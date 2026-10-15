Tired of carrying a charger everywhere? These 5 laptops offer different options for work on the move

A laptop's battery life can make a big difference when your workday involves back-to-back meetings, travel, client visits or working from a cafe. Having to search for a power socket midway through the day can be inconvenient, but advertised battery figures do not always reflect everyday use. Screen brightness, video calls, browser tabs and demanding applications can all affect how long a laptop lasts between charges. Here we're going to compare five laptops listed on Amazon, from Apple's compact MacBook Neo to Windows machines from Dell, HP, Lenovo and ASUS. Their processors, displays and battery designs vary, so the right fit depends on how you work as well as how often you can charge.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop for long battery life

Real-world battery life: Manufacturer figures are usually based on controlled tests. Video calls, high screen brightness, multiple browser tabs and heavy applications can reduce runtime.

Weight and screen size: A smaller laptop is generally easier to carry, while a 15-inch or 16-inch display offers more workspace. Decide which matters more for your routine.

Processor and software compatibility: Snapdragon-based laptops can be efficient, but confirm that your specialised work applications and peripherals are supported. Intel and AMD laptops may be more straightforward for some existing Windows workflows.

Battery and charging details: Check the battery capacity for the exact configuration, charging support and whether the supplied adapter meets your needs. Do not assume every configuration in a model family has the same battery.

Looking for a work laptop that can stay unplugged for longer? Compare five Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo and ASUS models, including their battery claims and key specifications. (Unsplash)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

For professionals who value portability, the MacBook Neo combines Apple's A18 Pro chip with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display in a 1.23kg body. Apple rates it for up to 16 hours of video streaming or up to 11 hours of wireless web use. That makes it worth considering for documents, email, browser-based work and video calls, although its 8GB unified memory and limited port selection are worth noting.

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Specifications - Processor Apple A18 Pro chip - Display 13-inch Liquid Retina, 2408 x 1506 resolution - Memory 8GB unified memory - Storage 256GB SSD or 512GB SSD, depending on variant - Battery Up to 16 hours video streaming, up to 11 hours wireless web - Weight 1.23kg - Operating system macOS Reasons to Buy - Lightweight construction makes it easier to carry between the office, home and meetings. - The high-resolution display is suitable for documents, spreadsheets and video calls. - Apple's battery-life estimates make it a candidate for working away from a power socket. Reasons to Avoid - The 8GB unified memory may be restrictive for demanding professional workloads. - It supports only one external display, up to 4K at 60Hz. - Its two USB-C ports have different data-transfer capabilities, so check accessory requirements before buying.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the MacBook's performance, lightweight design and battery life, with one buyer reporting that it can run for two days straight. The display also receives positive feedback, and buyers consider it worth the price. Sound quality, however, attracts mixed opinions.

Why we picked it

The MacBook Neo stands out for combining a compact design with Apple's stated battery life of up to 16 hours of video streaming. It is worth considering for professionals whose daily work centres on documents, web applications, communication and travel.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Dell 15 is designed for everyday productivity, with an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD in the supplied listing. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, giving users a larger workspace for spreadsheets and multitasking. However, the customer feedback supplied for this listing raises significant concerns about battery life, so it should not be treated as a dependable all-day option without further verification.

Specifications - Processor Intel Core 3 100U - Display 15.6-inch Full HD, 120Hz, IPS-type panel - RAM 16GB DDR4 - Storage 512GB SSD - Graphics Intel UHD Graphics - Battery Dell lists 41Wh and 54Wh battery options for the DC15250; confirm the supplied configuration - Weight Approximately 1.63kg, as listed Reasons to Buy - The 16GB RAM and SSD are suited to everyday office applications and multitasking. - The 15.6-inch screen provides more workspace for spreadsheets and side-by-side windows. - A 120Hz display offers smoother scrolling than a conventional 60Hz panel. Reasons to Avoid - At approximately 1.63kg, it is heavier than the MacBook Neo and HP option listed here. - The keyboard may be less convenient for working in low-light environments than a backlit keyboard.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the display and consider the laptop suitable for basic office work, but feedback on performance is mixed. More importantly for this guide, buyers report rapid battery drain, with some saying it lasts only around 1.5 hours. Complaints also mention overheating and durability concerns.

Why we picked it

The Dell offers a larger 15.6-inch display, 16GB RAM and an SSD for office productivity. However, its reported battery issues make it a cautious choice for this list. Consider it only after checking the exact configuration and return policy.

HP's OmniBook 5 OLED uses a Snapdragon X processor and combines a 14-inch 2K OLED display with 16GB LPDDR5x memory and a 512GB SSD. At around 1.29kg, it is built for professionals who move between desks and meetings. HP promotes long battery life for this model family, with up to 26 hours of video playback listed for the configuration. Actual runtime will depend on workload, brightness and connectivity.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Display 14-inch 2K OLED RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Battery HP lists up to 26 hours of video playback for this model family Weight Approximately 1.29kg Operating system Windows 11 Home Reasons to Buy The lightweight build is convenient for commuting and travelling professionals. The OLED display offers rich contrast for presentations, documents and media. The Snapdragon X platform and HP's stated video-playback figure make it worth considering for unplugged productivity. Reasons to Avoid Snapdragon-based Windows laptops may have compatibility limitations with some specialised or older applications. OLED screens can consume more power when displaying bright content, affecting real-world battery life.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the HP laptop's battery life, lightweight design and performance, with positive comments about its OLED display and suitability for work or college. Most supplied feedback is favourable, but reliability opinions are mixed, including a report that one unit did not work from the first day.

