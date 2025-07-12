Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 87% off on vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, air purifiers by Philips, Kent, and more
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 06:00 PM IST
Amazon Sale 2025 is live for all! Save on vacuums, water and air purifiers with cashbacks, bank deals, no-cost EMI on Philips, Kent, Aquaguard and more brands.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time
₹33,999
|
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White
₹14,999
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
₹11,999
|
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise
₹6,399
|
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White
₹27,999
|
DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes
₹56,084
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time
₹23,499
|
NARWAL Freo X10 Pro Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop, 11000Pa Suction, EdgeReach Mopping, Zero Tangle Technology, Self-Emptying with De-Tangling Side Brushes
₹89,999
|
ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home
₹19,900
|
MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, 2200 Pa Powerful Suction, 450 mL Large-Capacity Dustbin, Electronically-Controlled 270 mL Water Tank, Controls remotely via app, Alexa/GA Enabled, White
₹8,999
|
Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 3S Mopping | Compact & Slim | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App
₹18,999
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 12 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Stainless Steel Body (WD 12)
₹3,695
|
Dreame H11 Core Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Edge Cleaning Brush Self Led Display Cordless for Hard Floors Wood, 900 Ml, Hepa Filter
₹17,988
|
Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|HydroSteam Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress & Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl
₹27,999
|
IBELL Primea1000 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 1000W Powerful Motor, 10L Capacity, HEPA Filter, Blower Function, 16.5 kPa Suction, Multipurpose Cleaning with Accessories
₹3,413
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty
₹6,999
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)
₹3,498
|
IBELL VC1200 Vacuum Cleaner for Home use Wet and Dry with HEPA Filter, 15L Barrel, 1200W Heavy Duty High-Efficiency Motor, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, 3 in 1 Portable Cleaner
₹4,483
|
STARQ Flexibend Vacuum Cleaner 2in1 Handheld & Foldable Stick, Laser Guided Brush 400W Touchscreen & 28 Kpa Strong Cyclonic Suction, HEPA Filter Cordless Bagless & Rechargeable Upto 60min Runtime
₹10,499
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count
₹14,285
|
SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)
₹4,499
|
KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | 14 kPa | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation
₹6,499
|
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration
₹7,999
|
AGARO Sapphire Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner,Up to 15 kPa Powerful Suction with Fast Charging Dock, Rechargeable Portable Powerful Cleaner, Lightweight Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Office, and Car
₹4,899
|
Tineco S5 Combo, Worlds No1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Auto Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, Self Cleaning Main Brush, Patented iLOOP Tech for Auto-Suction
₹42,999
|
AQUA D PURE UV Water Purifier UV + UF 12L, 7 Stage Filtration, Copper + Alkaline Filter Suitable for Municipal Water Only TDS <200 ppm (NO RO, NO Booster Pump, No Taste Change,)
₹3,899
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
₹8,465
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black
₹13,999
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
₹9,499
|
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
₹15,499
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation |
₹7,999
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
₹8,499
|
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details
₹22,389
|
AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details
₹20,299
|
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life View Details
₹11,109
|
Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details
₹9,699
|
Philips AC1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 380 Sq ft (36 M²) | Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption | CADR 300 m3/h | Ideal For Bedrooms View Details
₹11,990
|
SHARP Room Air Purifier Fp-J60M-W With High Density Plasmacluster Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Sleep Mode And Anti-Pollen Mode | Coverage Area: Upto 550 Ft², White View Details
₹24,990
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q500 for Home by Hero Group | 500 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White) View Details
₹10,790
|
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Covers 480 Sq. Ft.|Convenient,White View Details
₹13,000
|
PHILIPS Smart Air Purifier AC3220/60 Upto 135 m2 Room Size Smart Portable Air Purifier Real Time AQI Display|Covers upto 600 sqft 520 m3/h|(Silver, Arctic White) View Details
₹19,469
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
₹4,995
|
