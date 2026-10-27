Tired of flat TV audio? I would consider these 5 soundbars with subwoofers for movie nights at home

A big television can make films look impressive, but its built-in speakers may struggle to deliver the rumble of an action scene or keep dialogue clear when the soundtrack gets busy. That is where a soundbar with a subwoofer can help. The subwoofer handles low-frequency effects, while the soundbar improves the sound coming from the screen. Some systems go further with Dolby Atmos, dedicated rear speakers and wireless connectivity. For my shortlist, I would compare five options across different approaches to home audio: JBL's MultiBeam system, Sony's separate rear speakers, Samsung's wireless Dolby Atmos setup, Zebronics' multi-speaker arrangement and boAt's more accessible 5.1-channel system. Prices and availability can change on Flipkart, so I would check the live listing before deciding. More importantly, I would match the speaker setup to my room, TV connections and the kind of films I watch most often.

From JBL to Sony, 5 soundbars I would consider for deeper bass and immersive movie nights at home (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

If I were upgrading my TV audio mainly for action films, thrillers and big-screen streaming, the JBL Bar 500 MK2 would be on my shortlist. Its 5.1-channel setup combines Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X and MultiBeam 3.0 to create a wider soundstage without separate rear speakers. The 10-inch wireless subwoofer handles the low-end impact, while HDMI eARC helps simplify connections to a compatible television.

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Specifications - Power output 750W maximum - Channel configuration 5.1 - Audio formats Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X - Subwoofer 10-inch wireless subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI input, optical, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy - MultiBeam 3.0 creates a more spacious soundstage without requiring physical rear speakers. - The wireless subwoofer adds depth to explosions, action sequences and background scores. - HDMI eARC and 4K Dolby Vision passthrough support a straightforward home entertainment setup. Reasons to Avoid - It does not include dedicated physical rear speakers for a conventional surround placement. - Its premium pricing may be difficult to justify if you mainly watch news and regular television.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers praise the JBL's powerful bass, immersive soundstage and clear dialogue, even during action-heavy scenes. The wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support are major attractions for home theatre use. The overall feedback provided is strongly positive, although buyers should still compare the price against their room size and needs.

Why we picked it

I picked the JBL for its combination of a large wireless subwoofer and virtual surround processing. It is particularly appealing if I want a cinematic presentation without running speaker cables across the room to dedicated rear speakers.

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The Sony BRAVIA Theatre System 6 takes a different route to movie-night audio by combining a soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers in a 5.1-channel arrangement. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, while a dedicated centre channel is designed to keep dialogue intelligible. At a listed 1,000W total power output, it is worth considering for a larger living room where I want sound coming from more than just the front of the TV.

Specifications - Total power output 1,000W - Channel configuration 5.1 - Audio formats Dolby Atmos, DTS:X - Speaker setup Soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers - Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, BRAVIA Connect app Reasons to Buy - Dedicated rear speakers provide a more physical surround setup than virtual surround alone. - A centre channel helps dialogue stand out during busy action sequences. - BRAVIA integration and the companion app offer convenient control with compatible equipment. Reasons to Avoid - The rear speakers and their wireless amplifier need suitable placement and power arrangements. - The full system occupies more space than a soundbar and subwoofer alone.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers highlight the system's 5.1-channel surround experience, wireless rear speakers and high output as key attractions. The feedback describes clear vocals alongside impactful effects and music. Its integration with compatible BRAVIA televisions is another selling point for users already invested in Sony's TV ecosystem.

Why we picked it

I would shortlist the Sony if physical surround sound matters more to me than keeping the setup minimal. Its included rear speakers make it a useful option for viewers who want movie sound to extend around their seating area.

Samsung's HW-QS700F/XL is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony, which lets compatible Samsung TVs and the soundbar work together. Its convertible-fit design is useful if I need flexibility in how the unit sits in my room. Rather than adding separate rear satellites, this system focuses on front and height channels, making it a more compact alternative to a full surround-speaker package.

Specifications - Power output 345W - Channel configuration 3.1.2 - Audio Wireless Dolby Atmos - Special features Q-Symphony, Convertible Fit - Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI input, optical, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy - Wireless Dolby Atmos reduces the need for an HDMI connection to carry Atmos audio from compatible Samsung TVs. - Q-Symphony can coordinate soundbar and TV speakers on supported Samsung televisions. - The convertible design offers more flexibility in positioning the soundbar. Reasons to Avoid - The 3.1.2-channel setup does not include dedicated wireless rear speakers. - Q-Symphony's added benefits depend on owning a compatible Samsung TV. - USB music playback is not supported

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate the sleek design, wireless Dolby Atmos support and space-saving setup. Q-Symphony is a particular draw for people with compatible Samsung televisions, while the 3.1.2-channel configuration is valued for dialogue and height effects. Its appeal rests on a compact design with premium audio features.

Why we picked it

I picked the Samsung for a living room where I want Dolby Atmos and TV integration without adding rear speakers around the sofa. It is most compelling for buyers with compatible Samsung televisions who value a tidy setup.

The Zebronics Juke BAR 9850 is the most elaborate speaker arrangement in this list. It combines a 5.2.4-channel layout with two wireless subwoofers and wireless rear satellites, alongside Dolby Atmos and a soundbar with upward-firing drivers. It also includes an unusual extra for a home entertainment system: a wireless UHF microphone for karaoke. RGB lighting adds a party-oriented touch, although the multiple components need space and careful placement.

