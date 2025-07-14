Amazon Prime Day sale final day: Save big on smartwatches with up to 75% off and more
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST
The Amazon sale is entering its final stage and this is your chance to get the best discounts on smartwatches. Choose from the top brands across budget.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch, AI Health Coach for Gym, Outdoor Activity & Exercise, Ultra Long 16 Days Battery, 10ATM Water Resistance, Stylish Rugged Design, Android/iOS, GPS (Mint Green)
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach, Black
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Silver (Silver) SM-R390
|
₹3,890
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages
|
₹34,185
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs
|
₹34,189
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Beige - Smartwatch 40mm Lte
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
|
₹21,319
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor
|
₹22,830
|
|
|
boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83 (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)
|
₹999
|
|
|
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
boAt Wave Call 2 with 1.83" HD Display, Advanced BT Calling, Functional Crown, Cloud & Custom Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes, IP67, HR, Sleep & SPO₂ Monitor Smart Watch(Midnight Black)
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
boAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19" (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold)
|
₹2,841
|
|
|
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01"(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)
|
₹2,537
|
|
|
Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch with 1.46 Super AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel Finish Metallic Straps, 4-Stage Sleep Tracker, Smart Watch for Men and Women (Elite Blue
|
₹2,842
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,315
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,218
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,116
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Noise Scout Kids Smartwatch with Assisted GPS Tracking, 4G Video & Voice Call, Safe Zone Alert, SOS Button, Habit Formation, in-Built Games, Buddy App for Parents (Twinkle Purple)
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black)
|
₹999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, 1.39 TFT Display with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker (Talk, Black Dual)
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
