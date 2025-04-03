Vivo V50e India launch date confirmed: Know what’s coming

Vivo is all set to launch its new generation V series models gradually in India. In February, the company announced the Vivo V50 with some new camera upgrades. Now, it has announced the launch of another V50 series model in the upcoming days. The Vivo V50e has been in talks for quite some time, but the company has started to tease the smartphone officially, revealing several features and specifications. Vivo V50e India launch date is here. Know what the mid-ranger has to offer.(Vivo)

Now, in a new teaser, the company has confirmed the launch date for the smartphone, creating excitement among mid-range smartphone buyers. If you are in search of a smartphone with an attractive design and advanced camera capabilities, then know what the Vivo V50e has to offer.

Vivo V50e launch date in India

Vivo India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the launch date for Vivo V50e. The smartphone will be announced on April 10, 2025, in India, at 12 PM. Therefore, we exactly have seven days to know about its specifications and features. Alongside the launch date, Vivo has also confirmed some of the features which may entice buyers.

According to the Vivo India website, the Vivo V50e will come in two attractive colours: Pearl White and Sapphire Blue. The smartphone features a quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with upgraded durability with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistant ratings.

Furthermore, the website also revealed some crucial camera features, which have become the main attraction for the Vivo V50e. The smartphone features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS. It also includes a circular Aura light to enhance night photography and portraits. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera.

While Vivo has yet to reveal V50e’s performance features, but it has confirmed the advanced AI features coming to the smartphone. Reportedly, it will offer AI features like AI Image Expander, Circle to Search, Note Assist, and much more.

Vivo V50e: What to expect

The Vivo V50e is likely to come with a 6.77-inch screen size, which may offer 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the same as the predecessor. Therefore, the performance may remain similar as the Vivo V40e.

In terms of pricing, the Vivo V50e could compete in the mid-range smartphone market with a price between Rs.25000 and Rs.30000 in India.