Why we picked it

The HP combines a lightweight body, OLED display and Snapdragon X platform with a strong manufacturer-stated video-playback figure. It is worth considering for professionals who want a portable Windows laptop for office tasks, browsing and video meetings.

This Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop is a more conventional Windows option for documents, online meetings and everyday office applications. The supplied listing identifies an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, while Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 configurations include integrated Radeon 610M graphics and SSD storage. Battery specifications vary across configurations, so check the exact RAM, screen and battery variant before ordering. The customer feedback supplied for this listing is mixed, particularly around battery life and performance.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Display 15.6-inch Full HD, configuration-dependent panel Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon 610M Storage 512GB SSD in the matching listed configuration Battery Lenovo lists up to 11 hours for a 47Wh battery configuration Operating system Windows 11 Weight Approximately 1.6kg for the matching Slim 3 configuration Reasons to Buy The 15.6-inch screen offers space for documents and spreadsheet work. The SSD helps with quick boot times and everyday file access. Integrated graphics are sufficient for standard office tasks and video playback. Reasons to Avoid Integrated Radeon 610M graphics are not intended for demanding graphics or gaming workloads. Its larger chassis is less convenient to carry than a compact 13-inch or 14-inch laptop.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the Lenovo attractive and suitable for students, work and video watching. However, feedback on display quality, performance and value is mixed. Battery life is also a concern, with several buyers reporting quick drain, while sound quality receives criticism for being too low.

Why we picked it

The Lenovo offers a familiar Windows setup and a 15.6-inch workspace for everyday office tasks. It is worth comparing for routine productivity, but buyers prioritising long battery life should verify the exact configuration and weigh the mixed battery feedback carefully.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 pairs a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor with a large 16-inch display. It is aimed at users who want a spacious screen for spreadsheets, documents and multitasking, rather than the lightest possible machine. The Amazon listing also highlights a fingerprint reader. Battery life is the key point to verify here: ASUS offers different battery capacities across the X1605 family and the exact SKU matters when estimating time away from a charger.

Specifications - Processor Intel Core i5-12500H - Display 16-inch, resolution and panel details depend on exact configuration - Graphics Integrated Intel graphics - RAM and storage Confirm the exact Amazon variant before purchase - Battery ASUS lists different battery capacities across the X1605 series; verify the exact SKU - Connectivity USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and audio ports, depending on configuration - Security Fingerprint reader listed for this model Reasons to Buy - The 16-inch screen gives professionals more room for spreadsheets and side-by-side applications. - The Core i5-12500H is suited to multitasking and processor-intensive office work. - A fingerprint reader can make sign-in more convenient. Reasons to Avoid - The larger screen and performance-focused processor may consume more power under demanding workloads. - The exact battery capacity and memory configuration should be verified for this SKU. - Its larger format is less convenient for frequent travel than smaller laptops.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the laptop's value and display, with one buyer specifically praising its IPS-level panel. Feedback on performance, battery life and build quality is mixed, while sound quality is generally considered adequate rather than exceptional.

Why we picked it

The ASUS is worth considering if screen space and processing capability matter alongside portability. Its 16-inch display offers room for multitasking, but professionals who work away from a power socket for long periods should confirm the exact battery specification first.

Top 3 features of laptops for working professionals

Laptop Battery-life information Display Standout feature Apple MacBook Neo Up to 16 hours video streaming 13-inch Liquid Retina 1.23kg lightweight body Dell 15 DC15250 Exact battery option needs confirmation 15.6-inch Full HD, 120Hz 16GB RAM HP OmniBook 5 OLED HP lists up to 26 hours video playback for this model family 14-inch 2K OLED Snapdragon X platform Lenovo IdeaPad Ryzen 5 7520U Up to 11 hours for a specified 47Wh configuration 15.6-inch Full HD, variant-dependent Everyday Windows productivity ASUS Vivobook 16 Exact battery capacity needs confirmation 16-inch display Core i5-12500H processor

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FAQs How many hours of battery life should a work laptop offer? There is no single requirement for every professional. If you regularly work away from a desk, look for a model with strong manufacturer-tested battery figures and check independent or owner feedback for real-world context.

Does screen size affect laptop battery life? It can. Larger displays may use more power, although the panel technology, brightness, resolution and refresh rate also affect consumption.

Is a laptop with a bigger battery always better? Not necessarily. Battery capacity is only one factor. Processor efficiency, display settings, software and workload also influence how long the laptop lasts.

Are MacBooks suitable for office work? MacBooks handle many common office tasks, including documents, spreadsheets, email and video calls. Check compatibility with your employer's software, VPN, security tools and peripherals before switching from Windows.

How can I make my laptop battery last longer? Reduce screen brightness, use battery-saving settings, close unnecessary background applications and disconnect accessories you do not need. Video calls and demanding applications can use considerably more power than basic document work.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.