Amazon Prime Day sale final day: Save big on smartwatches with up to 75% off and more

It’s the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, and if you’ve been eyeing a smartwatch, now’s your best shot. Top brands like Samsung, Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, Noise, and Apple are offering up to 75% off on select models. Whether you’re after health tracking, Bluetooth calling, or just a stylish wrist upgrade, there are deals across every price range. Amazon Prime Day sale brings you 75% off on smartwatches.

ICICI and SBI cardholders can unlock extra 10% savings too. From budget wearables to flagship smartwatches, today’s your last chance to grab the best offers before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends at midnight. Don’t wait, stock is thinning fast.

Get up to 75% off on Amazfit smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

Amazfit smartwatches are up to 75% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, making this the right time to upgrade your fitness gear. From the feature-rich GTR and GTS series to compact budget models, there’s something for every user. Built-in GPS, AMOLED displays, and long battery life make them popular picks. Add an extra 10% off with ICICI or SBI cards before the Amazon Sale 2025 wraps up.

Top deals on Amazfit smartwatches during Prime Day sale

Get up to 61% off on Samsung smartwatches during Amazon sale 2025

Top deals on Samsung smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Day sale

Get up to 75% off and more on boAt smartwatches during Amazon Prime Day

boAt smartwatches are up to 75% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, with deals on sleek styles for both him and her. From Bluetooth calling to fitness tracking, these watches pack popular features at budget prices. Options include round dials, AMOLED screens, and long battery life. Pair the offers with ICICI or SBI cards for an extra 10% off before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends.

Top deals on boAt smartwatches during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

Avail up to 75% off on Noise smartwatches during the ongoing Amazon Prime sale

Noise smartwatches are available at up to 75% off during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2025. From AMOLED displays to advanced health tracking and Bluetooth calling, these watches offer solid value across segments. Whether you’re shopping for daily use or a fitness upgrade, Noise has plenty of options. Don’t forget the extra 10% savings with ICICI and SBI cards before the Amazon Sale 2025 ends on July 14.

Top deals on Noise smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Day sale

You can score up to 75% off on Fire-Boltt smartwatches during the Prime Day sale

Top deals on Fire-Boltt smartwatches during Prime Day sale

FAQs about smartwatches during Prime Day sale What’s the maximum discount on smartwatches during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025? You can get up to 75% off on select smartwatches from brands like boAt, Noise, Amazfit, Fire-Boltt, and more. Some models are priced under ₹1,500.

Are premium brands like Apple and Samsung also on sale? Yes. While the discounts aren't as deep, select Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch models are seeing rare markdowns, especially older generations.

Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling? Many models from boAt, Noise, and Fire-Boltt offer Bluetooth calling. Just check the specs section before buying.

Can I get additional savings on top of sale prices? Yes. You can get an extra 10% off using ICICI or SBI credit/debit cards during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025.

Are these watches compatible with both Android and iOS? Most budget and mid-range smartwatches work with both Android and iOS, but features like calling or music control may vary by brand.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.