Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Top 10 vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon right now! Up to 75% off on Agaro, Dreame and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 02:20 pm IST

Say goodbye to dust and mess! Grab up to 75% off on top vacuum cleaners from Agaro, Philips, and more during Amazon’s Mega Electronic Days.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best stick vacuum

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best robot vacuum

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹21,489

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Highest discount

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best bagless vacuum

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,997

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Cleaning your home doesn’t have to feel like a big task, especially when you have the right tools. If you’ve been thinking about buying a new vacuum cleaner, now is the perfect time. The Amazon deals on vacuum cleaners are live, and you can get up to 75% off on top vacuum cleaner brands like Agaro, Dreame, Philips, Eureka Forbes, and more.

Enjoy effortless and stress-free cleaning with the best vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon.
Enjoy effortless and stress-free cleaning with the best vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon.

Want something lightweight for daily cleaning, a powerful wet and dry model for deep cleaning, or a robot vacuum to clean on its own, there’s a deal for everyone. These vacuum cleaners come with great features like strong suction, multi-surface cleaning, and compact designs that are easy to store.

We’ve picked the top 10 deals on vacuum cleaners that offer great value for your money. But don’t wait too long, these offers won’t last forever. Scroll down and find the best vacuum cleaner for your home today!

Loading Suggestions...

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best Amazon vacuum cleaner deals you can grab right now! Part of the Amazon Sale, this robot vacuum cleaner offers a massive 87% discount, making it a great time to upgrade your cleaning setup.

With powerful suction, smart navigation, and automatic dust disposal, this vacuum for home does most of the work for you. It’s ideal for homes with pets or carpets and comes with a long battery life of 285 minutes.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa
Battery Life
285 minutes
Dust Storage
Up to 90 days
Navigation
LiDAR + Obstacle Avoidance
Control
App-based with No-Go Zones
Click Here to Buy

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for a powerful yet lightweight vacuum cleaner, the AGARO Supreme is one of the top Amazon vacuum cleaner deals to grab now. With a 400W brushless motor and up to 25 kPa suction power, it easily lifts dust, pet hair, and crumbs from both carpets and hard floors.

It runs up to 60 minutes on low mode and comes with three adjustable suction levels. The 0.5-litre dustbin is easy to empty, while the HEPA filter captures 99.99% of fine dust and allergens. The flexible 270° swivel head ensures effortless cleaning under furniture and around tight spaces.

Specifications

Suction Power
25 kPa
Runtime
Up to 60 minutes
Dustbin
0.5 Litre (Bagless)
Filter
HEPA
Warranty
1 Year
Click Here to Buy

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a smart and powerful cleaning solution during the Amazon Sale? The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO is one of the best deals on vacuum cleaners at a massive 70% discount. With an 8000 Pa suction power and Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mopping, this robot vacuum cleaner handles dust, pet hair, and wet spills in one go.

Thanks to advanced mapping and smart app control, you can schedule and monitor cleaning from anywhere. Its anti-tangle brush and 300-minute battery runtime make it a great vacuum for home, even in larger spaces.

Specifications

Suction Power
8000 Pa
Battery Life
300 minutes
Mopping System
Ozmo Pro 2.0 (Vibrating)
Navigation
Laser TrueMapping + Smart Mapping
Control
ECOVACS Home App
Click Here to Buy

Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl

Loading Suggestions...

Experience powerful and hands-free cleaning with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robot Vacuum Cleaner, now at a huge 70% off during the Amazon Sale. This smart vacuum for home delivers 8000Pa suction with Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mopping, tackling both wet and dry messes on tile, wood, carpet, or marble surfaces.

This robot vacuum cleaner features advanced mapping, anti-tangle brushes, and a massive 300-minute runtime, perfect for large homes.

Specifications

Suction Power
8000 Pa
Battery Capacity
5200 mAh
Runtime
300 minutes
Mopping System
Ozmo Pro 2.0 Vibrating
Navigation
Laser TrueMapping Technology
Click Here to Buy

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

Loading Suggestions...

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite is a top pick in current Amazon deals. This 2‑in‑1 cordless vacuum cleaner combines handheld and upright modes, making it perfect for quick spot cleans or full‑home tidying.

Equipped with powerful 11 KPa suction, cyclonic technology, and a removable battery, it delivers up to 45 minutes runtime on low mode. The 4‑stage HEPA filtration and three accessories ensure thorough dust and allergen removal.

Specifications

Suction Power
11 KPa
Runtime
45 minutes
Dust Capacity
0.55 L
Filtration
4‑Stage HEPA
Battery
2000 mAh
Click Here to Buy

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

Loading Suggestions...

