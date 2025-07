Last Day of Amazon Prime Day Sale! Up to 87% off on vacuum cleaners from Philips, Dreame and more until midnight today

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is ending tonight, and there are only a few hours left to take advantage of big discounts on vacuum cleaners. From handheld models and robotic options to wet and dry machines and stick designs, every type is included in these special offers with savings and cashback that will not return once the day is over. Last hours to save big on all vacuum cleaners. The Amazon Prime Day Sale ends tonight so don’t miss out.

This Amazon sale wraps up on 14th July at midnight. It is your last chance to bring home the vacuum cleaner you have had your eye on. Do not wait around. Make your purchase now and secure these final hour offers. Prime Day Sale is your last chance to lock in discounts before they expire.

Top deals on vacuum cleaners before Amazon Prime Day Sale ends tonight:

Grab robot vacuum cleaner deals before Amazon Prime Day Sale ends: Up to 87% off

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner is built to handle everyday cleaning with less effort. The Amazon Sale 2025 ends tonight. You can pick up this model with 6000 Pa suction that lifts dust from carpets and pet areas. It stores up to 90 days of dirt in the bin and uses LiDAR to move around your home precisely.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has marked it down by 87%. Prime Day Sale offers like this end in a few hours, so hurry up now.

Specifications Dust Storage Holds dust for up to 90 days Navigation LiDAR mapping and path planning Suction Power 6000 Pa Battery Life Up to 285 minutes per charge Click Here to Buy Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

The ILIFE V20 robotic vacuum cleaner is made for homes that need steady cleaning every day. During the Amazon Sale 2025, this model brings 5000 Pa suction and a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop setup to help manage dust and stains in one go.

SoF Navigation and multi-floor mapping guide it around rooms without missing spots. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has dropped the price by a big margin. Prime Day Sale offers like this are ending tonight, so this is the time to act.

Specifications Navigation SoF Navigation with multi-floor mapping Suction Power 5000 Pa Cleaning Modes 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping Smart Control App, Alexa, and Google Home support Scheduling Set cleaning times via app Fit Hard floors and carpets Click Here to Buy ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner is built to handle daily dust and dirt without extra effort. The Amazon Sale 2025 has this model offering 6500 Pa suction to lift debris across large spaces up to 3500 square feet.

True mapping and advanced navigation help it cover every corner, while a 5200 mAh battery keeps it running for hours. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has marked it down by 68% off. Prime Day Sale prices end tonight.

Specifications Suction Power 6500 Pa Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Coverage 3500+ sq. ft. per charge Run-Time Up to 330 minutes Cleaning Modes 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping Navigation Advanced mapping and path planning Click Here to Buy ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

The Jimmy BX7 Pro mattress vacuum cleaner helps clear dust, mites, and allergens from your bed, sofa, and pillows with steady 16Kpa suction. The 700 watt motor pairs with UV light to keep fabrics clean.

A HEPA filter captures fine particles you can’t see, making each sweep more thorough. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has it marked at 49% off right now. This Prime Day Sale price is only available until the end of the Amazon Sale 2025 tonight.

Specifications Motor Power 700 W Suction 16Kpa Cleaning Areas Mattress, bed, sofa, pillow Sterilisation UV light Special Feature UV Light Filter Type HEPA Filter Click Here to Buy Jimmy BX7 Pro World No 1 Next Gen (2024 Edition) Mattress Vacuum Cleaner 700 W, Hepa Filter with 16Kpa Suction Power, Anti-Mite Bed, Sofa, Pillow Vacuum Cleaner, UV Light Sterilization(Grey Black)

The SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 handheld vacuum cleaner and mop is designed to clean floors in one go. With the Amazon Sale 2025 live, this corded model brings 600 watt power and 20kpa suction to lift dust quickly.

A 200ml water tank lets you vacuum and mop at the same time, so no spot is left behind. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has it at 58% off. Prime Day Sale offers will close soon, making this a good moment to order.

Specifications Special Features Spotless Cleaning, Portable, Wet/Dry, Lightweight, HEPA Filter Type HEPA Filter Motor Power 600W Suction Power 20kpa Water Tank Capacity 200ml Type Corded handheld Click Here to Buy SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)

More vacuum cleaner deals before Amazon Prime Day Sale ends 14th July at midnight:

Final hours to grab wet and dry vacuum cleaners at 86% off in today’s Amazon Prime Day Sale:

The Bissell CrossWave HF2 wet and dry hard floor cleaner handles cleaning in one step. In the Amazon Sale 2025, this vacuum and mop uses a dual-tank system to keep dirty and clean water separate.

A self cleaning cycle clears the brush roll after each use so it stays ready for the next job. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has reduced the price by 86%. Prime Day Sale savings like this will only be around until the end of today.

