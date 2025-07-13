Amazon Prime Day Sale with Lowest Prices on smartwatches, earbuds, and more from Samsung, Sony and others: Up to 75% off
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 06:37 PM IST
Get ready for the lowest prices ever in Amazon Sale 2025 on smartwatches, earbuds, smart rings, and more from Samsung, boAt, Sony, Bose, and top brands.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Boult Newly Launched Dire Smartwatch 1.38 2.5D Curved HD Display, BT Calling, 500 Nits Brightness, IP67, 250+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Denim Blue) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-Black View Details
|
₹11,209
|
|
|
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(11, Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,247
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
HUAWEI Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Matte Black) View Details
|
₹4,162
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹21,319
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details
|
₹16,249
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹34,198
|
|
|
HUAWEI Watch GT 5 41mm Smartwatch, Up to 7 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (White) View Details
|
₹16,243
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown) View Details
|
₹7,894
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
|
₹22,840
|
|
|
Titan Heritage 1.43 AMOLED Dual-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Smart Watch for Men, BT Calling, Voice Assistant, Quick Health Measurement, Functional Crown, 3D UI, 60Hz Display, Fast Charging (Black) View Details
|
₹10,500
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details
|
₹14,405
|
|
|
HUAWEI Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82 Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Green Titanium) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
₹14,998
|
|
|
GARMIN Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch with Daily Suggested Workouts, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life (Black) View Details
|
₹18,500
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Rise Smart Watch, 1.85 HD Display, Metal Body with Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, Neon UI, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring (Cinnamon Slate) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Black Coffee) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold SS) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
HAMMER Fit Pro 1.43 Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch Round Dial with Bluetooth Calling, Metallic Build, Always on Display, Multi Sports Modes (Black) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling,Smart watch for Men & Women(Cherry Blossom) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 4 Max Smart Watch with AI Create (Indias 1st Ever with Unlimited Watch Faces), AI Search, 1.96 AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, Health Suite (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹2,105
|
|
|
Leaf Halo Smart Ring | Health Tracker | Sleep, Fitness, Stress | Includes 30+ Workout Modes | Battery upto 10 Days | Buy Sizing Kit First | Track Steps, HRV, SPO2 & Periods | Luxe Gold - Size 11 View Details
|
₹7,419
|
|
|
Boat SmartRing Active w/Stylish Stainless-Steel & Lightweight, Health Monitor, Magnetic Charging Case, 5ATM,Crest App & Coins, 20+ Sports Modes(Midnight Black 11) View Details
|
₹2,537
|
|
|
Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Wearable Fitness Tracker, Sleep Heart Rate Health Monitor, No App Subscription, 4 Days Battery Life, Fast Wireless Charging, 10 ATM Water-Resistance (Size 10) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(7, Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,247
|
|
|
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Gunmetal Black, 9) View Details
|
₹16,899
|
|
|
MYNK Alpha Smart Ring for Men & Women | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Track Steps, Calories, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Waterproof | Black, Size 9 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
aaboRing Smart Ring, Men, Women, Track Heart Rate, HRV, Blood Oxygen, Fitness, Activity, Sleep Stress Monitoring, Step Count, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Titanium, No App Subscription, Rose Gold 12 View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
ANEEK Smart Ring JC | Fitness Tracker Ring for Men & Women | 42+ Workout Modes | HR, SPO2, Sleep, Stress, Glucose, VO2 Max | Body Temp & Women Health Monitor | Wearable Ring (Matte Black, #13) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
boAt Airdopes 141 Elite ANC (2025), ANC(~35dB), 4Mics ENx Tech, 42 Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, Low Latency, IPX5, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic(Green) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹10,190
|
|
|
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details
|
₹4,188
|
|
|
Boult Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4 View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Air Buds 6 in-Ear Bluetooth TWS - AI Enabled Smartbuds, ANC (up to 32db), Personalised App, in-Ear Detection, Voice Control, Google Fast Pair, BT v5.3(Pebble Grey) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Redmi Buds 6, Dual Driver TWS in Ear Earbuds, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connection, Quad Mic AI ENC, 42 Hrs Playtime, Custom EQ, Wireless Earbuds (Black) View Details
|
₹2,952
|
|
|
JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details
|
₹7,104
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over-Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹7,640
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Iris Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm Beige) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details
|
₹4,069
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Envy 2, Wireless Over Ear Headphone, ENC, Upto 65* Hours Playback, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, Call Function, Voice Assistant, Foldable Design, Detachable Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
₹2,029
|
|
|
StyleOxx Q2 Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker, 120+ Sports Modes, All-Day Continuous Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking, Improve Sleep, Stress, Wellness with Free App View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
MELBON MD115 Smart Band, Activity Tracker Fitness Band, Sleep Monitor, Step Tracking, Heart Rate Sensor, Smartwatch for Men, Women, Kids (Black) View Details
|
₹579
|
|
|
Whoop 5.0 Peak – Health and Fitness Tracker - 12-Month Membership – 24/7 Activity and Sleep Tracker with Heart Rate, HRV, Stress Monitor, Personalized Coaching, Healthspan – 14+ Days Battery Life View Details
|
₹29,800
|
|
|
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 - 1.56 (3.96 cm) Large AMOLED Color Display, 2 Week Battery Life, 30 Fitness Mode, 5 ATM, SpO2, HR, Sleep Monitoring, Womens Health Tracking, Alarm, Music Control (Black) View Details
|
₹3,280
|
|
|
Garmin Vivosmart 5 with OLED Display, Health and Fitness Tracker,SPO2 and 24/7 Heart Rate, Battery Upto 7 Days, Advance Sleep Monitoring and Stress Tracking, 5ATM Water Rating - Black with Large Band View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
StyleOxx Smart Health Wristband, Wearable Activity & Fitness Tracker for Multi-Sport Mode | All-Day Automatic Continuous Monitoring of Health Data, Improve Sleep & Wellness with Free App (Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
View More Products