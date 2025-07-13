Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Amazon Prime Day Sale with Lowest Prices on smartwatches, earbuds, and more from Samsung, Sony and others: Up to 75% off

By Kanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 06:37 PM IST

Get ready for the lowest prices ever in Amazon Sale 2025 on smartwatches, earbuds, smart rings, and more from Samsung, boAt, Sony, Bose, and top brands.

Boult Newly Launched Dire Smartwatch 1.38 2.5D Curved HD Display, BT Calling, 500 Nits Brightness, IP67, 250+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Denim Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,209

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(11, Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,247

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HUAWEI Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Matte Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,162

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹21,319

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹16,249

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹34,198

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HUAWEI Watch GT 5 41mm Smartwatch, Up to 7 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (White) View Details checkDetails

₹16,243

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹7,894

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹22,840

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Titan Heritage 1.43 AMOLED Dual-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Smart Watch for Men, BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Quick Health Measurement, Functional Crown, 3D UI, 60Hz Display, Fast Charging (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details checkDetails

₹14,405

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HUAWEI Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82 Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹14,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GARMIN Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch with Daily Suggested Workouts, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fire-Boltt Rise Smart Watch, 1.85 HD Display, Metal Body with Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, Neon UI, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring (Cinnamon Slate) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Black Coffee) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold SS) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HAMMER Fit Pro 1.43 Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch Round Dial with Bluetooth Calling, Metallic Build, Always on Display, Multi Sports Modes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling,Smart watch for Men & Women(Cherry Blossom) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Pulse 4 Max Smart Watch with AI Create (Indias 1st Ever with Unlimited Watch Faces), AI Search, 1.96 AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, Health Suite (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,105

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Leaf Halo Smart Ring | Health Tracker | Sleep, Fitness, Stress | Includes 30+ Workout Modes | Battery upto 10 Days | Buy Sizing Kit First | Track Steps, HRV, SPO2 & Periods | Luxe Gold - Size 11 View Details checkDetails

₹7,419

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 11) View Details checkDetails

₹2,537

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Wearable Fitness Tracker, Sleep Heart Rate Health Monitor, No App Subscription, 4 Days Battery Life, Fast Wireless Charging, 10 ATM Water-Resistance (Size 10) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Gunmetal Black, 9) View Details checkDetails

₹16,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MYNK Alpha Smart Ring for Men & Women | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Track Steps, Calories, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Waterproof | Black, Size 9 View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

aaboRing Smart Ring, Men, Women, Track Heart Rate, HRV, Blood Oxygen, Fitness, Activity, Sleep Stress Monitoring, Step Count, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Titanium, No App Subscription, Rose Gold 12 View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ANEEK Smart Ring JC | Fitness Tracker Ring for Men & Women | 42+ Workout Modes | HR, SPO2, Sleep, Stress, Glucose, VO2 Max | Body Temp & Women Health Monitor | Wearable Ring (Matte Black, #13) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Airdopes 141 Elite ANC (2025), ANC(~35dB), 4Mics ENx Tech, 42 Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, Low Latency, IPX5, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic(Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,188

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boult Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4 View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Newly Launched Air Buds 6 in-Ear Bluetooth TWS - AI Enabled Smartbuds, ANC (up to 32db), Personalised App, in-Ear Detection, Voice Control, Google Fast Pair, BT v5.3(Pebble Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Buds 6, Dual Driver TWS in Ear Earbuds, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connection, Quad Mic AI ENC, 42 Hrs Playtime, Custom EQ, Wireless Earbuds (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,952

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,104

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over-Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,640

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹4,069

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Envy 2, Wireless Over Ear Headphone, ENC, Upto 65* Hours Playback, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, Call Function, Voice Assistant, Foldable Design, Detachable Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,029

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

StyleOxx Q2 Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker, 120+ Sports Modes, All-Day Continuous Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking, Improve Sleep, Stress, Wellness with Free App View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MELBON MD115 Smart Band, Activity Tracker Fitness Band, Sleep Monitor, Step Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor, Smartwatch for Men, Women, Kids (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹579

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Whoop 5.0 Peak – Health and Fitness Tracker - 12-Month Membership – 24/7 Activity and Sleep Tracker with Heart Rate, HRV, Stress Monitor, Personalized Coaching, Healthspan – 14+ Days Battery Life View Details checkDetails

₹29,800

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 - 1.56 (3.96 cm) Large AMOLED Color Display, 2 Week Battery Life, 30 Fitness Mode, 5 ATM, SpO2, HR, Sleep Monitoring, Womens Health Tracking, Alarm, Music Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,280

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Garmin Vivosmart 5 with OLED Display, Health and Fitness Tracker,SPO2 and 24/7 Heart Rate, Battery Upto 7 Days, Advance Sleep Monitoring and Stress Tracking, 5ATM Water Rating - Black with Large Band View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

StyleOxx Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker for Multi-Sport Mode | All-Day Automatic Continuous Monitoring of Health Data, Improve Sleep & Wellness with Free App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Sale 2025 is here with big price cuts on popular wearable devices. You’ll see smartwatches in premium, mid-range, and flagship models, along with fitness trackers for daily use. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features offers on smart rings, earbuds, and headphones from Samsung, boAt, Sony, Noise, Fire-Boltt, Bose, and more.

Huge price drop alert! Smartwatches, earbuds, and more now live in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.
Huge price drop alert! Smartwatches, earbuds, and more now live in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025.

