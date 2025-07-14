Last day of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025! Grab up to 75% off on laptops, smartwatches, tablets, headphones
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 08:00 AM IST
Last-day deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale are too good to be true! Check out discounts on gadgets from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Sony and more.
Acer Nitro V 16, Intel Core i5-14th Gen 14450HX Processor,RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6,16GB/512 GB,WUXGA IPS, 16.0/40.64cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black,2.5 kg, ANV16-71, Backlit kB, Gaming Laptop
₹81,290
|
Lenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11 Inch, 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, 400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera
₹14,999
|
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black)
₹6,599
|
View Details
₹19,999
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
₹2,029
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life
₹5,000
|
View Details
₹15,159
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
₹34,999
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
₹44,900
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
₹18,999
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple
₹84,900
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint
₹34,999
|
Xiaomi Pad 6|[Smartchoice] | Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Mist Blue
₹25,999
|
Acer Iconia Tablet iM9-12M, 22.09 cm (8.7) WXGA IPS Display, 400 Nits, 4GB/ 64GB eMMC, 8+5 MP Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi5+4G LTE, Android 14, BT 5.2, Gold. Free Flipcover & Wired Earphone.
₹13,999
|
HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop
₹104,690
|
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint) 16 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Warranty/Aluminium Top/1.7kg, 21MWA0BSIN
₹47,790
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
₹59,990
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ0072IN, Alexa Built-in, 3 mon. Game Pass Laptop
₹49,190
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight
₹92,990
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop
₹37,590
|
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Silver, 1.62KG, Backlit Keyboard, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop
₹56,711
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
₹19,299
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)
₹16,249
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant
₹37,159
|
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19" (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold)
₹2,841
|
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black
₹2,025
|
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96" AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Jet Black)
₹7,894
|
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Frost Silver, 6)
₹19,499
|
aaboRing, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advance Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (US Size No 6, Wireless - Glittering Gold)
₹12,914
|
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(11, Midnight Black)
₹3,247
|
View Details
₹13,800
|
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Gunmetal Black, 11)
₹16,899
|
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black)
₹2,999
|
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black
₹25,489
|
Boult Newly Launched Flex On Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 80H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, 60ms Low Latency, IPX5 (Jet Black)
₹1,499
|
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black
₹8,149
|
boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre)
₹1,799
|
JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)
₹2,999
|
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth
₹4,188
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details
₹9,999
|
JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
₹5,582
|
Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery w/o ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Pink View Details
₹8,149
|
Boult Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Driver, Breathing LEDs,Touch Controls, Made in India, IPX5, Ear Buds Wireless (Yellow) View Details
₹1,799
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black View Details
₹2,639
|
Lenovo Legion-R27qc-30 | 27 (68.5cm) QHD 180Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99%sRGB, 3Wx2Speaker, 2xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4 (HBR3)|Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust|Black| 67C6GAC2IN View Details
₹17,499
|
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details
₹5,089
|
FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black) View Details
₹2,449
|
BenQ GW2790 27 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
₹10,069
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details
₹7,119
|
