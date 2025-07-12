Search
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE! Up to 45% off and beyond on mixer grinders, air fryers, and more from top brands

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Mixer grinders, air fryers, blenders, gas stoves in Amazon Sale 2025. Philips, Bajaj, Prestige, Morphy Richards and more brands have discounts this Prime Day.

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jars & 1 Blade, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars with Handles | 304 Rust-Resistant SS Blades | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | 5-Year Motor Warranty | Heavy-Duty Mixie (Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹2,690

amazonLogo
Milton Royal Express 800W Griller Sandwich Maker & Toaster | Auto Cut Off | Non-Stick Fixed Grill Plates | Easy Clean | Power Indicators | 1 year Manufacturer Warranty - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,349

amazonLogo
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹6,280

amazonLogo
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details checkDetails

₹3,994

amazonLogo
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,189

amazonLogo
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹6,770

amazonLogo
American Micronic Air Fryer Digital 6.5 Litre, 8 Preset Menus, 1700W Power 200C Temperature and 60 Minute Timer AMI AFD 65LDx Digital Free recipe book Black and Steel View Details checkDetails

₹6,879

amazonLogo
Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter View Details checkDetails

₹5,399

amazonLogo
Lifelong Hulk 1200 W Mixer Grinder| 2 Stainless steel Jars (Liquidizing and Dry Grinding Jar) | ABS Body| 3 Speed Operation with whip (2 Years Warranty, Black, LLMG1000) View Details checkDetails

₹4,232

amazonLogo
Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars with Handles | 304 Rust-Resistant SS Blades | 21000 RPM High-Speed Motor | 5-Year Motor Warranty | Heavy-Duty Mixie (Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹2,690

amazonLogo
Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,310

amazonLogo
Lifelong Nutri for Smoothies and Juices 500 Watts with 2 Jars - 100% Copper Motor Mixer Grinder, Blender & Smoothie Maker for Kitchen - Blender for Fruits & Vegetables - Stainless Steel Blades View Details checkDetails

₹1,904

amazonLogo
Nutribullet 1000W Combo Blender, USA #1 Mixer, Grinder, Smoothie Maker, Food Processor, The Original Nutribullet, 3 Unbreakable Jars, 1.6L Extra Large Pitcher & Tamper, 2yrs warranty (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
PHILIPS HL1681 Hand Blender |Powerful 300W Motor with Rust free steel arm |Easy single trigger operation |Specially designed blades |Ergonomically designed |Wall bracket for storage, 2year warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
KENT 16051 Hand Blender 300 W | 5 Variable Speed Control | Multiple Beaters & Dough Hooks | Turbo Function, Plastic, 300 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹1,469

amazonLogo
Bajaj HB-20 Silent 300W Hand Blender | Detachable Abs Blender Stem | Penta Flow Breaker | Easy Click Fit Locking | 2 Yr Warranty 【Green】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice, Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML Juice Maker for Busy Moms View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
Pigeon by Stovekraft Aster 3 Burner Gas Stove with High Powered Brass Burner Gas Cooktop, Cooktop with Glass Top and Powder Coated Body, Black, Manual Ignition, Standard (14267) View Details checkDetails

₹2,349

amazonLogo
BLOWHOT Premium Design Emerald Heavy Tornado Brass 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove - Toughened Glass, 1 Year General Warranty (Burner, Gas stove Valve and Glass - 2 Years) By BLOWHOT View Details checkDetails

₹5,489

amazonLogo
Glen Apex LPG Gas Stove 3 Burner | 6mm Toughened Glass Top Gas Stoves | Brass Burners | ISI Certified | Drip Trays | Revolving Inlet Nozzle | 2 Years Warranty | CT3B70BLB (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,019

amazonLogo
Sujata Auto Ignition Gas Stove 4 Burners | 9 Years Warranty | 4 Burner Gas Stove Glass Top, Stove 4 Burner, ISI Certified, SABAF Valve, LPG & PNG Compatible, 360° Rotating Nozzle (Standard, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,954

amazonLogo
MILTON Premium 4 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified) View Details checkDetails

₹4,449

amazonLogo
Prestige Svachh Glass Top Gas Stove with 4 Liftable Brass Burners for easy cleaning(GTSB-04)|Jumbo Brass Burner|Sturdy pan support|2 years warranty|5 years warranty on glass View Details checkDetails

₹11,649

amazonLogo
Faber 3 Burner 77cm Cooktop | Black Glass Top | 3 Brass Burners (1 Jumbo + 1 Medium + 1 Small) | SS Drip Tray | Powder Coated Pan Support | COOKTOP Spark 3BB View Details checkDetails

