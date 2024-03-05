Instagram, Facebook down: Meta issues first response to global outage
Mar 05, 2024 09:49 PM IST
Meta acknowledges issues with social media platforms and “is actively working to resolve them”.
Meta has acknowledged issues with its social media platforms, saying that the company is actively working to resolve the problem.
"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Share this article