Tired of guessing detergent quantities and wash settings? These 5 AI washing machines offer features worth comparing

Laundry gets complicated when the load includes everyday clothes, towels, bedding and delicate fabrics. Add detergent measurements, water use and different wash settings to the mix, and even a routine chore can involve more guesswork than it should. AI washing machines aim to simplify some of these decisions through features such as automatic detergent dispensing, wash recommendations, fabric or load sensing, and energy-management modes. However, the term AI does not mean every machine offers the same level of automation. Here in this article, we're going to compare five models from IFB, Samsung, Bosch and Godrej, with capacities ranging from 8kg to 11kg. The selection includes front-load machines and a top-load option, so the comparison covers more than capacity alone. Before buying, consider the type of AI feature each model actually offers, along with the space available at home and the size of your usual laundry load.

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Upgrade your laundry routine with these 5 AI washing machines (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Washing machine Capacity and type Price on Flipkart IFB AI DOS 11kg, front load Around ₹ 48,000 Samsung AI Control 9kg, front load Around ₹ 41,290 Bosch 8kg front load 8kg, front load Around ₹ 31,490 Godrej AI Tech 10kg, front load Around ₹ 37,279 Samsung AI Wash 10kg, top load Around ₹ 25,275

The IFB 11kg front-loader is built for households that regularly deal with large laundry loads. Its standout feature is AI DOS, which automatically dispenses detergent according to the load, reducing the need to measure it for every wash. Oxyjet technology, 9 Swirl Wash, Power Steam and a Steam Refresh programme add more options for everyday cleaning and garment care.

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Specifications - Capacity 11kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Spin speed 1400 RPM - Motor Eco Inverter Motor - Key features AI DOS, Oxyjet, 9 Swirl Wash, Power Steam, Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy - Large capacity can help families wash bulky items and bigger loads less frequently. - Automatic detergent dispensing cuts down on measuring and helps avoid unnecessary detergent use. - Steam and refresh options give you more flexibility beyond standard wash cycles. Reasons to Avoid - Its 11kg capacity requires more space than a smaller machine, so measure the installation area first. - Automatic detergent dispensing adds convenience but also means keeping the dispenser filled and clean. - The higher capacity and feature set may be more than smaller households need.

AI features explained

AI DOS is the key differentiator. IFB says it detects the weight and fabric type of the load to dispense detergent accordingly. The machine also uses AI to adapt wash settings, while Oxyjet helps distribute detergent solution through the load. Wi-Fi connectivity adds a connected-home element.

Why we picked it

The IFB stands out for combining a large 11kg drum with automatic detergent dispensing. It is worth considering for bigger households that want to reduce manual measuring and run larger loads, while retaining steam and refresh options.

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Samsung's 9kg front-loader combines AI Control with AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi and Hygiene Steam. The capacity should suit many medium to large households, while the connected features can make cycle selection and monitoring more convenient. Its main appeal is the mix of smart controls and wash options, rather than relying on a single AI feature.

Specifications - Capacity 9kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Energy rating 5 Star - Key features AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam - Motor Digital Inverter Motor Reasons to Buy - AI Control can remember usage habits and suggest cycles, reducing repeated manual setup. - Super Speed offers a faster wash option for suitable loads when time is tight. - Wi-Fi and SmartThings support provide connected controls and cycle guidance. Reasons to Avoid - Some connected functions require Wi-Fi, a compatible smartphone and a Samsung account. - A 9kg drum may be unnecessary for people who usually wash only a few garments at a time. - It is a front-loader, so buyers should check door clearance and loading ergonomics before installation.

AI features explained:

AI Control personalises the machine's interface by remembering habits and suggesting cycles. AI Ecobubble adjusts bubble action and wash settings based on the fabric type in supported programmes. Samsung also offers AI Energy Mode through compatible settings, but energy savings depend on the selected cycle and usage conditions.

Why we picked it

This Samsung is worth a look if you want AI-led cycle suggestions alongside connected controls and a faster wash option. It suits households that value a more guided laundry experience and regularly use a variety of wash programmes.

The Bosch 8kg front-loader is the more straightforward option in this selection. It offers an in-built heater, EcoSilence Drive, SpeedPerfect and a Vario Drum designed for gentle, even washing. One important distinction: the official Bosch page for model WAJ28260IN does not list AI controls or automatic detergent dosing, so it should not be treated as an AI-powered machine on the same footing as the other models.

