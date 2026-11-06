Stop settling for cameras that only record: 5 CCTV picks with two-way audio and smart alerts

A CCTV camera can do more than capture footage of your home, shop or front gate. With two-way audio, you can also speak to someone near the camera through a connected smartphone. That could be useful for checking on family members, giving instructions to a delivery person or communicating with staff when you are away. The catch is that not every camera is suited to the same setup. Wi-Fi models are generally meant for locations with a stable wireless connection, while 4G SIM cameras can work in places where broadband is unavailable. This list brings together five options on Flipkart from Trueview, Qubo, CP PLUS and Manomay. They differ in camera design, resolution, night vision and detection features, so it is worth comparing those details before choosing one.

Here are five CCTV cameras for home and outdoor surveillance, comparing connectivity, video quality, audio and smart detection features. (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

If you need surveillance in a location without Wi-Fi, this Trueview camera's 4G SIM connectivity is its main attraction. It records at 3MP resolution and supports colour night vision, human detection and area motion alerts. A built-in microphone and speaker enable two-way communication through the app. The camera also supports 10x digital zoom and microSD storage, making it suitable for remote outdoor monitoring.

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Specifications - Resolution 3MP (2304 x 1296) - Connectivity 4G SIM - Audio Full-duplex two-way audio - Night vision All-time colour vision - Storage MicroSD card up to 256GB; optional cloud storage - Detection Human and motion detection - Zoom 10x digital zoom - Weather protection IP66 Reasons to Buy - 4G connectivity makes it useful for locations without a Wi-Fi network. - Colour night vision can help retain more visual detail in low-light conditions. - Human detection and mobile alerts help narrow down notifications to relevant activity. Reasons to Avoid - Requires an active 4G SIM and data plan. - Performance depends on the mobile network signal at the installation location. - It is a fixed bullet-style camera, so it does not offer remote pan-and-tilt movement.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Customers appreciate the camera's independent 4G connectivity, particularly for locations without Wi-Fi. Buyers also praise its 3MP video quality and colour night vision. Some point out that stable 4G coverage is important for smooth live streaming, while a few found the initial app setup slightly complicated.

Why we picked it

Its biggest advantage is that it does not depend on a broadband connection. The combination of 4G connectivity, colour night vision and human detection makes it worth considering for farms, gates, parking areas and other remote locations.

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The Qubo pack is aimed at households that want to monitor more than one indoor area. Each 3MP camera supports app-based pan, tilt and zoom, with a 360-degree panoramic view. Person and motion detection, colour night vision and an intruder alarm add to its surveillance features. Two-way talk is available, too. It uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, so a stable wireless connection is important.

Specifications Camera sensor 3MP Resolution 1296p Coverage 360-degree panoramic view Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Audio Two-way talk Night vision Colour night vision Detection Person and motion detection Storage Cloud or microSD up to 1TB Warranty 1 year Reasons to Buy Two cameras allow monitoring of separate rooms or indoor areas. Remote pan, tilt and zoom help cover a wider area from the app. Person detection and an intruder alarm add useful security alerts. Reasons to Avoid Requires a Wi-Fi connection and a nearby power source. The cameras are suitable for indoor use, not exposed outdoor installation. Some cloud features may require a paid subscription.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers generally like the 360-degree movement and clear 2K video, along with the person-detection feature that helps reduce unnecessary motion alerts. Two-way audio also receives positive feedback. Some customers, however, point out that access to premium cloud features can add to the ongoing cost.

Why we picked it

The two-camera bundle is its key differentiator. It gives households a way to monitor separate indoor spaces without buying two individual camera packages, while app-controlled movement helps cover more of each room.

For indoor monitoring, the CP PLUS CP-E35Q pack combines two Wi-Fi cameras with 3MP recording and remote pan-and-tilt controls. Each unit has a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way talk, along with human detection, motion tracking and sound detection. It also supports a microSD card and works with the ezyKam+ app. The cameras are designed for indoor use rather than outdoor exposure.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (2304 x 1296) Image sensor 1/2.7-inch 3MP PS CMOS Lens 4mm Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Pan and tilt 355-degree pan, 59-degree tilt Night vision IR up to 15 metres Audio Two-way talk Storage MicroSD card up to 256GB App ezyKam+ Reasons to Buy Two cameras can cover different rooms or entry points inside the home. Human detection and motion tracking help monitor activity without constant manual viewing. Compatibility with Google Home and Alexa adds smart-home convenience. Reasons to Avoid Indoor-only design limits where the cameras can be installed. Requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. No 4G SIM connectivity for locations without broadband.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Customers appreciate the pack's value, broad 360-degree coverage and secure data transmission features. Human-shape detection and smartphone notifications are also viewed positively for everyday monitoring. Some buyers feel the speaker could be louder during two-way conversations, although installation and overall value receive favourable feedback.

Why we picked it

This pack is worth considering if you want two indoor cameras with movement controls and smart detection. Its combination of 3MP recording, human tracking and compatibility with popular smart-home platforms gives it a practical home-monitoring focus.

