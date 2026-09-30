WhatsApp adds parental controls for teen accounts: Key features and activation guide

WhatsApp today announced parental controls for parents and their teenage kids. These controls are aimed at making the platform safer for teenagers and giving parents some set of controls to ensure that their kids stay safe online.

WhatsApp gets parental controls. (WhatsApp)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

With these new set of controls parents will be able to choose the right privacy settings for their kids, monitor who their kids are connecting with and even decide on their Meta AI experience among others.

WhatsApp parental controls: What will parents be able to control

According to the details shared by WhatsApp, with the new set of parental controls parents will be able to choose privacy controls for their kids' WhatsApp accounts. This will include factors such as who can see their profile photo and who can add them to groups. If a kid wants to change any of these settings, they will need to get approval from their parents, which will be provided in the form of a parent-set PIN.

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Apart from this, these new controls will also enable parents to keep a track of whom their teen is connecting with on WhatsApp. As a part of this feature, parents will be notified when their teenage kid joins or leaves a group, or when a group their teenage kid is a part of grows meaningfully in size. Parents will also be able to choose how their teenage kid can use Channels, whose Status updates they can see, and who can see theirs. Additionally, parents will be able to decide on their kids' Meta AI experience, which includes choosing between the default 13+ setting and a stricter 'Limited Content' option.

Coming to the safety, WhatsApp says that even with controls turned on, personal messages and calls of teenage kids will stay private and protected by end-to-end encryption. No one outside of the chat, not even WhatsApp, will be able see or hear them.

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{{^usCountry}} As far as availability is concerned, WhatsApp has started rolling out these controls to all its users globally and that they should be available to all users within the coming days. How to set up parental controls for teens on WhatsApp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As far as availability is concerned, WhatsApp has started rolling out these controls to all its users globally and that they should be available to all users within the coming days. How to set up parental controls for teens on WhatsApp {{/usCountry}}

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Step 1: Update your kids' WhatsApp app on their phones.

Step 2: Go to your teen’s WhatsApp account on their phone and tap Settings.

Step 3: Now go to Parental controls and then tap the Continue option.

Step 4: Enter your teen’s birthday and confirm their age.

Step 5: Tap Continue to link to a parent’s account.

How to link your teen's account from your phone on WhatsApp

Step 1: Update WhatsApp app on your phone.

Step 2: Scan the QR code displayed on your teen’s device with your phone's camera and tap the link to be taken to WhatsApp.

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Step 3: Tap the Continue option.

Step 4: Verify you’re an adult and then create a 6-digit parent PIN.

Step 5: Confirm your parent PIN and then tap the Continue option.

Step 6: Tap Done option and finish account setup on your teen’s phone.

How to view, change privacy settings with parental controls in your teen's WhatsApp account

Step 1: Go to the teen’s phone and open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap Settings and then go to Parental controls.

Step 3: Enter your parent PIN.

Step 4: Tap Privacy Settings.

Step 5: Tap the privacy setting that you want to change.

Step 6: Select Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except…, Only share with…, or Nobody, based on the setting.

How to view your kid's activity in parental controls in WhatsApp

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Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Tap Settings and then tap Parental controls.

Step 3: Select your teen’s account to view their activity.

How to receive notifications from your kids' account on WhatsApp

As a parent you can get informed when a contact is added, when a group is created or joined and when your kid’s name or profile picture is changed. Here's how you can turn on these notifications:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Tap Settings and then go to Parental controls.

Step 3: Select your teen’s account.

Step 4: Tap More Options and then go to Manage notifications.

Step 5: Find the notification type and toggle it on.