Specifications Cleaning Type Wet and dry hard floor cleaning Features Vacuums and mops together Tank Dual-tank system for clean and dirty water Maintenance Self-cleaning brush roll Special Features Wet/Dry Filter Type Pre-motor pleated filter Click Here to Buy BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty

The BLACK+DECKER wet and dry vacuum cleaner keeps up with everyday cleaning needs at home. The Amazon Sale 2025 features this 1000 watt machine built to clear dust, small spills, and debris quickly.

Its canister holds up to 8 litres, so you spend less time emptying and more time getting things done. The red and black design feels easy to move from room to room. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has taken 46% off the price. Prime Day Sale savings end tonight.

Specifications Special Features Portable, Wet/Dry, Lightweight, Wheels Filter Type Cartridge Motor Power 1000 W Cleaning Mode Wet and dry Body Type Canister with wheels for easy movement Click Here to Buy BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)

The Bissell portable wet and dry vacuum cleaner handles everyday mess with ease. In the Amazon Sale 2025, it comes ready to tackle tough curry stains and dirt with Heatwave Technology that warms the cleaning solution for better results.

This unit works across carpets, sofas, curtains, and mattresses, and even helps freshen up garments when needed. A special cleaning formula arrives in the box so you can start right away. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has reduced the price by 86%. Prime Day Sale deals wrap up tonight.

Specifications Cleaning Tech Heatwave Technology Suitable For Carpets, sofas, curtains, mattresses, garments Use Wet and dry cleaning with included formula Power Source Corded electric Click Here to Buy Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl

The Inalsa Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Blower Function handles heavy cleaning tasks without any trouble. The Amazon Sale 2025 brings this 1700 W machine with 28 kPa suction and a roomy 42-litre tank to keep up with both home and industrial mess.

A HEPA filter helps capture fine dust, while the blower clears out hard-to-reach debris. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has lowered the price by 67%. Prime Day Sale offers will close tonight, so this is the time to act.

Specifications Motor Power 1700 W Suction 28 kPa Tank Capacity 42 litres Filter HEPA filter Functions Vacuum, wet/dry cleaning, blower Click Here to Buy Inalsa Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Blower Function|1700 W & 42 LTR Capacity|28 kPa Suction|2 Yr Warranty|HEPA Filter|House Cleaning Machine,Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Heavy Duty(MasterVac 42)

The Agaro Imperial cordless stick vacuum cleaner is made to handle daily cleaning without much effort. The Amazon Sale 2025 highlights this model with a 500 watt brushless motor and 28 kPa suction that lifts dirt from floors and corners.

It shifts between handheld and stick mode easily, and three suction settings let you adjust as needed. A rotary brush helps capture dust in one pass. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has it at 51% off till Prime Day Sale ends tonight.

Specifications Motor Power 500W brushless motor Suction Power 28 kPa Modes 2-in-1 handheld and stick Suction Settings 3 adjustable levels Battery Rechargeable Click Here to Buy AGARO Imperial Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 500W Brushless Motor, 28 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Rechargeable, Rotary Brush, Bagless Dry Vacumming, Red

Bank offers and cashbacks discounts on vacuum cleaners before the Amazon Prime Day Sale ends:

Bank Offers

SBI Credit Card (Non-EMI): Get 10% instant discount up to ₹ 1,250 on minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 ICICI Credit Card (Non-EMI): Get 10% instant discount up to ₹ 1,250 on minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 ICICI Debit Card (Non-EMI): Get 10% instant discount up to ₹ 1,250 on minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 SBI Credit Card (EMI transactions): Get 10% instant discount up to ₹ 1,500 on minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 ICICI Credit Card (EMI transactions): Get 10% instant discount up to ₹ 1,500 on minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card (EMI transactions): Get 5% instant discount on minimum purchase of ₹ 5,000 Extra Savings on High-Value Purchases

Flat ₹ 500 discount on ICICI or SBI Credit Card orders above ₹ 24,990

500 discount on ICICI or SBI Credit Card orders above 24,990 Flat ₹ 750 discount on ICICI or SBI Credit Card orders above ₹ 39,990

750 discount on ICICI or SBI Credit Card orders above 39,990 Flat ₹ 1,000 discount on ICICI or SBI Credit Card orders above ₹ 49,990

(Available for Prime members only)

Cashback Offers

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

5% cashback for Prime members

3% cashback for non-Prime members

(EMI transactions and Amazon business orders not eligible)

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 deals on vacuum cleaners before sale ends tonight What is a stick vacuum cleaner? A stick vacuum is a slim, lightweight cleaner ideal for quick floor cleaning.

How does a wet and dry vacuum work? It picks up both dry dust and liquid spills in one machine.

What is a robot vacuum cleaner? A robot vacuum moves on its own to clean floors without manual effort.

Are handheld vacuums effective? Yes, handheld models work well for sofas, car seats, and small spaces.

What is the benefit of a canister vacuum? Canister vacuums have strong suction and are good for hard floors and carpets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.