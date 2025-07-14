Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Last day of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025! Grab up to 75% off on laptops, smartwatches, tablets, headphones

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Last-day deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale are too good to be true! Check out discounts on gadgets from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Sony and more.

Acer Nitro V 16, Intel Core i5-14th Gen 14450HX Processor,RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6,16GB/512 GB,WUXGA IPS, 16.0/40.64cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black,2.5 kg, ANV16-71, Backlit kB, Gaming Laptop

₹81,290

₹81,290
Lenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11 Inch, 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, 400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera

₹14,999

₹14,999
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black)

₹6,599

₹6,599
View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

₹19,999
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

₹2,029

₹2,029
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life

₹5,000

₹5,000
View Details checkDetails

₹15,159

₹15,159
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

₹34,999

₹34,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

₹44,900

₹44,900
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

₹18,999

₹18,999
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple

₹84,900

₹84,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint

₹34,999

₹34,999
Xiaomi Pad 6|[Smartchoice] | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Mist Blue

₹25,999

₹25,999
Acer Iconia Tablet iM9-12M, 22.09 cm (8.7) WXGA IPS Display, 400 Nits, 4GB/ 64GB eMMC, 8+5 MP Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi5+4G LTE, Android 14, BT 5.2, Gold. Free Flipcover & Wired Earphone.

₹13,999

₹13,999
HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop

₹104,690

₹104,690
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN

₹47,790

₹47,790
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

₹59,990

₹59,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop

₹49,190

₹49,190
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

₹92,990

₹92,990
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop

₹37,590

₹37,590
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Silver, 1.62KG, Backlit Keyboard, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop

₹56,711

₹56,711
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹19,299

₹19,299
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)

₹16,249

₹16,249
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant

₹37,159

₹37,159
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19" (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold)

₹2,841

₹2,841
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black

₹2,025

₹2,025
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96" AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Jet Black)

₹7,894

₹7,894
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Frost Silver, 6)

₹19,499

₹19,499
aaboRing, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advance Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (US Size No 6, Wireless - Glittering Gold)

₹12,914

₹12,914
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(11, Midnight Black)

₹3,247

₹3,247
View Details checkDetails

₹13,800

₹13,800
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Gunmetal Black, 11)

₹16,899

₹16,899
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black)

₹2,999

₹2,999
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black

₹25,489

₹25,489
Boult Newly Launched Flex On Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 80H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, 60ms Low Latency, IPX5 (Jet Black)

₹1,499

₹1,499
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

₹8,149

₹8,149
boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre)

₹1,799

₹1,799
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics

₹2,999

amazonLogo
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,188

amazonLogo
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,582

amazonLogo
Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery w/o ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Pink View Details checkDetails

₹8,149

amazonLogo
Boult Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Driver, Breathing LEDs,Touch Controls, Made in India, IPX5, Ear Buds Wireless (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,639

amazonLogo
Lenovo Legion-R27qc-30 | 27 (68.5cm) QHD 180Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99%sRGB, 3Wx2Speaker, 2xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4 (HBR3)|Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust|Black| 67C6GAC2IN View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

amazonLogo
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,089

amazonLogo
FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

amazonLogo
BenQ GW2790 27 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,069

amazonLogo
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,119

amazonLogo
It's the last day of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 and the biggest tech deals of the year are about to end soon! From powerful laptops to sleek smartwatches, premium tablets, and noise-cancelling headphones, everything you’ve had on your wishlist is now up for grabs—up to 75% off!

Grab these deals on gadgets during Amazon Prime Day Sale or regret later! Sale ends today.
Leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Sony, HP, and more are offering limited-period deals that are already flying off the shelves. Whether you're upgrading your work setup, switching to a smarter wearable, or simply stocking up on cool gadgets, now is the time.

With exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and exclusive Prime pricing, these last-day deals are just too good to miss. If you’ve been holding back, this is your final call. Prime Sale Amazon 2025 ends tonight, and so do these epic discounts. Dive in before it’s too late and make the most of the Amazon Prime Sale while it lasts.

Deals end today! Top offers on a range of gadgets during Amazon Prime Sale

Tablets at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Looking for a tablet upgrade? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is your chance to save big! Enjoy up to 60% off on top-selling tablets from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Apple, and more. Whether you're a student attending online classes, a professional handling tasks on the go, or simply someone who wants a bigger screen for entertainment, there’s a tablet for every use case and budget. 

