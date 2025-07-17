Top 10 vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon right now! Up to 75% off on Agaro, Dreame and more

Cleaning your home doesn’t have to feel like a big task, especially when you have the right tools. If you’ve been thinking about buying a new vacuum cleaner, now is the perfect time. The Amazon deals on vacuum cleaners are live, and you can get up to 75% off on top vacuum cleaner brands like Agaro, Dreame, Philips, Eureka Forbes, and more. Enjoy effortless and stress-free cleaning with the best vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon.

Want something lightweight for daily cleaning, a powerful wet and dry model for deep cleaning, or a robot vacuum to clean on its own, there’s a deal for everyone. These vacuum cleaners come with great features like strong suction, multi-surface cleaning, and compact designs that are easy to store.

We’ve picked the top 10 deals on vacuum cleaners that offer great value for your money. But don’t wait too long, these offers won’t last forever. Scroll down and find the best vacuum cleaner for your home today!

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the best Amazon vacuum cleaner deals you can grab right now! Part of the Amazon Sale, this robot vacuum cleaner offers a massive 87% discount, making it a great time to upgrade your cleaning setup.

With powerful suction, smart navigation, and automatic dust disposal, this vacuum for home does most of the work for you. It’s ideal for homes with pets or carpets and comes with a long battery life of 285 minutes.

Specifications Suction Power 6000 Pa Battery Life 285 minutes Dust Storage Up to 90 days Navigation LiDAR + Obstacle Avoidance Control App-based with No-Go Zones Click Here to Buy DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

If you're looking for a powerful yet lightweight vacuum cleaner, the AGARO Supreme is one of the top Amazon vacuum cleaner deals to grab now. With a 400W brushless motor and up to 25 kPa suction power, it easily lifts dust, pet hair, and crumbs from both carpets and hard floors.

It runs up to 60 minutes on low mode and comes with three adjustable suction levels. The 0.5-litre dustbin is easy to empty, while the HEPA filter captures 99.99% of fine dust and allergens. The flexible 270° swivel head ensures effortless cleaning under furniture and around tight spaces.

Specifications Suction Power 25 kPa Runtime Up to 60 minutes Dustbin 0.5 Litre (Bagless) Filter HEPA Warranty 1 Year Click Here to Buy AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

Looking for a smart and powerful cleaning solution during the Amazon Sale? The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO is one of the best deals on vacuum cleaners at a massive 70% discount. With an 8000 Pa suction power and Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mopping, this robot vacuum cleaner handles dust, pet hair, and wet spills in one go.

Thanks to advanced mapping and smart app control, you can schedule and monitor cleaning from anywhere. Its anti-tangle brush and 300-minute battery runtime make it a great vacuum for home, even in larger spaces.

Specifications Suction Power 8000 Pa Battery Life 300 minutes Mopping System Ozmo Pro 2.0 (Vibrating) Navigation Laser TrueMapping + Smart Mapping Control ECOVACS Home App Click Here to Buy Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl

Experience powerful and hands-free cleaning with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robot Vacuum Cleaner, now at a huge 70% off during the Amazon Sale. This smart vacuum for home delivers 8000Pa suction with Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mopping, tackling both wet and dry messes on tile, wood, carpet, or marble surfaces.

This robot vacuum cleaner features advanced mapping, anti-tangle brushes, and a massive 300-minute runtime, perfect for large homes.

Specifications Suction Power 8000 Pa Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Runtime 300 minutes Mopping System Ozmo Pro 2.0 Vibrating Navigation Laser TrueMapping Technology Click Here to Buy ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite is a top pick in current Amazon deals. This 2‑in‑1 cordless vacuum cleaner combines handheld and upright modes, making it perfect for quick spot cleans or full‑home tidying.

Equipped with powerful 11 KPa suction, cyclonic technology, and a removable battery, it delivers up to 45 minutes runtime on low mode. The 4‑stage HEPA filtration and three accessories ensure thorough dust and allergen removal.

Specifications Suction Power 11 KPa Runtime 45 minutes Dust Capacity 0.55 L Filtration 4‑Stage HEPA Battery 2000 mAh Click Here to Buy Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro is a powerful 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner is now available at an incredible 64% discount during the Amazon Sale. This smart cleaning companion delivers both vacuuming and mopping in one go, covering over 3500 sq. ft. in a single charge.

