check recent reviews for feedback on microphone quality and long-term battery performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the realme Buds T110 if you want affordable everyday earbuds with AI ENC for calls, long battery life, fast pairing and a dedicated gaming mode.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The GOBOULT Mustang Sprint combines a distinctive automotive-inspired design with features aimed at music listeners and mobile gamers. It offers up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, quad-mic ENC for calls and up to 60 hours of combined playback. Its 10mm dynamic drivers are paired with bass enhancement, while Bluetooth 6.0 and dual-device connectivity make switching between devices easier. The GOBOULT Amp app adds sound customisation, and its 45ms low-latency gaming mode is useful for users who frequently play mobile games.

Specifications - Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers with bass boost - Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity - Noise cancellation Up to 32dB ANC and quad-mic ENC - Microphones Quad-microphone setup - Battery Up to 60 hours with charging case - Additional features 45ms low-latency gaming mode, GOBOULT Amp app, IPX5 water resistance Reasons to Buy - Active Noise Cancellation and quad-mic ENC improve versatility. - Long battery life with dedicated low-latency gaming mode. Reasons to Avoid - 10mm drivers may not appeal to listeners looking for larger-driver specifications. - ANC effectiveness can vary depending on fit and surrounding noise.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Look for buyer feedback on ANC effectiveness, bass response, microphone clarity and comfort. The automotive-inspired design is distinctive, but everyday usability and fit are equally important.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Mustang Sprint if you want ANC, bass-focused sound, extensive battery life and gaming features, along with an automotive-inspired design and app-based sound customisation.

The Noise ALT Buds (S) is designed for users who want long battery life, clear calling and convenient connectivity without spending on premium wireless earbuds. It features 11mm dynamic drivers, quad-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation and up to 45 hours of combined playback. Bluetooth 6.0 and dual-device pairing make it easier to switch between a smartphone and laptop, while the Noise Audio app provides sound customisation options. Its low-latency gaming mode, Instacharge support and IPX5 rating add to its everyday practicality.

Specifications - Drivers 11mm dynamic drivers - Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device pairing - Noise cancellation Quad-mic ENC for calls - Microphones Quad-microphone setup - Battery Up to 45 hours with charging case - Additional features Noise Audio app, Instacharge, low-latency gaming mode, IPX5 water resistance Reasons to Buy - 45 hours of combined playback with fast charging. - App support and dual-device pairing add flexibility. Reasons to Avoid - Does not offer Active Noise Cancellation. - Sound customisation depends on the companion app rather than dedicated physical controls.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback for the ALT Buds (S) highlights the importance of battery backup, call clarity and connectivity. Check recent reviews for comments on fit and app reliability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Noise ALT Buds (S) if you need long-lasting wireless earbuds with quad-mic ENC, dual-device pairing, app-based EQ settings and fast charging for daily use.

The GOBOULT Tenet Pro is designed for users who want a combination of noise cancellation, extended battery life and customisable audio. It features 13mm dynamic drivers, up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation and quad-mic ENC for calls. Its 75-hour combined playback claim makes it suitable for extended listening, while Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity simplify everyday use. The GOBOULT Amp app provides EQ customisation, and its 45ms low-latency gaming mode adds another layer of functionality for mobile gamers.

Specifications - Drivers 13mm dynamic drivers - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity - Noise cancellation Up to 32dB ANC and quad-mic ENC - Microphones Quad-microphone setup - Battery Up to 75 hours with charging case - Additional features 45ms low-latency gaming mode, GOBOULT Amp app, IPX5 water resistance Reasons to Buy - Large 13mm drivers with Active Noise Cancellation. - 75 hours of advertised playback and app-based EQ customisation. Reasons to Avoid - Actual battery life will vary with ANC usage and volume levels. - Bluetooth 5.4 is an older specification than Bluetooth 6.0 offered by some alternatives.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check buyer reviews for ANC performance, bass quality, comfort and battery backup. Particular attention should go to how effectively the earbuds handle background noise during calls and commuting.

Why choose this product?

Choose the GOBOULT Tenet Pro if you want a combination of ANC, large drivers, extended battery life and customisable sound, particularly for music, calls and gaming.

The Mivi DuoPods Marathon focuses on extended listening time, powerful drivers and everyday convenience. It features 13mm dynamic drivers designed to deliver bass-focused audio, alongside AI-based Environmental Noise Cancellation for clearer calls. The earbuds advertise up to 70 hours of combined playback with the charging case, making them suitable for users who do not want to recharge frequently. Bluetooth 5.3 provides wireless connectivity, while IPX4 water resistance and low-latency gaming mode add practical features for everyday listening and entertainment.

