Vivo T4 Pro 5G key specifications and price in India tipped online ahead of August 26 launch

Vivo is set to expand its popular mid-range T-series smartphone lineup with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G on August 26 in India. The upcoming device is positioned between the Vivo T4 Ultra and the Vivo T4 5G. Ahead of its official release, several key details about the smartphone’s pricing and features have surfaced online, giving buyers a clear idea of what to expect. Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile is set to launch on August 26, 2025, in India.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Mobile: Launch Timeline and Pre-Order

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G’s launch event is scheduled for August 26 at 12 noon, after which the smartphone will be available for pre-order through Flipkart, Vivo’s official online store, and various retail partners.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price in India

Industry reports suggest that the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will likely be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. Market speculation indicates that the starting price may be either Rs. 26,999 or Rs. 27,999, though Vivo has yet to confirm the exact figure. The device will be offered in blue and gold colour options.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP primary Sony sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto periscope lens offering 3x zoom. Additionally, a 2MP sensor will be part of the arrangement. On the front, the device will house a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is likely to feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Furthermore, the device will house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast wireless charging support. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will run on FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15, and is expected to include dual stereo speakers. In terms of design, the smartphone will measure 7.53mm in thickness.