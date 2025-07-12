Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE! Up to 45% off and beyond on mixer grinders, air fryers, and more from top brands

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live today, bringing Day 1 offers on a wide selection of small appliances. Shoppers can browse mixer grinders, air fryers, blenders, and gas stoves with special pricing for a limited period. This Amazon Sale 2025 includes new launches and popular models featured at lower rates across categories. Amazon Prime Day Sale is here with Day 1 deals on small appliances like mixers, air fryers, blenders, gas stoves and more.

The Prime Day Sale also highlights no-cost EMI plans, cashbacks, and extra discounts from partner banks. With Prime Day Sale 2025 underway, it’s a good time to explore deals on kitchen essentials and other home appliances while stocks last. So, get set and check out these amazing deals on Amazon.

Top deals on small appliances:

Air fryers up to 73% off in Amazon Sale 2025, don’t miss these deals

Amazon Sale 2025 is live with air fryers offered at up to 73% off for a limited time. Shoppers can explore models with clear timers and easy settings from trusted brands.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also brings cashbacks, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI on many options. This Prime Day Sale is a good chance to pick an air fryer for daily cooking while these offers are still running.

Top deals on air fryers:

Big savings on mixer grinders! Amazon Sale 2025 live with up to 68% off on mixer grinders

Amazon Sale 2025 is now live for everyone, bringing up to 68% off mixer grinders in many sizes and designs. Shoppers will see models made for daily tasks like blending spices, making pastes, and preparing ingredients with ease. Brands have listed different sets with sturdy jars and simple control panels.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes cashbacks, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on selected products. This Prime Day Sale is a good time to pick a mixer grinder while clear discounts and payment benefits are still available for a short period.

Top deals on mixer grinders:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is here with up to 50% off on hand blenders

Amazon Sale 2025 is now live for everyone on Amazon, offering up to 50% off hand blenders across different models. Shoppers can pick from simple designs built to mix sauces, prepare batters, and blend soft ingredients with ease. Many options have detachable parts for easier cleaning after use.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings cashbacks, no-cost EMI, and bank offers on hand blenders in various capacities. During this Prime Day Sale, buyers can check deals listed for a short time while Amazon Sale 2025 discounts remain active.

Top deals on hand blenders:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live with hot deals on gas stoves and cooktops with up to 67% off

Amazon Sale 2025 is live with gas stoves available at up to 67% off for all shoppers. These models come in two, three, and four-burner designs that help prepare daily meals with steady flame control.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features cashbacks, no-cost EMI, and credit card offers on gas stoves and induction cooktops from several brands. Deals are also available on induction cooktops listed with special pricing. This Prime Day Sale is a good time to order a new stove while Amazon Sale 2025 discounts and limited-time deals are active.

Top deals on gas stoves and induction cooktops:

Big price drops on sandwich makers and toasters during Amazon Sale 2025 with up to 65% off

Amazon Sale 2025 is live across Amazon with up to 65% off on sandwich makers and toasters for daily use. Buyers can browse models that toast bread evenly and prepare warm sandwiches with simple controls. Several products feature easy-clean plates and clear indicators.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also includes no-cost EMI, cashbacks, and bank offers on many sandwich makers and toasters. This Prime Day Sale is a good time to pick up these appliances while Amazon Sale 2025 discounts are still available.

Top deals on sandwich makers and toasters:

Bank offers, cashbacks, and no cost EMI options on small appliances during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Bank Offers

Get a 10% instant savings benefit up to ₹ 6,250 when using ICICI Bank or SBI credit cards at checkout.

6,250 when using ICICI Bank or SBI credit cards at checkout. This offer does not apply to EMI payments or Amazon business transactions.

Cashback Offers

Receive 5% guaranteed cashback on eligible orders.

Prime members shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn 5% back.

Other customers will get 3% cashback on their purchases.

No Cost EMI Offer

No Cost EMI is offered on selected credit cards for orders over ₹ 3,000.

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live with deals on small appliances What small appliances are included in the sale? Mixers, air fryers, blenders, gas stoves, toasters, and more are on offer.

Can I buy induction cooktops during the sale? Yes, induction cooktops are part of the current deals.

What types of air fryers are on sale? Both digital and manual air fryers in various capacities are included.

Which brands have deals on air fryers? Brands like Philips, Prestige, Havells, and Inalsa have discounts listed.

What types of mixer grinders are included in the sale? Single, double, and triple-jar mixer grinders from various brands are covered.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.