Specifications - Capacity 8kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Maximum spin speed 1400 rpm - Key features SpeedPerfect, EcoSilence Drive, Vario Drum, in-built heater - Smart connectivity Home Connect not available on the official WAJ28260IN specification page Reasons to Buy - AI Active Water Plus is designed to adjust water usage to suit the laundry load. - SpeedPerfect offers a shorter wash option when the standard programme takes too long. - The Vario Drum is designed to distribute water evenly while handling garments gently. Reasons to Avoid - Its smaller capacity may be less convenient for large families or frequent bulky loads.

AI features explained:

AI Active Water Plus is designed to adjust water usage according to the laundry load, helping avoid unnecessary water consumption. This can be useful when wash loads vary from day to day.

Why we picked it

The Bosch is included as a useful comparison for buyers who are open to a conventional front-loader rather than paying for AI-specific functions. Its 8kg capacity and SpeedPerfect option may suit households that prioritise practical wash features.

Godrej's 10kg Eon Celesta front-loader pairs AI-powered sensing with steam wash and an inverter motor. The brand says its AI system can sense factors such as water turbidity, cloth load and an unbalanced load. A 1400 RPM maximum spin speed and multiple wash programmes round out the package, making this a capacity-focused option for larger households.

Specifications - Capacity 10kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Energy rating 5 Star - Maximum spin speed 1400 RPM - Key features AI-powered technology, steam wash, digi inverter, 15+1 wash programmes Reasons to Buy - The 10kg drum can handle larger household loads, including bedding and towels. - AI-powered sensing is designed to respond to load conditions rather than relying only on fixed settings. - Steam wash adds another option for cleaning and garment care. Reasons to Avoid - Its larger drum may be excessive for households that wash small loads most of the time. - AI sensing does not mean every decision is fully automated, so users may still need to choose suitable programmes. - Buyers should confirm the installation dimensions and service availability for their location before ordering.

AI features explained:

Godrej's AI-powered technology is described as sensing water turbidity, cloth load and unbalanced loads. The machine also includes an Eco-wash programme that automatically adjusts water temperature and RPM according to the cloth load. These functions are aimed at adapting the wash to changing conditions rather than simply offering app connectivity.

Why we picked it

Godrej brings a 10kg capacity and AI-powered sensing together with steam wash. It is worth comparing if you want a roomy front-loader with load-aware functions but do not need the IFB's automatic detergent-dosing system.

Unlike the other Samsung models in this list, this 10kg model uses a top-load design. It offers AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, Ecobubble, AI VRT+ and a soft-closing door. The larger capacity is suited to households that prefer loading clothes from above, while Wi-Fi and SmartThings support add connected functions. Its feature mix focuses on wash adjustment and energy management.

Specifications Capacity 10kg Type Fully automatic top load Energy rating 5 Star Spin speed 700 rpm Key features AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, SmartThings Reasons to Buy The top-load design can be easier for buyers who prefer not to bend down to load and unload laundry. AI Wash and Ecobubble offer wash-adjustment features designed to help with cleaning. AI Energy Mode and SmartThings support give users additional ways to manage usage. Reasons to Avoid The 700rpm spin speed is lower than the 1400rpm maximum listed for the front-load models here. A top-loader needs vertical clearance for its lid, which may be an issue under shelves or counters. It does not offer the same front-load format as the other four machines, so compare installation space and washing preferences carefully.

AI features explained:

AI Wash is designed to help optimise the wash based on laundry conditions, while AI Energy Mode provides an energy-monitoring and saving option through supported settings. Ecobubble helps detergent work in bubble form, and AI VRT+ is intended to reduce vibration. Samsung lists Wi-Fi and SmartThings support for this model.

Why we picked it

This Samsung offers a different route to AI-assisted laundry: a 10kg top-loader with AI Wash and an energy mode. It is a useful option for larger households that prefer top-loading convenience over a front-loading design.