This Prime Day Sale is a chance to pick up flagship devices and simple gadgets at lower prices. Smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and health trackers are included in the deals. It’s worth exploring these discounts while stocks last and prices remain at their lowest.

Lowest Prices Ever on smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, and more during Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Biggest deals on premium smartwatches at up to 60% off

The Amazon Sale 2025 is here with the lowest prices ever on premium smartwatches. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 brings huge savings up to 60% off on the most popular models from Samsung, Apple, Garmin, and more.

This Prime Day Sale is the moment to grab deals that rarely come around. These massive price drops and special offers won’t last long. If you’ve been planning to get a smartwatch, now is the time to shop and save big before the sale ends.

Top deals on premium smartwatches:

Massive price drops on flagship smartwatches with up to 68% off

Amazon Sale 2025 has opened with noteworthy offers on flagship smartwatches. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features up to 68% off on trusted names like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and others.

These watches bring detailed health tracking, clear displays, and reliable performance to daily life. For anyone considering a smartwatch, this Prime Day Sale is a chance to pick one up at a much lower price. Stocks are expected to move quickly, so it’s worth exploring while offers remain.

Top deals on flagship smartwatches:

Budget smartwatches deals with up to 75% off and more in Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Amazon Sale 2025 is offering some of the lowest prices yet on budget smartwatches. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features models from Noise, boAt, Fire-Boltt, and other familiar names.

These watches cover daily basics like step tracking, call alerts, and heart rate monitoring at accessible prices. For those looking to start with a simple wearable, this Prime Day Sale makes it easier to pick up a watch without spending much. Stocks are expected to move quickly.

Top deals on budget smartwatches:

Smart rings hit record lows up to 77% off today

Amazon Sale 2025 is live with huge price drops on smart rings designed for daily health and activity tracking. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 features top picks from Amazfit, boAt, and other brands known for reliable wearables.

These smart rings track sleep, steps, heart rate, and more in a discreet design. This Prime Day Sale is a chance to explore smart rings without high costs. Deals and bank offers are live now, so it’s worth checking early.

Top deals on smart rings:

Get earbuds from budget to premium at up to 78% off in Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Amazon Sale 2025 has opened with major discounts on earbuds across popular brands. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 offers options from boAt, Sony, JBL, OnePlus, Noise, and more.

These earbuds deliver clear calls, balanced sound, and convenient features for daily use. This Prime Day Sale makes it simpler to choose a reliable pair without paying full price. With limited-time deals, cashback offers, and no cost EMI available, it’s worth exploring what fits your listening needs.

Top deals on earbuds:

Huge price drop on headphones with discounts up to 75% off is live now

Amazon Sale 2025 has kicked off with major savings on headphones across all ranges. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering up to 75% off top brands including Sony, JBL, boAt, Sennheiser, Bose and many more in the market.

From wireless over-ear models to compact wired styles, there are options for every listening need. This Prime Day Sale is a good moment to pick up quality headphones at a fraction of the price. Discounts and bank offers are available for a limited time only.

Top deals on headphones:

Catch fitness trackers and bands at up to 71% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Amazon Sale 2025 has unlocked big savings on fitness trackers and bands built for everyday goals. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is rolling out up to 71% off picks from Fitbit, Noise, Mi, OnePlus, Garmin and more trusted names.

Track heart rate, steps, and sleep with simple tools that fit right on your wrist. This Prime Day Sale is a smart time to bring home a fitness band without spending extra. Offers are live now and moving fast. Sale will till 14th July.

Top deals on fitness trackers and bands:

Bank and cashback offers on wearable devices during Amazon Sale:

Bank Offers

1) SBI Credit Card

  • Prime members get an instant 50 discount on orders over 899.

2) HDFC Bank Card

  • 500 instant discount on EMI plans of 6 months or more (minimum spend 7,500).
  • Extra 250 off on EMI purchases of 9 months or longer (minimum spend 7,500).
  • Additional 750 discount on EMI transactions of 6 months or more when you spend above 15,000.

3) BOB Card

  • 10% instant discount up to 1,500 on EMI orders over 7,500.

Cashback Offers

  • Prime members earn 5% cashback when paying with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
  • Other customers get 3% cashback on eligible purchases.

Note: Cashback is not available for EMI transactions or Amazon Business purchases.

Top 10 front load washing machine deals shortlisted for Amazon Prime Day Sale, starting at 23,490 from top brands

Massive Savings! Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 goes LIVE: Up to 75% Off Smartwatches, Tablets, Headphones & more

Don't Miss Amazon Prime Day's 10 Best Deals: Score Up to 80% Off Smartwatches, Earbuds, Fitness trackers and more!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Up to 65% Off on Laptops, ACs, TVs & More! Check Out Everything that's on Sale!

Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE: Up to 60% off on the best washing machines from LG, Samsung, Haier and other brands

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 2nd deals on wearable devices

  • Can I combine bank discounts with sale prices on wearables?

    Usually yes, but check at checkout to confirm eligibility.

  • Do smartwatches and fitness bands come with warranty during the sale?

    Yes, all items include the regular brand warranty.

  • Are smart rings and earbuds eligible for no cost EMI during the sale?

    Many models offer no cost EMI on select cards.

  • Which wearable devices are getting the biggest discounts?

    Smartwatches, earbuds, smart rings, fitness bands, and headphones are all included.

  • Are budget and premium models both on sale?

    Yes, deals cover entry-level, mid-range, and flagship devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

