Thin and light laptops for portable power all day long

Thin laptops have stopped being niche machines meant only for light work. Today, they are where most people actually get their work done. The MacBook Air with Apple’s M4 chip shows how far this category has come, offering serious performance in a body you barely notice in a backpack. On the Windows side, options branch out quickly. The HP Omnibook 5 leans into a large OLED screen and long battery life for people who spend hours reading, writing or editing. More familiar names like the HP 15 and Asus Vivobook 15 focus on practical needs, offering larger screens and comfortable keyboards without pushing prices up. Even screen size has become less of a trade-off, with slim 15 and 16-inch laptops now feeling genuinely portable. This guide looks at how these thin laptops differ in real use, helping you understand which one fits your work style, rather than which looks best on paper.