The Manomay bullet camera is designed for outdoor monitoring, with a weather-resistant build and 3MP recording. It includes two-way audio, human detection, motion alerts and colour night vision. The 10x digital zoom can help bring distant details closer in recorded or live footage, although digital zoom does not add optical detail. Its Wi-Fi connection makes it more suitable for properties with reliable wireless coverage near the installation point.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP (2304 x 1296) - Camera type Bullet - Connectivity Wi-Fi - Audio Full-duplex two-way audio - Night vision All-time colour vision - Detection Human and motion detection - Zoom 10x digital zoom - Storage MicroSD card up to 256GB; optional cloud storage - Weather protection IP66 - App Manomay Pro Reasons to Buy - IP66 protection makes it suitable for outdoor installation. - Colour night vision and human detection support monitoring after dark. - Two-way audio allows communication with people near the camera. Reasons to Avoid - Depends on Wi-Fi coverage at the installation point. - Digital zoom cannot match the detail provided by optical zoom. - It is a fixed bullet camera rather than a remotely movable pan-and-tilt model.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers highlight the camera's sturdy, weather-resistant design and its zoom feature for monitoring driveways and gates. Colour night vision and human tracking also receive positive feedback. Some users advise keeping it within a reasonable distance of the Wi-Fi router to avoid occasional buffering.

Why we picked it

The IP66-rated outdoor design sets this camera apart from the indoor-focused options in this list. It is worth considering for buyers who need to monitor a driveway, gate or other exposed area while retaining two-way communication.

This Trueview bundle offers two dome cameras for monitoring spaces such as shops, offices or multiple indoor areas. The cameras support 3MP recording, 4G connectivity and full-duplex audio through built-in microphones and speakers. Human and area motion detection can trigger mobile alerts, while all-time colour vision is intended to improve visibility in low-light conditions. The cameras also support microSD storage and optional cloud recording.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (2304 x 1296) Camera type Dome Connectivity 4G SIM Audio Full-duplex two-way audio Night vision All-time colour vision Detection Human and area motion detection Zoom 10x digital zoom Storage MicroSD card up to 256GB; optional cloud storage App TrueCloud Reasons to Buy Two cameras can cover separate areas in a shop or office. 4G connectivity is useful where Wi-Fi is unavailable or impractical. Two-way audio supports remote communication through the camera. Reasons to Avoid Requires active SIM cards and data plans for 4G connectivity. Mobile network quality can affect remote viewing and alerts. Optional cloud storage may involve an additional cost.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Customers value the two-camera bundle for installations where Wi-Fi is unavailable, particularly in shops and offices. Buyers also appreciate its 4G connectivity and two-way audio. Feedback suggests that a consistent mobile network connection is important for smooth monitoring and reliable remote communication.

Why we picked it

Unlike a single-camera purchase, this bundle gives buyers two 4G-enabled dome cameras for monitoring separate spaces. It is a useful option for small businesses or offices that need cellular connectivity and remote audio communication.

Top 3 features of CCTV cameras with two-way audio

CCTV camera Connectivity Video and night vision Notable feature Trueview 3MP 4G SIM CCTV camera 4G SIM 3MP, all-time colour vision Human detection, 10x digital zoom Qubo Smart 360 Degree 2K pack of 2 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 3MP, colour night vision 360-degree coverage, person detection CP PLUS CP-E35Q pack of 2 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 3MP, IR night vision 355-degree pan, human tracking Manomay Bullet Wi-Fi camera Wi-Fi 3MP, all-time colour vision IP66 protection, 10x digital zoom Trueview 3MP 4G SIM dome pack of 2 4G SIM 3MP, all-time colour vision Two-camera bundle, human detection

Factors to consider when buying a CCTV camera with two-way audio

Connectivity and network coverage: Check whether the camera uses Wi-Fi or a 4G SIM. A SIM-based model needs an active data plan and dependable mobile coverage, while a Wi-Fi camera needs a stable router connection where it will be installed.

Indoor or outdoor installation: Look for an appropriate weather-protection rating if the camera will face rain, dust or changing temperatures. An indoor camera should not be installed outdoors simply because it has night vision.

Two-way audio quality: Check that the camera has both a microphone and a speaker. Their presence enables two-way talk, but the clarity and loudness of communication can vary between models.

Storage and detection features: Compare microSD capacity, cloud storage options and subscription requirements. Human detection can also be more useful than basic motion alerts if you want notifications when a person enters the monitored area.

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FAQs What is two-way audio in a CCTV camera? Two-way audio uses a built-in microphone and speaker to let you hear sounds near the camera and speak through it using a connected smartphone or app.

Is a Wi-Fi connection necessary for a CCTV camera? No. Some cameras use a 4G SIM card and mobile data instead. These can be useful in locations without broadband, provided the mobile network signal is reliable.

Can CCTV cameras record footage at night? Yes. Many models offer infrared or colour night vision. The type of night vision and its effective range vary, so check the specifications before buying.

Do CCTV cameras need a memory card? Not always. Some models support microSD cards, cloud storage or both. Check the supported card capacity and whether cloud recording requires a paid subscription.

Can I access a CCTV camera remotely? Most connected smart cameras offer remote viewing through a smartphone app. You will generally need an internet connection at the camera's location and on the phone you use to access it.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.