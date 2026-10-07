URBN 25000mAh Mega Stack 100W review: One power bank for my laptop and smartphones

It is rare when I review simple gadgets like a power bank. Most of the time, there isn't much to talk about. You get a battery, a couple of ports and some LEDs, and that is pretty much it. I only pick up something like this when I find something interesting going on, and that is why I picked up the URBN 25000mAh Mega Stack 100W Power Bank for review.
The three things that caught my eye were the size, 25,000mAh capacity and 100W power delivery. A power bank with this much capacity that can also charge a laptop at up to 100W is already interesting, but after using it for a while, I found a few other things that make it even more useful. It is currently priced at ₹5,499 on URBN's website and Amazon.
It is big, but still easy to carry
The first thing you notice about this power bank is that it is heavy. That is expected for a 25,000mAh power bank, weighing in at around 430 grams. But what I liked is that URBN has managed to keep the size reasonable. It fits perfectly inside my tech kit and doesn't take up as much space as I expected a power bank with this capacity to take.
The build quality is also decent. It is made from polycarbonate, so don't expect a premium metal finish here, but the plastic feels dense and of good quality. It doesn't feel like a cheap power bank that you would be worried about throwing inside a bag.
And then there is the built-in cable; I genuinely think built-in cables should be standard on power banks by now. The one here is nylon braided and stays attached to the body using magnets, so it doesn't just hang around when you aren't using it. More importantly, this cable supports both input and output, so you can also use it to recharge the power bank. URBN lists the built-in USB-C cable as one of the two ways to charge the power bank itself.
Apart from this cable, you get one USB-C port and one USB-A port. So you have three outputs in total, which is useful when you are carrying multiple gadgets or simply have different cables with you.
The display is simple but useful
The display isn't the most colourful or sharp screen I have seen on a power bank, but I don't really care about that here; it does its job. It shows the remaining battery percentage and the charging activity on the ports in real time, so you can actually see what the power bank is doing. There is also a capacitive button that you can press to wake the display whenever you want to check the battery.
100W charging is the reason I like this power bank
This is where the URBN Mega Stack starts making a lot more sense to me. The power bank supports up to 100W output, which means this isn't just something you buy to keep your phone alive until you get home. You can actually use it with a laptop, tablet and other power-hungry devices. I tested it with several devices, and these were the results:
Device
Charging
|MacBook Neo
|36% in 40 minutes
|MacBook Pro M1
|72% in 50 minutes
|Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
|81% in 50 minutes
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
|81% in 62 minutes
The MacBook Pro result is particularly impressive for a power bank. And this is also where I started using the URBN Mega Stack much more than I expected.
I often carry a laptop when I am out for work, and finding a wall socket isn't always easy. With this power bank in my bag, I don't have to worry about that anymore. If my laptop battery starts getting low, I can just plug it into the power bank and continue working. That, for me, is the biggest advantage of this product.
URBN 25000mAh Mega Stack pros and cons
Pros
- 100W charging
- Built-in braided USB-C cable
- Can charge laptops
- Useful battery percentage display
- Compact enough for a 25,000mAh power bank
Cons
- Heavy at 430 grams
- Expensive if you only need a phone power bank
It has become my go-to power bank
Despite its 430-gram weight, the URBN Mega Stack has become an essential part of my tech kit. At ₹5,499, it offers exceptional value by delivering 100W laptop charging and a massive 25,000mAh capacity that cheaper, lightweight alternatives simply cannot match.
While it is certainly overkill for just charging a smartphone, it is ideal for anyone routinely carrying a laptop, phone, and tablet. Its manageable size, huge capacity, and high-speed output make it a highly recommended, versatile power solution for all your devices.
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