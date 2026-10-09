Think you found the best laptop deal? Amazon and Flipkart could have very different answers this festive season

A laptop deal can look tempting on one shopping platform, only for a better offer to appear elsewhere. With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 and Flipkart’s ongoing festive sale offering laptop discounts, buyers can compare prices before spending thousands of rupees on a new machine.

Compare festive laptop prices and bank offers, including 10% eligible card discounts on Amazon and Flipkart.

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

But which platform actually offers the better deal? The answer depends on the laptop, bank discounts, exchange offers, and other benefits available at checkout. A lower listed price doesn't always mean the lowest amount payable, especially for premium models with different configurations.

To make that comparison easier, we have looked at five laptops spanning Windows ultrabooks, AI-enabled machines and Apple's MacBook Air. Here is how their prices compare across Amazon and Flipkart.

HP OmniBook 3, Snapdragon X

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Amazon lists the HP OmniBook 3 at ₹57,990, a 42% discount off its MRP of ₹99,637. Flipkart lists it at ₹71,784, although eligible offers reduce the displayed price to ₹67,719. Even before additional discounts, Amazon is ₹13,794 cheaper, making it the more affordable option at the listed prices.

Beyond the price difference, the OmniBook 3 offers a practical setup for everyday work. Its Snapdragon X processor and 16GB of RAM handle browsing, documents, and routine multitasking, while the 14-inch WUXGA display provides extra vertical space for reading and writing. The 512GB SSD offers ample space for apps and files, and its 1.42kg weight makes it easy to carry.

Specifications DISPLAY 14-inch WUXGA (1920 × 1200), IPS-level, 60Hz PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100, 45 TOPS NPU RAM 16GB LPDDR5X STORAGE 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD GRAPHICS Qualcomm Adreno GPU OS Windows 11 Home

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 costs ₹1,51,490 on Amazon, compared with ₹1,19,990 on Flipkart. This gives Flipkart a ₹31,500 advantage at the listed prices, while its offer panel shows a lower price of ₹87,990 for eligible buyers. Since that figure depends on applicable offers, check the final checkout amount before deciding where to buy.

The lower price is particularly worth considering given the hardware on offer. The Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor handles demanding multitasking, while 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD meet everyday productivity and storage needs. Its 14-inch OLED display delivers rich colours and contrast for movies and photo editing, and the 1.39kg metal-bodied design makes it easier to carry.

Specifications DISPLAY 14-inch WUXGA OLED (1920 × 1200) PROCESSOR Intel Core Ultra 9 185H RAM 16GB STORAGE 512GB SSD GRAPHICS Integrated Intel graphics OS Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition, Intel Core Ultra 5 226V

Amazon lists the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition at ₹1,12,990, while Flipkart lists it at ₹1,19,199. Amazon is ₹6,209 cheaper before any additional discounts, making it the more affordable option at the listed prices. The difference may change if you qualify for platform-specific bank offers.

Portability is one of this laptop's main advantages. At 1.19kg, it is convenient for people who travel with their computer regularly. The Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD support everyday productivity, while the 14-inch OLED display delivers rich colours in photos and videos. It also includes Office 2024 and a one-year accidental damage protection plan.

Specifications DISPLAY 14-inch WUXGA OLED (1920 × 1200) PROCESSOR Intel Core Ultra 5 226V RAM 16GB STORAGE 512GB SSD GRAPHICS Integrated Intel Arc graphics OS Windows 11 Home

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip costs ₹1,72,490 on Amazon, compared with ₹1,64,990 on Flipkart. Flipkart is ₹7,500 cheaper at the listed prices, making it the better starting point for buyers comparing MacBook Air deals. Additional discounts may change the final difference.

The MacBook Air combines portability with sufficient performance for everyday productivity and creative work. Its M5 chip and 16GB of unified memory support multitasking, while the 1TB SSD provides space for larger files and applications. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display suits both work and entertainment, and the 12MP Centre Stage camera helps keep you in frame during video calls.

Specifications DISPLAY 13.6-inch Liquid Retina (2560 × 1664) PROCESSOR Apple M5 chip RAM 16GB unified memory STORAGE 1TB SSD GRAPHICS Integrated Apple GPU OS macOS

Q1. How much RAM do you need for everyday work versus demanding tasks?

8GB RAM is enough for basic browsing and document editing, but 16GB gives more headroom for multitasking, heavier apps, and keeping several browser tabs open. For these laptops, 16GB RAM offers a practical baseline for everyday productivity and moderate creative workloads.

Q2. What is the difference between OLED and Liquid Retina displays?

OLED displays emit light at each pixel, so individual pixels can switch off, producing deeper blacks and higher contrast. Apple's Liquid Retina branding refers to its LCD technology. Both can deliver sharp images, but display quality also depends on brightness, colour accuracy and resolution.

Amazon vs Flipkart: Which Platform Offers the Lowest Laptop Prices?

Laptop Amazon price Flipkart price Cheaper platform Price difference HP OmniBook 3 (Snapdragon X) ₹ 57,990 ₹ 71,784 Amazon ₹ 13,794 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Core Ultra 9 185H) ₹ 1,51,490 ₹ 1,19,990 Flipkart ₹ 31,500 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition (Core Ultra 5 226V) ₹ 1,12,990 ₹ 1,19,199 Amazon ₹ 6,209 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) ₹ 1,72,490 ₹ 1,64,990 Flipkart ₹ 7,500

How Do These Laptops Stack Up?

Product Display Processor HP OmniBook 3 14-inch WUXGA (1920 × 1200), 60Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14-inch WUXGA OLED (1920 × 1200) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition 14-inch WUXGA OLED (1920 × 1200) Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) 13.6-inch Liquid Retina (2560 × 1664) Apple M5

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FAQs What laptop discounts and bank offers are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Amazon is offering up to 50% off select laptops, plus a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions and credit card EMI purchases. Buyers can also access select no-cost EMI options and exchange bonuses of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, subject to eligibility.

What discounts and bank offers are available on laptops during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026? Flipkart is offering laptop deals with up to a 10% instant discount on eligible transactions with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Buyers can also find select no-cost EMI options and exchange offers. The final price and savings depend on the laptop model, payment method and offer eligibility.

How can you save more on laptops during Amazon and Flipkart sales? Compare the laptop's sale price on both platforms, then check eligible bank discounts, exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options. Amazon offers a 10% SBI card discount, while Flipkart advertises up to 10% off with eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Check the terms before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.