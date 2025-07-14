Search
Amazon Prime Day sale final day: Save big on smartwatches with up to 75% off and more

By Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The Amazon sale is entering its final stage and this is your chance to get the best discounts on smartwatches. Choose from the top brands across budget. 

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch, AI Health Coach for Gym, Outdoor Activity & Exercise, Ultra Long 16 Days Battery, 10ATM Water Resistance, Stylish Rugged Design, Android/iOS, GPS (Mint Green)

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, Black

₹14,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Silver (Silver) SM-R390

₹3,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages

₹34,185

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs

₹34,189

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Beige - Smartwatch 40mm Lte

₹29,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹21,319

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

₹22,830

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

₹1,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Wave Call 2 with 1.83" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, Functional Crown, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes, IP67, HR, Sleep & SPO₂ Monitor Smart Watch(Midnight Black)

₹1,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

₹1,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19" (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold)

₹2,841

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01"(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)

₹2,537

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch with 1.46 Super AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel Finish Metallic Straps, 4-Stage Sleep Tracker, Smart Watch for Men and Women (Elite Blue

₹2,842

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,315

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,218

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,116

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch with Assisted GPS Tracking, 4G Video & Voice Call, Safe Zone Alert, SOS Button, Habit Formation, in-Built Games, Buddy App for Parents (Twinkle Purple)

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black)

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, 1.39 TFT Display with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker (Talk, Black Dual)

₹1,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
It’s the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, and if you’ve been eyeing a smartwatch, now’s your best shot. Top brands like Samsung, Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, Noise, and Apple are offering up to 75% off on select models. Whether you’re after health tracking, Bluetooth calling, or just a stylish wrist upgrade, there are deals across every price range. 

Amazon Prime Day sale brings you 75% off on smartwatches.
Amazon Prime Day sale brings you 75% off on smartwatches.

ICICI and SBI cardholders can unlock extra 10% savings too. From budget wearables to flagship smartwatches, today’s your last chance to grab the best offers before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends at midnight. Don’t wait, stock is thinning fast.

Get up to 75% off on Amazfit smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

Amazfit smartwatches are up to 75% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, making this the right time to upgrade your fitness gear. From the feature-rich GTR and GTS series to compact budget models, there’s something for every user. Built-in GPS, AMOLED displays, and long battery life make them popular picks. Add an extra 10% off with ICICI or SBI cards before the Amazon Sale 2025 wraps up.

Top deals on Amazfit smartwatches during Prime Day sale

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is ON!! Get up to 60% off on tablets across price range

Get up to 61% off on Samsung smartwatches during Amazon sale 2025

Amazfit smartwatches are up to 75% off during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, making this the right time to upgrade your fitness gear. From the feature-rich GTR and GTS series to compact budget models, there’s something for every user. Built-in GPS, AMOLED displays, and long battery life make them popular picks. Add an extra 10% off with ICICI or SBI cards before the Amazon Sale 2025 wraps up.

Top deals on Samsung smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Get up to 75% off and more on boAt smartwatches during Amazon Prime Day

boAt smartwatches are up to 75% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, with deals on sleek styles for both him and her. From Bluetooth calling to fitness tracking, these watches pack popular features at budget prices. Options include round dials, AMOLED screens, and long battery life. Pair the offers with ICICI or SBI cards for an extra 10% off before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends. 

Top deals on boAt smartwatches during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is ON!! Get up to 60% off on tablets across price range

Avail up to 75% off on Noise smartwatches during the ongoing Amazon Prime sale

Noise smartwatches are available at up to 75% off during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. From AMOLED displays to advanced health tracking and Bluetooth calling, these watches offer solid value across segments. Whether you’re shopping for daily use or a fitness upgrade, Noise has plenty of options. Don’t forget the extra 10% savings with ICICI and SBI cards before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends on July 14. 

Top deals on Noise smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Day sale

You can score up to 75% off on Fire-Boltt smartwatches during the Prime Day sale

 

Noise smartwatches are available at up to 75% off during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. From AMOLED displays to advanced health tracking and Bluetooth calling, these watches offer solid value across segments. Whether you’re shopping for daily use or a fitness upgrade, Noise has plenty of options. Don’t forget the extra 10% savings with ICICI and SBI cards before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends on July 14.

Top deals on Fire-Boltt smartwatches during Prime Day sale

FAQs about smartwatches during Prime Day sale

  • What’s the maximum discount on smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025?

    You can get up to 75% off on select smartwatches from brands like boAt, Noise, Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, and more. Some models are priced under 1,500.

  • Are premium brands like Apple and Samsung also on sale?

    Yes. While the discounts aren't as deep, select Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch models are seeing rare markdowns, especially older generations.

  • Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?

    Many models from boAt, Noise, and Fire-Boltt offer Bluetooth calling. Just check the specs section before buying.

  • Can I get additional savings on top of sale prices?

    Yes. You can get an extra 10% off using ICICI or SBI credit/debit cards during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025.

  • Are these watches compatible with both Android and iOS?

    Most budget and mid-range smartwatches work with both Android and iOS, but features like calling or music control may vary by brand.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