₹4,599

amazonLogo
View Details checkDetails

₹2,309

amazonLogo
MILTON Express 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Maker | Electric Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Non Stick Coating Grill Plates | Power Indicators | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,266

amazonLogo
KENT 16025 Sandwich Grill 700 W | Non-Toxic Ceramic Coating | Automatic Temperature Cut-off with LED Indicator | Toaster | Griller | Roaster | Sandwich maker 3 in 1 | 1 year warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,714

amazonLogo
Borosil Prime Grill Sandwich Maker | Can Make 2 Sandwich At a Time | 700W Electric Toaster Maker | Non Toxic & Nonstick Coating Grill Plates Opens to 90° | Power Indicators | 2 Year Warranty | Silver View Details checkDetails

₹2,069

amazonLogo
View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

amazonLogo
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live today, bringing Day 1 offers on a wide selection of small appliances. Shoppers can browse mixer grinders, air fryers, blenders, and gas stoves with special pricing for a limited period. This Amazon Sale 2025 includes new launches and popular models featured at lower rates across categories.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is here with Day 1 deals on small appliances like mixers, air fryers, blenders, gas stoves and more.
The Prime Day Sale also highlights no-cost EMI plans, cashbacks, and extra discounts from partner banks. With Prime Day Sale 2025 underway, it’s a good time to explore deals on kitchen essentials and other home appliances while stocks last. So, get set and check out these amazing deals on Amazon.

Top deals on small appliances:

Air fryers up to 73% off in Amazon Sale 2025, don’t miss these deals

Amazon Sale 2025 is live with air fryers offered at up to 73% off for a limited time. Shoppers can explore models with clear timers and easy settings from trusted brands.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also brings cashbacks, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI on many options. This Prime Day Sale is a good chance to pick an air fryer for daily cooking while these offers are still running.

Top deals on air fryers:

Big savings on mixer grinders! Amazon Sale 2025 live with up to 68% off on mixer grinders

Amazon Sale 2025 is now live for everyone, bringing up to 68% off mixer grinders in many sizes and designs. Shoppers will see models made for daily tasks like blending spices, making pastes, and preparing ingredients with ease. Brands have listed different sets with sturdy jars and simple control panels.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes cashbacks, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on selected products. This Prime Day Sale is a good time to pick a mixer grinder while clear discounts and payment benefits are still available for a short period.

Top deals on mixer grinders:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is here with up to 50% off on hand blenders

Amazon Sale 2025 is now live for everyone on Amazon, offering up to 50% off hand blenders across different models. Shoppers can pick from simple designs built to mix sauces, prepare batters, and blend soft ingredients with ease. Many options have detachable parts for easier cleaning after use.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings cashbacks, no-cost EMI, and bank offers on hand blenders in various capacities. During this Prime Day Sale, buyers can check deals listed for a short time while Amazon Sale 2025 discounts remain active.

Top deals on hand blenders:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live with hot deals on gas stoves and cooktops with up to 67% off

Amazon Sale 2025 is live with gas stoves available at up to 67% off for all shoppers. These models come in two, three, and four-burner designs that help prepare daily meals with steady flame control.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features cashbacks, no-cost EMI, and credit card offers on gas stoves and induction cooktops from several brands. Deals are also available on induction cooktops listed with special pricing. This Prime Day Sale is a good time to order a new stove while Amazon Sale 2025 discounts and limited-time deals are active.

Top deals on gas stoves and induction cooktops:

Big price drops on sandwich makers and toasters during Amazon Sale 2025 with up to 65% off

Amazon Sale 2025 is live across Amazon with up to 65% off on sandwich makers and toasters for daily use. Buyers can browse models that toast bread evenly and prepare warm sandwiches with simple controls. Several products feature easy-clean plates and clear indicators.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 also includes no-cost EMI, cashbacks, and bank offers on many sandwich makers and toasters. This Prime Day Sale is a good time to pick up these appliances while Amazon Sale 2025 discounts are still available.

Top deals on sandwich makers and toasters:

Bank offers, cashbacks, and no cost EMI options on small appliances during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

 

Bank Offers

  • Get a 10% instant savings benefit up to 6,250 when using ICICI Bank or SBI credit cards at checkout.
  • This offer does not apply to EMI payments or Amazon business transactions.

Cashback Offers

  • Receive 5% guaranteed cashback on eligible orders.
  • Prime members shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn 5% back.
  • Other customers will get 3% cashback on their purchases.

No Cost EMI Offer

  • No Cost EMI is offered on selected credit cards for orders over 3,000.

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is live with deals on small appliances

  • What small appliances are included in the sale?

    Mixers, air fryers, blenders, gas stoves, toasters, and more are on offer.

  • Can I buy induction cooktops during the sale?

    Yes, induction cooktops are part of the current deals.

  • What types of air fryers are on sale?

    Both digital and manual air fryers in various capacities are included.

  • Which brands have deals on air fryers?

    Brands like Philips, Prestige, Havells, and Inalsa have discounts listed.

  • What types of mixer grinders are included in the sale?

    Single, double, and triple-jar mixer grinders from various brands are covered.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