With 6500 Pa suction power, 5200 mAh battery, and advanced LiDAR mapping, the Y1 Pro ensures thorough and efficient cleaning. Control it via the ECOVACS app for scheduling, power adjustment, and real-time navigation, making it a top choice among deals on vacuum cleaners today.

Specifications Suction Power 6500 Pa Battery 5200 mAh Runtime 320 minutes Coverage 3500+ sq. ft. Navigation LiDAR + True Mapping Click Here to Buy ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

If you're looking for a smart cleaning tool for all floor types, the Dreame K10 Pro is a lightweight, cordless vacuum cleaner you’ll want to check out. This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop offers powerful 15kPa suction, smart dirt detection, and a 120,000 RPM motor to handle both dry and wet messes effortlessly.

Its compact design (only 4.7 kg) with forward propulsion makes it easy to move around, even on stairs. The 890ml water tank, 30-minute runtime, LED display, and voice prompts enhance ease of use, while the HEPA filter helps trap allergens and pet hair.

Specifications Suction Power 15kPa Runtime 30 minutes Water Tank 890ml Cordless Yes Surface All floor types, pet hair, allergens Click Here to Buy DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors

Looking for a heavy-duty cleaner for all kinds of mess? The AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a top-rated. With a powerful 1600W motor, strong 21.5 kPa suction, and a 21-litre stainless steel tank, it's perfect for deep cleaning both wet spills and dry dust in large home spaces.

This vacuum comes with a blower function, a washable 3L dust bag, and multiple attachments like a floor brush, wet brush, and crevice nozzle. It has 360° swivel wheels for easy movement, a 5-metre cord for wide reach, and is ideal for hard floors and multipurpose cleaning.

Specifications Suction Power 21.5 kPa Motor 1600W Tank 21 litres Corded Yes Weight 7.2 kg Click Here to Buy AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a top pick on Amazon right now with a 29% discount as part of the Amazon Sale. This compact and powerful vacuum cleaner for home comes with a 1900W motor that delivers strong suction, making it ideal for daily use across all floor types. With its PowerCyclone 5 technology and MultiClean nozzle, it ensures a deep and hygienic clean every time.

Its compact design, built-in dusting brush, and allergy-friendly filter system make it a practical choice for modern homes.

Specifications Wattage 1900 Watts Filter Type HEPA H13 Dust Capacity 1.5 Litres Special Features Compact, Lightweight, PowerCyclone 5 Warranty 2 Years Click Here to Buy Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty

SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner & Mop is now available at a massive 56% discount during the Amazon Sale! Powered by a 600W motor and delivering over 20kpa suction, it tackles dust, pet hair, and stains with ease. Whether you’re cleaning carpets, tiles, hardwood, or sofas, its Turbo Sweep Technology ensures spotless results.

The 0.6L dust cup, wet & dry function, and built-in 200ml water tank make it ideal for everyday use. Its lightweight, portable design and included tools (like the crevice tool and mop head) add to its usability.

Specifications Wattage 600 Watts Suction Power >20kpa Dust Capacity 0.6 Litres Water Tank 200ml Special Features 3-in-1, Turbo Sweep, Wet/Dry, HEPA Filter Click Here to Buy SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)

FAQs on vacuum cleaners What type of vacuum cleaner is best for home use? For general home cleaning, stick or upright vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters are ideal. Handheld and robotic vacuums are great for quick cleanups.

Can vacuum cleaners remove pet hair? Yes, many vacuums come with pet-hair-specific brushes or high suction power to easily remove hair from carpets, furniture, and floors.

What's the difference between wet and dry vacuum cleaners? Dry vacuums pick up dust and debris, while wet & dry models can also clean up liquid spills and even mop in some cases.

How often should I clean or replace the vacuum filter? Clean washable filters every 1-2 months. For replaceable filters, change them every 3–6 months, depending on usage.

Is suction power important? Yes. Higher suction power (measured in kPa or watts) ensures better cleaning, especially on carpets and upholstery.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.