Specifications Output power 725W RMS Channel configuration 5.2.4 Audio format Dolby Atmos Speakers Dual wireless subwoofers and dual wireless rear satellites Connectivity HDMI eARC, optical, USB, AUX, Bluetooth 5.3 Extra features RGB lighting, LED display, wireless UHF microphone Reasons to Buy Dual subwoofers give the system a dedicated focus on bass-heavy films and music. Rear satellites and upward-firing drivers offer a more involved surround setup. The included wireless microphone adds karaoke functionality for parties and gatherings. Reasons to Avoid The multiple speakers and two subwoofers require more room than a conventional soundbar setup. The rear satellites need their own power adapters, so wireless audio does not mean a completely cable-free installation. RGB lighting and karaoke features may add little value if I only watch films.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers value the Juke BAR 9850 for its feature-rich setup and perceived value. The dual subwoofers and multi-speaker arrangement attract people who want immersive audio, while the wireless microphone and RGB lighting are useful extras for parties. It may appeal to buyers seeking more than TV sound alone.

Why we picked it

I included the Zebronics because it combines Dolby Atmos with dual subwoofers, rear satellites and karaoke in one package. That mix is worth considering if I want a sound system for movie nights as well as social gatherings.

The boAt Aavante Bar 3100D is the more accessible option I would consider for a smaller living room or bedroom. Its 5.1-channel system uses a soundbar, satellite speakers and a wired subwoofer, with Dolby Digital audio and dedicated EQ modes for movies, music and news. It offers the basics for improving TV sound, although its wired subwoofer means I would need to plan cable placement rather than expect a fully wireless setup.

Specifications - Power output 260W RMS - Channel configuration 5.1 - Audio Dolby Digital - Subwoofer Wired, 60W output - EQ modes Music, Movies, News and 3D - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to Buy - Dedicated EQ modes make it easy to adjust sound for different types of content. - The 5.1-channel layout adds satellite speakers for a more spread-out sound than TV speakers alone. - HDMI ARC and optical connections provide practical ways to connect to many televisions. Reasons to Avoid - The wired subwoofer limits placement flexibility and requires cable management. - It supports Dolby Digital rather than Dolby Atmos. - Bluetooth 5.0 is an older version than the Bluetooth 5.3 offered by some competing models here.

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers appreciate the Aavante Bar 3100D's punchy bass, compact-room suitability and practical EQ modes. Its understated black finish also receives praise. The general feedback points to a useful everyday upgrade for films, streaming and casual gaming, though the setup is less ambitious than the premium Atmos systems in this list.

Why we picked it

I picked the boAt for buyers who want a 5.1-channel setup without moving into premium soundbar pricing. Its EQ modes and multiple wired connections make it a sensible option for mixed TV viewing, music and casual gaming.

Top 3 features of soundbars with subwoofers

Soundbar Surround sound Subwoofer setup Standout feature JBL Bar 500 MK2 5.1, Dolby Atmos 10-inch wireless MultiBeam 3.0 Sony BRAVIA Theatre System 6 5.1, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Included subwoofer Wireless rear speakers Samsung HW-QS700F/XL 3.1.2, Wireless Dolby Atmos Wireless subwoofer Q-Symphony Zebronics Juke BAR 9850 5.2.4, Dolby Atmos Dual wireless Karaoke microphone boAt Aavante Bar 3100D 5.1, Dolby Digital Wired subwoofer Multiple EQ modes

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar with a subwoofer

Surround sound format: Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support can add height and spatial effects, but the experience depends on the speaker layout and the audio content. A virtual surround system and one with dedicated rear speakers are not the same thing.

Subwoofer placement: A wireless subwoofer gives you more flexibility, but it still needs a power socket. A wired subwoofer needs additional cable planning. Check where it can sit without obstructing walkways.

TV compatibility and connections: HDMI eARC is useful for sending supported high-quality audio from a compatible TV. Check whether your television supports the formats you want and whether you need HDMI ARC, optical or Bluetooth.

Room size and setup: A compact 3.1.2-channel soundbar may suit a smaller room, while a system with rear satellites and multiple subwoofers needs more space. Consider speaker placement, power outlets and whether you want a simple installation or a more involved home theatre.

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FAQs Is a soundbar with a subwoofer worth it for watching movies? It can be, especially if your TV speakers lack bass or struggle to make dialogue stand out. A subwoofer adds low-frequency effects, while a soundbar can improve clarity and give the audio a wider presentation.

Is Dolby Atmos necessary for a good movie experience? No. Dolby Atmos can add a sense of height and space with compatible content, but a well-designed soundbar without Atmos can still improve dialogue, music and bass compared with built-in TV speakers.

Is a wireless subwoofer completely cable-free? Not usually. Wireless describes how it receives audio from the soundbar, but the subwoofer generally still needs a power connection. Some systems also use cables for rear speakers or other components.

Can I connect a soundbar to any television? Most soundbars support at least one common connection, but you should check your TV's available ports. HDMI ARC or eARC is often the most convenient option, while optical and Bluetooth may be available depending on the models.

How much power output do I need in a soundbar? There is no single wattage that suits every room. Speaker design, channel configuration, placement and room acoustics also affect the experience. Compare power ratings alongside the system's actual features rather than choosing on wattage alone.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.