Specifications - Drivers 13mm dynamic drivers - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 - Noise cancellation AI ENC for calls - Microphones Built-in microphones - Battery Up to 70 hours with charging case, as advertised - Additional features Fast charging, 50ms low-latency gaming mode, IPX4 water resistance Reasons to Buy - Large 13mm drivers with extended advertised battery life. - AI ENC and fast charging improve everyday convenience. Reasons to Avoid - Does not offer dedicated Active Noise Cancellation. - IPX4 protection is more limited than the IPX5 rating on some alternatives.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers should pay attention to battery performance, bass response and call quality. Fit and comfort are also worth checking, particularly for people planning extended listening sessions.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Mivi DuoPods Marathon if battery life is your priority and you prefer large drivers, AI ENC for calls and basic water resistance for everyday listening.

The HP H250 Wireless Earbuds are designed for users who prioritise battery life and compatibility across multiple Bluetooth devices. They advertise up to 80 hours of combined playback with the charging case, making them suitable for extended listening without frequent charging. Fast charging adds convenience, while the water-resistant construction makes them suitable for everyday use. The earbuds support smartphones, tablets and PCs, offering flexibility for work and entertainment. Their metallic finish and one-year warranty further add to the package.

Specifications - Drivers Dynamic drivers; driver size not specified in the supplied listing - Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0 - Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation listed in product specifications - Microphones Built-in microphones - Battery Up to 80 hours with charging case, with ANC switched off - Additional features Fast charging, IPX3 water resistance, voice assistant support, one-year warranty Reasons to Buy - Up to 80 hours of advertised combined playback. - Compatible with smartphones, tablets, PCs and other Bluetooth devices. Reasons to Avoid - Water resistance is limited to IPX3. - No dedicated companion app or advanced sound customisation is listed.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback should be checked for battery consistency, Bluetooth connectivity and comfort. Pay particular attention to playback figures with ANC enabled, as advertised battery life is measured with ANC switched off.

Why choose this product?

Choose the HP H250 if you prioritise extended battery life, broad Bluetooth device compatibility and fast charging, particularly for switching between your smartphone, tablet and computer.

Factors to consider when buying TWS earbuds

Sound quality: Look for balanced audio, clear vocals and controlled bass rather than judging earbuds by driver size alone.

Active noise cancellation: Check if the earbuds offer actual ANC or only ENC for calls. They serve different purposes.

Battery life: Compare playback time per charge with total battery life including the charging case.

Microphone quality: Look for multiple microphones and noise reduction features if you frequently take calls outdoors.

Comfort and connectivity: Consider the fit, Bluetooth version, multipoint pairing and water resistance for everyday use.

Top 3 features of tws earphones

TWS earphones Driver size ANC / ENC Battery life Water resistance realme Buds T110 10mm AI ENC 38 hours IPX5 GOBOULT Mustang Sprint 10mm 32dB ANC + ENC 60 hours IPX5 Noise ALT Buds (S) 11mm Quad-mic ENC 45 hours IPX5 GOBOULT Tenet Pro 13mm 32dB ANC + ENC 75 hours IPX5 Mivi DuoPods Marathon 13mm AI ENC 70 hours IPX4 HP H250 Not specified ANC 80 hours IPX3

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FAQs Is ANC actually useful in TWS earbuds under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000? Yes, entry-level ANC can reduce steady background noise from fans, air conditioners and vehicle engines, but it cannot completely block conversations or louder surroundings.

What is the difference between ANC and ENC in budget earbuds? ANC reduces surrounding noise while listening to audio, whereas ENC uses microphone processing to reduce background noise during calls.

Are TWS earbuds with 40 to 50 hours of battery life worth buying? Yes, but check the individual earbud playback time too. Total battery claims include charging case capacity and are usually measured with ANC switched off.

Can I use budget TWS earbuds for BGMI and other mobile games? Yes, models with dedicated low-latency gaming modes can reduce audio delay, although Bluetooth earbuds may still have more latency than wired earphones.

Are IP55-rated TWS earbuds suitable for workouts? Yes, IP55-rated earbuds offer protection against dust and water jets, making them suitable for sweaty workouts. However, they should not be submerged in water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.