With features like powerful processors, high-res displays, long battery life, and slim designs, these devices offer excellent value. Don’t miss out—grab your ideal tablet before the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 ends.

Laptops at up to 40% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is in its final stretch, and now’s the time to grab unbeatable deals on laptops—up to 40% off on top brands like HP, Dell, Apple, Lenovo, and more. Looking for a gaming beast, a lightweight ultrabook, or a budget-friendly everyday laptop, this Prime Sale Amazon has it all. Expect the latest-gen processors, SSD storage, crisp displays, and long battery life at heavily discounted prices. 

With added benefits like no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and bank discounts, upgrading your tech has never been more rewarding. Hurry before these deals vanish with the Amazon Sale 2025!

Smartwatches at up to 85% off on Prime Day Sale on Amazon

Smartwatches are seeing record-low prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, with discounts of up to 85% off on top brands like Noise, Fire-Boltt, boAt, Samsung, and Apple. Whether you're after advanced fitness tracking, AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, or sleep and heart rate monitoring, the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 has something for every budget and lifestyle. 

From budget picks to premium models, deals are flying off the shelves fast. Take advantage of limited-time offers, no-cost EMI, and bank discounts before the Amazon Sale 2025 wraps up. It’s your last chance to level up your wrist game!

Smart rings at up to 55% off on Amazon Prime Sale

Smart rings are making a buzz during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, with discounts of up to 55% off on top-rated models. From health tracking to sleep monitoring and discreet activity tracking, these compact wearables are packed with features. 

Eyeing stylish titanium builds or rings with 24x7 heart rate sensors and step counters, the Amazon Sale 2025 is the perfect time to grab one. With added benefits like no-cost EMI and instant bank discounts, the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 offers unbeatable value. Don’t miss out—these sleek wearables are selling fast on the Amazon Prime Sale!

Headphones at up to 75% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

Headphones are flying off the shelves with up to 75% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025! Whether you're looking for premium noise-cancelling headphones, budget-friendly wireless earbuds, or gaming headsets, the Amazon Sale 2025 has something for every audio need. 

Top brands like Sony, boAt, JBL, and Samsung are offering massive discounts as part of the Prime Day Sale. You can also avail of no-cost EMI and bank offers to make the deal even sweeter. With stocks running out fast, now’s the time to upgrade your audio game during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025.

Earbuds at up to 70% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Earbuds are up for grabs at up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale 2025! Whether you're after immersive sound for workouts, calls, or binge-watching, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings the best offers from brands like boAt, Noise, JBL, OnePlus, and Sony. From budget TWS options to premium ANC earbuds, there's a deal for everyone. 

Many models come with features like touch controls, fast charging, and long battery life. With extra savings from bank offers and Prime Sale Amazon exclusives, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience. Hurry—stocks won’t last!

Monitors at up to 70% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale

Monitors are available at up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025! Whether you're setting up a home office, upgrading your gaming rig, or need a second screen for productivity, the Amazon Sale 2025 has deals you shouldn't miss. 

Top brands like LG, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, and Dell are offering high-resolution monitors with features like 4K display, fast refresh rates, curved panels, and eye-care technology. These limited-time offers under the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 also include bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and exclusive Prime benefits. Grab the best screens before this Prime Day Sale ends.

Available offers during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Bank Discount Offer

Get 10% instant savings (up to 6,250) when you pay using ICICI or SBI credit cards at checkout.

Note: Not valid on EMI or Amazon Business purchases.

Cashback Offers

Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card earn 5% cashback.

Non-Prime users get 3% cashback on eligible orders.

No Cost EMI Offer

Enjoy No Cost EMI on select credit cards for purchases over 3,000—pay in easy installments with zero extra charges.

Amazon Prime Day Sale

  • What are the key things to consider before buying a laptop during Amazon Sale 2025?

    Look for processor type (Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen), RAM (8GB+), SSD storage, battery life, and display quality. Also, check for Prime Day discounts and bundled offers.

  • Are tablets good alternatives to laptops for work or study?

    Yes, high-end tablets with keyboard support and multitasking features can serve as lightweight and efficient alternatives for casual work, browsing, and learning.

  • What’s the difference between a smartwatch and a smart ring?

    Smartwatches have larger screens and more functions (calls, apps), while smart rings are compact and mainly focus on health and fitness tracking discreetly.

  • Are Prime Day gadget deals better than regular discounts?

    Yes, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers some of the lowest prices of the year, with added benefits like exchange offers, coupons, and no-cost EMIs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

