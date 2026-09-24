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That phone you want may not get cheaper during a sale or next year — Why might the Galaxy S27 be more expensive?

Galaxy S27 may arrive with a higher price tag, but current flagships are already getting costlier. Here are the latest prices after recent hikes.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 16:42:38 IST
By Shubh Bhushan
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2026 is more than halfway through, yet we still have more smartphone launches scheduled. Amid all this, leaks about the 2027-bound Samsung Galaxy S27 series have started circulating in the tech community.

Rising memory prices threaten to make the Galaxy S27 costlier and older flagships less affordable. (Shaurya Sharma - Hindustan Times)
Rising memory prices threaten to make the Galaxy S27 costlier and older flagships less affordable. (Shaurya Sharma - Hindustan Times)

Like clockwork, Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup is expected to run on the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC in markets like the US and the Exynos 2700 chipset in other regions. Similarly, these smartphones will likely feature the company’s in-house M16 OLED panel for better brightness, colour performance, and power efficiency.

While the Galaxy S27 series could stick with the base configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, these smartphones will likely be among the first to use UFS 5.1 storage and LPDDR6 RAM.

If true, it’s better to reach the final stage of grief and accept that the base Galaxy S27 could start at 1,35,000. I say this because a Counterpoint report indicates that memory now accounts for 20% or more of total BoM (Bill of Materials) costs in flagship smartphones. And I have only predicted the price of the base variant; higher models will be priced abysmal.

Kicking off the list is the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which is soon to be the predecessor. The Galaxy S26 base model now costs 15,000 more than at launch. Similarly, the Galaxy S26 Plus is priced 15,000 higher than at launch. But what is terrifying is that the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S26 Ultra will now cost you 25,000 more than it did at launch.

Smartphone NameLaunch PriceRevised Price
Samsung Galaxy S26 12/256GB 87,999 1,02,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 12/512GB 1,02,999 1,22,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 12/256GB 1,19,999 1,34,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus 12/512GB 1,39,999 1,54,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 12/256GB 1,39,999 1,54,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 12/512GB 1,59,999 1,74,999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 16/1TB 1,89,999 2,19,999
View All

Price hikes across iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, and iPhone 16

After months of pushback, Apple finally succumbed to the memory crisis and raised prices on its older models after launching the iPhone 18 Pro models. The base iPhone 17 now costs 17,000 more than at launch.

If you were planning to cop the sleekest iPhone ever made but didn’t, you now have to shell out 30,000 more than you would have paid right after its debut.

The iPhone 17e, once the cheapest in the iPhone 17 lineup, will now start at 79,900, the starting price of most flagship smartphones. Worse, the iPhone 16 now costs 7,000 more than the iPhone 17's launch price.

Smartphone NameLaunch PriceRevised Price
iPhone 17 82,900 99,900
iPhone Air 1,19,900 1,49,900
iPhone 16 69,900 89,900
iPhone 17e 64,900 79,900

Vivo X300 series:

The Vivo X300 series, often praised for its exceptional camera quality, is also caught in the crossfire of the price hike triggered by the memory crisis. While the base X300 is technically no longer with us, the X300 FE and the X300 Pro are priced 10,000 higher than at launch.

Smartphone NameLaunch PriceRevised Price
Vivo X300 FE 12/256GB 79,999 89,999
Vivo X300 FE 12/512GB 89,999 99,999
Vivo X300 Pro 16GB/512GB 1,09,999 1,19,999

OPPO Find X9 series:

The OPPO Find X9 series, another Android flagship lineup beloved for its extraordinary cameras, also falls victim to soaring prices. While the expensive models, including the Find X9 Pro and the Find X9 Ultra, haven’t seen any price hike so far, the standard Find X9 costs 10,000 more than at launch, and the Find X9S is also up by 5,000.

Smartphone NameLaunch PriceRevised Price
OPPO Find X9 12/256GB 74,999 84,999
OPPO Find X9 12/512GB 84,999 94,999

OPPO Find X9S 12/256GB

 79,999 84,999

OPPO Find X9S 12/512GB

 89,999 94,999

Xiaomi 17 Series:

Unlike Samsung, Vivo, and OPPO, Xiaomi has largely protected its flagship Xiaomi 17 series from rising memory costs. It has only raised the price of the Xiaomi 17T by 5,000.

Smartphone NameLaunch PriceRevised Price
Xiaomi 17T 12/256GB 59,999 64,999
Xiaomi 17T 12/512GB 64,999 69,999

OnePlus 15 series:

The OnePlus 15 is among the few that are best suited to performance-centric users and gamers. That said, it has become a tough sell, as the brand has brought its price closer to the threshold where people feel much safer buying smartphones from Samsung and Apple. Even the OnePlus 15R is now 12,000 more expensive than at launch, almost touching the flagship territory.

Smartphone NameLaunch PriceRevised Price
OnePlus 15 12/256GB 72,999 85,999
OnePlus 15 16/512GB 79,999 93,999
OnePlus 15R 12/256GB 47,999 59,999
OnePlus 15R 12/512GB 52,999 64,999
OnePlus 15R 16/512GB 61,999 66,999
View All

iQOO 15 series:

The iQOO 15 series, another lineup known for its performance-centric DNA, is now also at the mercy of soaring prices.

Smartphone NameLaunch PriceRevised Price
iQOO 15 12/256GB 76,999 85,999
iQOO 15 16/512GB 83,999 93,999
iQOO 15R 8/256GB 49,999 53,999
iQOO 15R 12/256GB 54,999 59,999
iQOO 15R 12/512GB 61,999 64,999
View All

Conclusion:

Considering these price hikes, waiting for the festive sales may not be the best way to save money. If you’re planning to buy a smartphone, it may make more sense to do so now rather than wait for a discount that barely offsets the price increase. Otherwise, you could end up paying more even while taking advantage of a sale.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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