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro is a powerful 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner is now available at an incredible 64% discount during the Amazon Sale. This smart cleaning companion delivers both vacuuming and mopping in one go, covering over 3500 sq. ft. in a single charge.

With 6500 Pa suction power, 5200 mAh battery, and advanced LiDAR mapping, the Y1 Pro ensures thorough and efficient cleaning. Control it via the ECOVACS app for scheduling, power adjustment, and real-time navigation, making it a top choice among deals on vacuum cleaners today.

Specifications

Suction Power
6500 Pa
Battery
5200 mAh
Runtime
320 minutes
Coverage
3500+ sq. ft.
Navigation
LiDAR + True Mapping
Click Here to Buy

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for a smart cleaning tool for all floor types, the Dreame K10 Pro is a lightweight, cordless vacuum cleaner you’ll want to check out. This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop offers powerful 15kPa suction, smart dirt detection, and a 120,000 RPM motor to handle both dry and wet messes effortlessly.

Its compact design (only 4.7 kg) with forward propulsion makes it easy to move around, even on stairs. The 890ml water tank, 30-minute runtime, LED display, and voice prompts enhance ease of use, while the HEPA filter helps trap allergens and pet hair.

Specifications

Suction Power
15kPa
Runtime
30 minutes
Water Tank
890ml
Cordless
Yes
Surface
All floor types, pet hair, allergens
Click Here to Buy

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a heavy-duty cleaner for all kinds of mess? The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a top-rated. With a powerful 1600W motor, strong 21.5 kPa suction, and a 21-litre stainless steel tank, it's perfect for deep cleaning both wet spills and dry dust in large home spaces.

This vacuum comes with a blower function, a washable 3L dust bag, and multiple attachments like a floor brush, wet brush, and crevice nozzle. It has 360° swivel wheels for easy movement, a 5-metre cord for wide reach, and is ideal for hard floors and multipurpose cleaning.

Specifications

Suction Power
21.5 kPa
Motor
1600W
Tank
21 litres
Corded
Yes
Weight
7.2 kg
Click Here to Buy

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home

Loading Suggestions...

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a top pick on Amazon right now with a 29% discount as part of the Amazon Sale. This compact and powerful vacuum cleaner for home comes with a 1900W motor that delivers strong suction, making it ideal for daily use across all floor types. With its PowerCyclone 5 technology and MultiClean nozzle, it ensures a deep and hygienic clean every time.

Its compact design, built-in dusting brush, and allergy-friendly filter system make it a practical choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Wattage
1900 Watts
Filter Type
HEPA H13
Dust Capacity
1.5 Litres
Special Features
Compact, Lightweight, PowerCyclone 5
Warranty
2 Years
Click Here to Buy

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner & Mop is now available at a massive 56% discount during the Amazon Sale! Powered by a 600W motor and delivering over 20kpa suction, it tackles dust, pet hair, and stains with ease. Whether you’re cleaning carpets, tiles, hardwood, or sofas, its Turbo Sweep Technology ensures spotless results.

The 0.6L dust cup, wet & dry function, and built-in 200ml water tank make it ideal for everyday use. Its lightweight, portable design and included tools (like the crevice tool and mop head) add to its usability.

Specifications

Wattage
600 Watts
Suction Power
>20kpa
Dust Capacity
0.6 Litres
Water Tank
200ml
Special Features
3-in-1, Turbo Sweep, Wet/Dry, HEPA Filter
Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)

Similar stories for you

Keep your homes and cars clean with the best vacuum cleaners in India and save up to 80% on top brands

10 vacuum cleaners in 2025 that we recommend for your home: Stay clean and dust free with ease

Are you confused about which vacuum cleaner to buy? This comprehensive buying guide will help you pick the right one

Last Day of Amazon Prime Day Sale! Up to 87% off on vacuum cleaners from Philips, Dreame and more until midnight today

FAQs on vacuum cleaners

  • What type of vacuum cleaner is best for home use?

    For general home cleaning, stick or upright vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters are ideal. Handheld and robotic vacuums are great for quick cleanups.

  • Can vacuum cleaners remove pet hair?

    Yes, many vacuums come with pet-hair-specific brushes or high suction power to easily remove hair from carpets, furniture, and floors.

  • What's the difference between wet and dry vacuum cleaners?

    Dry vacuums pick up dust and debris, while wet & dry models can also clean up liquid spills and even mop in some cases.

  • How often should I clean or replace the vacuum filter?

    Clean washable filters every 1-2 months. For replaceable filters, change them every 3–6 months, depending on usage.

  • Is suction power important?

    Yes. Higher suction power (measured in kPa or watts) ensures better cleaning, especially on carpets and upholstery.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Top 10 vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon right now! Up to 75% off on Agaro, Dreame and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On