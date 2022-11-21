What is Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence? India set to take over chair today

The third edition of the annual Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit began on Monday in Tokyo, and on the first day, India will be handed over the presidency of the group, for 2022-23, by the outgoing Council Chair, France.

Also Read: India to assume Chair of Global Partnership on AI for next year

At the summit, which will conclude on Tuesday, India, a founding member of the GPAI, will be represented by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Technology.

India under PM @narendramodi ji is assuming @g20org Presidency



On 21st Nov, India under PM assumes Chairmanship of Global #ArtificialIntelligence in Tokyo, Japan after receiving over 2/3rd votes from member nations #DigitalIndia #IndiaTechade #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/BvwkzGbDH1 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 20, 2022

What is Global Partnership in Artificial Intelligence?

Launched on June 15, 2020, with fifteen members, the Global Partnership in Artificial Intelligence is described as the ‘fruition of an idea developed within the G7.’

It is a multi-stakeholder initiative on artificial intelligence (AI), which aims to fill what it describes as ‘the gap between theory and practice on AI,' by supporting cutting-edge research, as well as applied activities, on AI-related priorities.

The initiative facilitates international cooperation on artificial technology by bringing together on a single platform, experts from fields such as science, industry, civil society, governments, international bodies, and academia.

Who all are members of GPAI?

At present, GPAI has twenty-five member states: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, the Republic of Korea (South Korea), Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union (EU).

The founding members are: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Slovenia, the UK, the US, and the EU.

The G7 countries in GPAI are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. In addition, the EU is a ‘non-enumerated member' of the G7.

Where were the first two GPAI summits held?

Montreal (Canada) hosted the inaugural edition on December 3 and 4, 2020, followed by Paris, on November 11 and 12, 2021. The two offices of the bloc are also located in these two cities, with one in each location.

What about the Tokyo summit?

Tokyo is the first Asian city to host this summit. Being held at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo in the Japanese capital, the meeting will discuss these four themes: Responsible AI, Data governance, Future of work, and Innovation and commercialisation.

Click here for details.

How did India get presidency for 2022-23?

In the election for the Council Chair, India received more than a two-thirds majority of the first-preference votes, and was followed by Canada and the US, respectively.

However, it is not known which city will host the 2023 edition. Also, in September next year, the G20 summit will take place in New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON