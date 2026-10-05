The MacBook Air could be one of the smartest laptop buys this festive season

The MacBook Air is one of those laptops that becomes particularly interesting during festive sales. Apple’s current MacBook Air is powered by the M5 chip, starts with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage, and is available in both 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch versions. Apple also claims up to 18 hours of battery life.

A MacBook Air discount could make Apple’s laptop a much easier upgrade to justify this festive season.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 beginning on October 8, the MacBook Air is likely to attract plenty of attention from people looking for a premium laptop at a lower price. Amazon has already confirmed deals across electronics, along with a 10% instant discount for eligible SBI card transactions and additional benefits for Prime members.

The MacBook Air has reached the point where the base model makes sense

One of the biggest changes with the current MacBook Air is that the entry level configuration is no longer something I would immediately feel the need to upgrade.

The M5 MacBook Air starts with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That gives it a much stronger foundation for everyday work than older base configurations with less memory and storage. For someone buying a laptop for several years, this matters because the machine has enough resources for demanding browser workloads, office applications, photo editing and other productivity tasks without immediately pushing you towards a higher configuration.

That makes a discounted base model particularly interesting during a sale. If the price comes down substantially, you could get the configuration that makes the most sense without having to spend considerably more on upgrades.

The M5 chip is not just about having a newer processor

There is always a temptation to look at a new Apple chip and treat it as another performance upgrade. But for the MacBook Air, the more important benefit is how much performance it delivers without turning the laptop into a heavier or more complicated machine.

The M5 chip gives the Air enough headroom for demanding everyday workloads while maintaining the characteristics that have made the Air popular. It remains thin, light and silent, with a fanless design that does not require the cooling system found on the MacBook Pro.

For people who spend their day writing, researching, managing dozens of browser tabs, editing photos, working with documents or switching between applications, this is the kind of performance that matters more than benchmark numbers.

Battery life is still one of the Air’s biggest advantages

The MacBook Air continues to stand out because of its combination of performance and battery efficiency. Apple rates the M5 MacBook Air for up to 18 hours of video streaming and up to 15 hours of wireless web use.

In real world use, battery life will obviously depend on brightness, applications and workload, but the underlying advantage remains important. The Air is designed to be a laptop you can carry around for work or study without treating the charger as an essential part of your daily setup.

For students, professionals and people who work from multiple locations, this can be a bigger advantage than having a more powerful processor that delivers shorter battery life.

The Apple ecosystem makes the upgrade more valuable

If you already use an iPhone, the MacBook Air becomes an easier recommendation. Features such as AirDrop, Handoff, iCloud and Continuity allow the MacBook and iPhone to work together rather than behaving like two completely separate devices.

Moving files, copying text, accessing photos and continuing tasks across devices can become part of the normal workflow. This is difficult to capture in a specification sheet, but it can make a meaningful difference after months of use.

That is why the sale is particularly interesting for existing iPhone users who have been considering their first Mac. You are not simply buying a laptop. You are adding another device to an ecosystem you may already be using every day.

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FAQs Should you buy the MacBook Air during the Great Indian Festival 2026? Yes, if you find a meaningful discount on the M5 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and 512GB storage.

What chip does the current MacBook Air use? The current MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M5 chip and comes with 16GB unified memory and 512GB storage in its base configuration.

Is the 13 inch or 15 inch MacBook Air better? The 13 inch model is better for portability, while the 15 inch model is more suitable if you need a larger workspace for multitasking.

Does the MacBook Air have good battery life? Yes. Apple rates the M5 MacBook Air for up to 18 hours of video streaming and up to 15 hours of wireless web use.

What should you check before buying the MacBook Air on sale? Check the final checkout price after bank offers and other discounts, along with the exact memory, storage and screen size configuration.

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