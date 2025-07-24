Vivo T4R 5G mobile launches in India on 31 July: Official specs and more revealed



Vivo has finally confirmed that its next T-Series phone, the Vivo T4R 5G, will launch in India later this month on 31 July at 12PM This phone will feature a quad-curved display and a decent set of specifications, expected at a mid-range price. Vivo T45 launches on July 31.(Vivo)

Vivo already has multiple T-Series phones in India, such as the T4 Ultra, and the new device will join this series.

Vivo T45 5G mobile: Confirmed Specs

Vivo has also unveiled key specifications, revealing that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. For its cameras, it will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor that supports 4K video recording. The phone will offer a quad-curved display panel and, based on teasers, it is expected to be available in two colourways: a shade of white and a purple gradient finish.

For the software, being a Vivo phone, it will likely run on Vivo Funtouch OS 15, on top of Android 15.

Similarities With iQOO Z10R

Notably, the design is quite reminiscent of the iQOO Z10R, which launched earlier today. This similarity is evident in the camera module's appearance, the Aura Light ring flashlight, the glossy sides, the matte back finish, and the quad-curved display panel. The specifications are also quite similar, including the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, the 50 MP IMX882 main camera, and the quad-curved display.

This is not surprising, considering Vivo is the parent company of iQOO, and both companies have previously shared models, launching them under their respective brand names.

If the phone is indeed a rebranded iQOO Z10R, it could also feature technologies like IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and may offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. And, it also hints at the pricing of this phone (iQOO Z10R starts at ₹19,499).