AI features of these washing machines

Washing machine Main AI feature What it does IFB 11kg AI DOS AI DOS and AI wash technology Adjusts detergent dispensing and wash settings according to the load Samsung 9kg AI Control AI Control and AI Ecobubble Remembers usage habits, suggests cycles and adjusts bubble action in supported programmes Bosch 8kg front load AI Active Water Plus Automatically adjusts water usage based on detected load conditions to help avoid unnecessary water consumption Godrej 10kg AI Tech AI-powered sensing Senses water turbidity, cloth load and unbalanced loads Samsung 10kg AI Wash AI Wash and AI Energy Mode Offers wash-adjustment and energy-management functions

Top 3 features of AI washing machines

Washing machine Capacity Main convenience feature Wash technology IFB 11kg AI DOS 11kg Automatic detergent dispensing Oxyjet and 9 Swirl Wash Samsung 9kg AI Control 9kg AI cycle suggestions AI Ecobubble Bosch 8kg front load 8kg SpeedPerfect Vario Drum Godrej 10kg AI Tech 10kg Load-aware sensing Steam wash Samsung 10kg AI Wash 10kg AI Energy Mode Ecobubble and AI Wash

Factors to consider when buying an AI washing machine

Capacity and household size: An 8kg machine may be enough for a smaller household, while 10kg or 11kg models can be more practical for larger families, frequent laundry and bulky bedding. Choose based on your usual load rather than the largest number available.

What the AI actually does: Read the feature description carefully. Automatic detergent dispensing, cycle recommendations, load sensing and energy-management modes are different functions. A Wi-Fi connection or a digital display alone does not make a washing machine meaningfully AI-powered.

Front load or top load: Front-load machines generally require room for the door to swing open, while top-load machines need enough vertical clearance for the lid. Consider your laundry area's layout and how comfortable each loading style feels.

Energy use, water and maintenance: A 5 Star label is useful when comparing eligible models, but actual consumption depends on the programme, load size and usage. Check the care requirements for the detergent dispenser, drum and filters, as well as the warranty and service network in your area.

1. Is automatic detergent dispensing better than manually adding detergent to every wash?

Automatic dispensing can be useful if you do laundry frequently or tend to estimate detergent quantities by eye. A system such as IFB's AI DOS is designed to measure detergent according to the load, which can reduce repetitive measuring and unnecessary dosing. However, it is not a requirement for clean clothes. You will still need to refill and maintain the dispenser, use a compatible detergent and follow the manufacturer's instructions. If you wash only occasionally or prefer to control every part of the cycle yourself, manual dosing may be perfectly adequate.

2. Should I choose a 10kg or 11kg AI washing machine for a family?

Start with how much laundry your household produces in a typical week. A 10kg model can suit families that regularly wash several outfits, towels and bedding together, while an 11kg machine offers more room for larger loads. But capacity is only one consideration: a bigger drum takes up space, and you may not benefit much from it if most of your washes are small. Compare the machine's dimensions, available programmes, spin speed, water and energy information, and installation requirements. Also check whether the specific AI feature you want is available on that model.

3. Can an AI washing machine identify fabric types and protect delicate clothes automatically?

Some models use sensors or AI-based systems to adjust aspects of a wash, and certain machines can tailor settings to detected load conditions or fabric types. That does not mean every AI washing machine can reliably identify every garment or replace careful sorting. Read garment labels, separate colours where appropriate, and use dedicated programmes for delicate items when recommended. Before purchasing, check the manufacturer's description of the exact AI function and the programmes included. If fabric care is your priority, drum design, available delicate cycles, temperature control and clear care instructions matter alongside AI features.

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FAQs What does AI mean in a washing machine? AI features can help a machine adjust wash settings, sense load conditions, recommend cycles or manage detergent dispensing. The exact functions depend on the model, so check which features are included rather than relying on the AI label alone.

Are AI washing machines worth buying? They can be worthwhile if you regularly wash different fabrics, want help selecting cycles or prefer automated detergent dosing. If you usually run the same programme and are comfortable setting it manually, a conventional washing machine may offer better value.

Do AI washing machines automatically choose the right wash cycle? Some models can recommend or adjust cycles using information about the load, fabric or usage habits. Others provide a narrower set of automated functions. You may still need to select the programme and check garment-care instructions.

Can an AI washing machine reduce electricity and water consumption? Certain models offer load sensing, eco programmes or energy-management modes intended to help optimise consumption. Savings depend on the machine, the selected cycle, load size and household habits. AI features do not guarantee lower bills in every situation.

Do AI washing machines need Wi-Fi to work? Not always. Basic washing programmes generally work without an internet connection, but app-based controls, remote monitoring and some connected recommendations may require Wi-Fi and a compatible smartphone. Check the model's instructions to see which functions depend on connectivity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.