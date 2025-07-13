Top 10 front load washing machine deals shortlisted for Amazon Prime Day Sale, starting at 23,490 from top brands

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is in full swing, and on the 2nd Day, we’ve shortlisted front load washing machine deals just for you. This way, it becomes easy to buy a front load washer without any doubt. Check these offers where you will get cashbacks, additional discounts on credit cards, no cost EMI, and fast delivery. Front load washing machine deals are here! Massive discounts in the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

All leading brands like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Godrej, Bosch, and many more are part of this list. These deals are picked so you don’t have to spend hours searching. Make the most of the Amazon Sale and bring home a new washing machine.

Top 10 front load washing machine deals shortlisted for you during the Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Freshen up laundry in just 14 minutes with the Voltas Beko 7 kg front load washing machine. An inbuilt heater and Hygiene Steam tackle stubborn dirt, while the digital display keeps everything simple.

It’s now 47% off at ₹23,490 in the Amazon Sale 2025, offering solid value. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes extra credit card discounts, no cost EMI, and a few added offers worth exploring. If you’ve been planning a new machine, this is a good time to buy.

Top deals on LG washing machines with up to 39% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Tough stains and allergens don’t stand a chance with the LG 7 kg fully automatic front load washing machine. Steam wash, 6 Motion DD, and an in-built heater work together to keep your clothes clean and fresh.

Right now, this front load washing machine is at 39% off on Amazon. The Amazon Sale 2025 and Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 bring extra savings, so make the most of the Prime Day Sale before stock runs out.

Give your laundry a deep clean with the LG 7 kg fully automatic front load washing machine. Steam wash and allergy care help tackle germs and tough dirt, while the 6 Motion DD moves clothes gently.

This front load washing machine is now at 35% off in the Amazon Sale 2025. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has added deals and quick delivery, so grab this Prime Day Sale offer before it sells out.

Big savings is here with Samsung front load washing machines with up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Keep your clothes fresh with the Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine. EcoBubble Technology blends detergent with water and air for a deep clean, while Hygiene Steam tackles germs with ease.

During the Amazon Sale 2025, it’s priced at ₹29,990 with 40% off. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also includes extra offers and quick shipping. Check this Prime Day Sale deal now and bring home reliable washing at a lower price.

Bring smart control to your laundry with the Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine. AI features and Wi-Fi let you set cycles right from your phone, while Hygiene Steam helps tackle stubborn dirt and bacteria with care.

Available at 36% off for ₹30,990 in the Amazon Sale 2025. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also brings credit card discounts, no cost EMI options, and quick delivery. This Prime Day Sale offer is a solid pick if you want more convenience at a fair price.

More front load washing deals for you during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

The Godrej 7 kg fully automatic front load washing machine packs in AI Tech and I-Sense Technology to handle daily loads with care. An inbuilt heater and FabriSafe Drum help keep clothes clean and fresh every time you run a cycle.

This front load washing machine is now at 47% off, starting at ₹24,740 in the Amazon Sale 2025. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has lined up more offers, so you can grab this Prime Day Sale deal before it’s gone.

Tackle everyday laundry with the Panasonic 7 kg front load washing machine featuring an Inverter Motor and built-in heater to remove stubborn dirt. The Dark Silver design fits neatly into any home.

This front load washing machine is now 30% off during the Amazon Sale 2025 at a jaw dropping price. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 comes loaded with whopping offers, extra credit card and bank discounts, plus no cost EMI. Check this deal before the prices change.

The Haier 8 kg front load washing machine combines AI-DBT with Puri Steam to clean clothes gently yet thoroughly. The 525mm super drum handles bulky items with ease, and the in-built heater takes care of stubborn marks.

Available at 46% off for ₹28,990 during the Amazon Sale 2025. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features extra discounts, no cost EMI, and added bank offers. Make sure you check this Prime Day Sale deal before prices change or stocks run low.

Handle large loads with the Bosch front load washing machine featuring AI Active Water Plus for precise washing. The Anti stain system and built-in steam help tackle tough spots and keep clothes feeling fresh after every cycle.

Now offered at 41% off in the Amazon Sale 2025. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes added savings, bank card offers, and exclusive Prime Day Sale perks you can claim before this special price disappears.

Get your laundry sorted fast with the IFB front load washing machine. The 9 Swirl Wash tackles dirt from all angles, while Steam Refresh helps lift odours and wrinkles in no time. WiFi access lets you manage settings straight from your phone.

Now at 26% off in the Amazon Sale 2025. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes special bank discounts, no cost EMI, and Prime Day Sale offers you can secure before this price is gone.

Bank offers and No Cost EMI options on front load washing machines during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Bank Offers

1) SBI Credit Card

Extra ₹ 500 off on orders above ₹ 24,990

500 off on orders above 24,990 Extra ₹ 5,000 off on EMI/Non-EMI orders above ₹ 20,000

5,000 off on EMI/Non-EMI orders above 20,000 10% off up to ₹ 1,250 on Non-EMI orders above ₹ 5,000

1,250 on Non-EMI orders above 5,000 10% off up to ₹ 1,500 on EMI orders above ₹ 5,000

2) ICICI Bank Credit Card

Extra ₹ 500 off on orders above ₹ 24,990

500 off on orders above 24,990 Extra ₹ 5,000 off on EMI/Non-EMI orders above ₹ 20,000 (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Card)

5,000 off on EMI/Non-EMI orders above 20,000 (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Card) 10% off up to ₹ 1,250 on Non-EMI orders above ₹ 5,000

ICICI Bank Debit Card

10% off up to ₹ 1,250 on Non-EMI orders above ₹ 5,000

(All offers for Prime members only)

No Cost EMI

Available on select cards for orders over ₹ 3,000

3,000 Pay in easy monthly instalments with zero interest

FAQs on Front Load Washing Machine Deals – Amazon Sale 2025 What brands are included in the shortlisted deals? Samsung, LG, Bosch, IFB, Haier, Voltas Beko, Godrej, Panasonic, and more.

What is the capacity range of these front load washing machines? They range from 6 Kg to 9 Kg, suitable for small to large families.

Do these machines have inbuilt heaters? Yes, most models include an inbuilt heater for better cleaning.

What wash programs are available? Options include quick wash, steam wash, allergy care, and more.

Are inverter motors standard on these machines? Many shortlisted models come with inverter motors for quieter operation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.