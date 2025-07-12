Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 87% off on vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, air purifiers by Philips, Kent, and more

By Kanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Amazon Sale 2025 is live for all! Save on vacuums, water and air purifiers with cashbacks, bank deals, no-cost EMI on Philips, Kent, Aquaguard and more brands.

Amazon Sale 2025 is here for all members, and the sale is live with plenty of offers on home essentials. From vacuum cleaners and water purifiers to air purifiers, this event brings big discounts, cashbacks, and no-cost EMI on a wide range of products.

Save up to 87% on vacuums, water and air purifiers in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.
Save up to 87% on vacuums, water and air purifiers in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features trusted brands like Philips, Kent, LG, Eureka Forbes, and many more. During this Prime Day Sale, shoppers can explore different models and pick what suits their home needs best. This is a good time to grab these deals, as Amazon has announced strong price cuts and bank offers across all categories.

Top deals live on vacuum cleaners, water and air purifiers:

Amazon Sale 2025 is here with up to 87% discount on robot vacuum cleaners

Amazon Sale 2025 is live across Amazon, offering big price drops on robot vacuum cleaners. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, these devices sweep and collect dust on their own, then return to charge when done.

This Prime Day Sale features cashbacks and easy payment options on many models. Shoppers will see deals on different capacities and brands, all listed with clear discounts. As Amazon Sale 2025 continues, these offers are open to everyone looking to bring a robot vacuum home at a lower cost.

Top deals on robot vacuum cleaners:

Amazon Sale 2025 deals are here with up to 73% off on wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Amazon Sale 2025 is live on Amazon, offering up to 73% off wet and dry vacuum cleaners from trusted names. These machines handle dust, spills, and damp areas with separate functions in one unit.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 includes cashbacks, bank offers and no-cost EMI to make purchases simpler than ever. During this Prime Day Sale, buyers can choose models in various sizes and designs. With clear discounts on many products, it’s a good chance to pick a wet and dry vacuum while the Amazon Sale 2025 lasts.

Top deals on wet and dry vacuum cleaners:

Amazon Sale 2025 is here with deals up to 70% off on handheld vacuum cleaners

Amazon Sale 2025 is live for all customers on Amazon, bringing up to 70% off handheld vacuum cleaners made for simple spot cleaning. These tools help remove dust from sofas, car seats, and corners with ease.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 lists many brands and models with no-cost EMI and cashbacks. During this Prime Day Sale, shoppers can pick from several designs at clear discounts. This event is a good time to choose a handheld vacuum as Amazon Sale 2025 offers remain available for a short period.

Top deals on handheld vacuum cleaners:

Amazon Sale 2025 sale is here with up to 86% off on water purifiers

Amazon Sale 2025 is now live on Amazon, bringing steep price cuts of up to 86% on water purifiers across popular brands. This limited-time event includes a range of options, from basic filter models to advanced units with multi-layer protection.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering no-cost EMI plans, cashbacks, and special discounts for all members. During this Prime Day Sale, shoppers can explore various sizes and features suited for everyday needs. For those planning to buy, Amazon Sale 2025 is a timely chance to secure a water purifier at lower prices.

Top deals on water purifiers:

Amazon Sale 2025 sale deals with up to 70% off on air purifiers

Amazon Sale 2025 is live on Amazon with up to 70% off air purifiers designed to help maintain cleaner air indoors. Shoppers can pick from models with HEPA filters, auto-sensing modes, and displays showing air quality levels in real time. Some purifiers also include settings for pet dander and seasonal dust.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings options from several brands, all listed with clear price cuts, no-cost EMI, and cashback benefits. This Prime Day Sale is an opportunity to explore fresh selections and order an air purifier while offers are active for all members.

Top deals on air purifiers:

Bank offers, Cashback offers and No Cost EMI options on vacuum cleaners, water and air purifiers:

 

Bank Offers

  • Get a 10% instant discount up to 6,250 when you pay with ICICI Bank or SBI credit cards.
  • Offer excludes EMI transactions and Amazon business orders.

Cashback Offers

  • Enjoy 5% assured cashback on qualifying purchases.
  • Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card receive 5% back.

All other customers get 3% cashback on their orders.

No Cost EMI Offer

  • No Cost EMI available on select credit cards for purchases above 3,000.

FAQs on Amazon Prime Sale 2025 Sale deals on vacuum cleaners, air and water purifiers

  • What types of vacuum cleaners are on sale?

    You’ll find robot, handheld, wet and dry, and upright vacuum cleaners with discounts.

  • Which brands of water purifiers can I buy with offers?

    Top brands like Kent, Eureka Forbes, Blue Star, and HUL Pureit are included.

  • Do these products come with no-cost EMI options?

    Yes, no-cost EMI is offered on select cards for orders above 3,000.

  • Are robot vacuum cleaners part of the sale?

    Robot vacuum cleaners are included with discounts up to 87% on selected models.

  • Are water purifiers with RO and UV features available in the sale?

    Yes, models with RO, UV, and multi-stage filtration systems are listed with deals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

