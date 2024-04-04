 WhatsApp server down: Users encounter problems while sending messages on app - Hindustan Times
WhatsApp server down: Users encounter problems while sending messages on app

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 01:01 AM IST

WhatsApp server down, causing issues for users worldwide.

WhatsApp server down: Meta's instant messaging faced server issues on Thursday as users reported problems while sending or receiving messages on the application.

WhatsApp down(AFP)
WhatsApp down(AFP)

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, noted over 17,000 reports from Indian users flagging problems with WhatsApp platform. The issue surfaced around 11 pm.

According to NetBlocks, another platform that tracks internet disruptions, Meta platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp are currently experiencing international outages, particularly affecting image and media uploads.

The incidents are not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.

WhatsApp affected globally

The problem with Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp was global as over 67,000 users in the United Kingdom and 95,000 in Brazil reported problems with the platform.

Users in the United States also faced issues with Instagram, according to Downdetector.

What WhatsApp said?

WhatsApp acknowledged the problem and said: “We know some people are experiencing issues right now.”

“We're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible,” it added in the statement.

On the Meta Status service page, the parent company said, "We are currently experiencing an outage impacting service on Cloud API. This issue started at 04-03-2024 11:10 AM PST (11:40 pm IST). Our engineering teams are investigating the issue. We will provide another update within 4 hours or sooner if additional information is available."

Memes float on X

WhatsApp being down is the top trend in X, flooded with hilarious memes and messages. One user wrote, “WhatsApp is down for everybody, go breathe some fresh air.” Another quipped: “Everyone: Whatsapp and Instagram are down (cry emoji) Me who uses Telegram and X (chill picture)”

Last month, a technical issue caused a Facebook and Instagram outage that lasted for more than two hours, affecting hundreds of thousands of users globally.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

