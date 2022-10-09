TikTok deletes over 15 million videos from Pakistan, says report

TikTok has deleted more than 15 million videos from Pakistan for violating community guidelines. This is the second-largest volume of videos taken down in the second quarter of this year.

As many as 15,351,388 videos were deleted from Pakistan, a report by the Dawn said on Saturday.

Nearly 97% of those videos were removed within 24 hours after they were uploaded, 98% were removed before a user reported them, and 97 per cent were removed before having any views, the report added.

TikTok also removed accounts determined to be spam along with the videos posted by such accounts.

Last month, TikTok released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the April-June quarter and said it uses a combination of innovative technology and people to identify, review, and take action against content that violates policies.

“In the second quarter of 2022, attacks on our systems resulted in an increase in the total volume of fake followers removed. We’ve implemented measures to hide enforcement actions from malicious actors, preventing them from gaining understanding of our detection capabilities. This led to decreases in spam accounts blocked at sign-up and increases in fake accounts removed,” the Chinese video-sharing app said in the report on September 28.

More than 113 million videos were removed from TikTok globally in the second quarter of this year, which represented about 1 per cent of all videos uploaded. In the January-March quarter, 102.3 million videos were removed globally.

TikTok recently came in news over its search results on various news topics including the Covid pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine was riddled with misinformation.

Researchers at NewsGuard, a misinformation monitoring firm, searched for content about prominent news topics on TikTok and said they found that nearly one of the five videos automatically recommended by TikTok had misinformation.

