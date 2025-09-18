Touchscreen MacBook Pro in the works? Apple’s next move could change everything

Apple is gearing up to introduce a new version of the MacBook Pro that will include an OLED display with touchscreen support, according to recent market insights. Analysts suggest that the device could move into mass production by the end of 2026, with a possible launch window in early 2027. Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen soon.(Apple)

Touchscreen Technology to Narrow Gap with iPad

TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the prediction on X, stating that Apple plans to use on-cell touch technology to add touchscreen capability to the upcoming MacBook Pro. This feature would bring the MacBook line closer to the iPad, narrowing the gap between the two product categories. Kuo noted that Apple has been monitoring how users interact with tablets for years, and the decision to add touch support reflects the company’s view that such controls can boost productivity in certain use cases.

Furthermore, Mark Gurman had previously mentioned the possibility of an OLED MacBook Pro in his Bloomberg Power On newsletter. Gurman reported that Apple was working on the model with a timeline pointing to late 2026 or early 2027. While he previously suggested that the laptop could ship with an M6 chip, later reports now point toward the inclusion of Apple’s upcoming M7 processor.

Gurman also commented on the sales trend of current MacBook models. Despite steady hardware improvements, many users are holding on to their devices longer before upgrading. He believes that the introduction of an OLED touchscreen could encourage more customers to consider a new purchase, potentially giving MacBook sales a lift.

Affordable MacBook Model in Development

Alongside the premium MacBook Pro, Apple is also said to be working on a lower-cost MacBook model. According to Kuo, this device is scheduled to enter production in the final quarter of 2025. Unlike the Pro version, the affordable MacBook may not include a touchscreen. Reports suggest that it could feature Apple’s A18 Pro processor, the same chipset used in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The laptop is expected to come with a 13-inch display.

If Apple follows this roadmap, 2025 and 2026 could mark significant changes in the MacBook lineup, with the company expanding its hardware strategy to address both high-end and budget segments of the market.