Want a cinema like experience at home? 75 inch smart TVs under ₹80,000 are worth a look in sale

A large screen can change how you watch everything from cricket matches to your favourite films at home. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less A bigger TV can make a real difference when you are watching cricket with family, streaming films at the weekend or playing games from your sofa. The good news is that a 75 inch smart TV no longer has to mean spending well over ₹1 lakh, especially when sale offers bring large screen models into a more accessible price bracket. If you have a budget of ₹80,000, it is worth looking beyond screen size alone. 4K resolution, HDR support, refresh rate, sound output and smart TV software can all affect your viewing experience. Here are the key things to consider when looking for a 75 inch smart TV during the sale.

The Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI TV is designed for households that want a large screen for films, television shows and everyday streaming. Its 4K resolution and HDR10+ support help improve picture detail and contrast, while 4K upscaling can make lower resolution content look sharper on the big screen. The voice assistance remote makes navigation easier, and access to more than 150 channels adds viewing options beyond streaming apps. Samsung's promised seven years of operating system upgrades also adds long term value.

Specifications - Display 75 inch Crystal UHD LED, 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) - Picture quality HDR10+, 4K upscaling - Refresh rate Verify the native panel refresh rate for this model - Audio Built in TV speakers, sound output to be confirmed for the exact variant - Operating system Samsung Tizen - Smart features Vision AI features, voice assistance remote, over 150 channels and seven years of OS upgrades

2. Xiaomi (189 cm) 75 inch Smartchoice X Pro 4K QLED | Dolby Vision & HDR10+| 34W Boom Box Speakers| 120Hz Game Booster| Gemini AI| Google TV | L75MB-APIN Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi Smartchoice X Pro is aimed at viewers who want a large screen with richer colours and useful gaming features without moving to a more expensive Mini LED television. Its 4K QLED panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, while the 34W speaker system provides more audio power than many basic television setups. Google TV brings familiar streaming apps and personalised recommendations, while Gemini AI adds voice based assistance. The 120Hz Game Booster is useful for gaming, although buyers should distinguish it from the panel's native refresh rate.

Specifications - Display 75 inch QLED, 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) - Picture quality Dolby Vision and HDR10+ - Refresh rate 60Hz panel with 120Hz Game Booster functionality - Audio 34W Boom Box speakers - Operating system Google TV - Smart features Gemini AI, Google Assistant and gaming enhancements

The TCL T6C is designed for viewers who want a large QLED television for films, sports and streaming. Its 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support provide compatibility with a range of high dynamic range content, while Dolby Atmos and 30W speakers add to the home entertainment experience. Google TV brings popular streaming services together, making it easier to switch between apps. The advertised 120Hz Game Accelerator also caters to casual gaming, although it should not be confused with a native 120Hz panel.

Specifications - Display 75 inch QLED, 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) - Picture quality Dolby Vision and HDR10+ - Refresh rate 60Hz native panel, with advertised 120Hz Game Accelerator functionality - Audio 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos support - Operating system Google TV - Connectivity and gaming HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and gaming enhancements

The Xiaomi FX QD Mini LED television takes a different approach from conventional LED and QLED models by using Mini LED backlighting with full array local dimming. This helps control brightness across different screen areas, potentially improving contrast in dark film scenes and bright highlights. Its 4K resolution, HDR10+ support and advertised 120Hz DLG Game Booster make it suitable for mixed entertainment use. Fire TV brings streaming apps and Alexa voice assistance together, while the large screen works well for films, sports and console gaming.

Specifications Display 75 inch QD Mini LED, 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) Picture quality Full array local dimming, HDR10+ and up to 600 nits peak brightness Refresh rate 60Hz panel with 120Hz DLG Game Booster Audio 20W output with Dolby Audio and DTS support Operating system Fire TV Smart features Alexa voice assistant, AirPlay 2, 32GB storage and gaming enhancements

The Philips 8100 Series is designed for viewers who want a large QLED screen for films, television shows and streaming. Its 4K resolution and QLED panel aim to deliver detailed images with richer colours, while Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps and personalised recommendations. The listed model also offers Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, making it suitable for watching compatible high dynamic range content. Its advertised 120Hz refresh rate is worth checking against the exact panel specifications before buying, particularly if gaming is a priority.

Specifications - Display 75 inch QLED, 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) - Picture quality Dolby Vision and HDR10+ - Refresh rate Advertised 120Hz, confirm native panel refresh rate - Audio 30W speaker output - Operating system Google TV - Smart features and connectivity Streaming apps, voice control, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity

The Coocaa 75MINI75Q stands out by combining a large 4K screen with Mini LED backlighting and QLED colour technology. This combination aims to improve brightness, contrast and colour reproduction compared with conventional LED televisions. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support provide flexibility when watching compatible films and streaming content, while Google TV brings popular apps and Chromecast functionality together. The advertised 120Hz refresh rate and 36W speaker output also make it worth considering for mixed entertainment use, although buyers should verify the exact refresh rate and gaming specifications.

Specifications - Display 75 inch Mini LED QLED, 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) - Picture quality Dolby Vision and HDR10+ - Refresh rate Advertised 120Hz, verify supported resolution and refresh rate combinations - Audio 36W speakers with Dolby Atmos support - Operating system Google TV - Smart features and connectivity Chromecast, screen mirroring, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and HDMI connectivity

Factors to consider when buying a 75 inch smart TV Display quality: Look for 4K resolution and good HDR support for sharper details, improved contrast and a more enjoyable viewing experience on a large screen.

Panel technology: QLED models can offer richer colours than standard LED TVs, while Mini LED models may provide better brightness and contrast at a higher price.

Refresh rate: A 60Hz panel is sufficient for regular TV viewing, while a higher refresh rate can benefit fast paced sports and compatible gaming consoles.

Sound output: Check the speaker wattage and support for Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos. A soundbar may be worth considering if you want a more cinematic experience.

Smart features and connectivity: Check the operating system, streaming apps, HDMI ports, Wi-Fi support and gaming features. Also measure your TV unit and wall space before ordering a 75 inch model. Similar articles for you

TV model Display technology HDR support Gaming features Samsung UA75UE85AHULXL Crystal UHD LED HDR10+ Verify exact model Xiaomi X Pro L75MB-APIN QLED Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 120Hz Game Booster TCL 75T6C QLED Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 120Hz Game Accelerator Xiaomi FX L75MC-FSMIN QD Mini LED HDR10+ 120Hz DLG Game Booster Philips 75PQT8100/94 QLED Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Advertised 120Hz Coocaa 75MINI75Q Mini LED QLED Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Advertised 120Hz

FAQs Is a 75 inch smart TV suitable for a living room? Yes, a 75 inch TV works well in a spacious living room, particularly when viewed from around 8 to 10 feet away. Is 4K resolution necessary for a 75 inch TV? Yes, 4K resolution is worth prioritising on a screen this large, as it provides sharper details for films, sports and streaming content. Can I buy a 75 inch smart TV under ₹80,000 during a sale? Yes, several 75 inch models can fall within this budget, depending on current discounts, bank offers and exchange deals. Should I choose a QLED or a regular LED TV? QLED TVs generally offer richer colours, while regular LED TVs can be more affordable. The right choice depends on picture quality and your budget. What should I check before buying a 75 inch smart TV? Check resolution, HDR support, refresh rate, sound output, HDMI ports, smart TV software and the final price after eligible offers.