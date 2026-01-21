Whirlpool Xpert Care front-load washing machine with Ozone Air Refresh launched in India

Whirlpool has introduced a new range of front-load washing machines in India under the Xpert Care series. The key addition in this lineup is Ozone Air Refresh Technology, which allows users to refresh clothes without using water or detergent. The company says the feature aims to reduce fabric damage caused by repeated washing. Whirlpool launched Xpert Care front-load washing machines in India with Ozone Air Refresh and steam wash features. (Whirlpool )

Whirlpool Xpert Care Washing Machine: Ozone Air Refresh for Lightly Worn Clothes Whirlpool positions the ozone-based refresh cycle as an option for garments that are lightly worn and not visibly stained. Such clothes often go through full wash cycles only to remove odour or for hygiene reasons. The company says this habit leads to over-washing and gradual fabric wear. With Ozone Air Refresh, users can treat clothes without running a regular wash.

The process uses an in-built ozoniser that converts oxygen from the air into ozone gas. The gas circulates inside the drum and works on odour-causing particles and bacteria. At the end of the cycle, the ozone converts back into oxygen. Whirlpool says it tested the system for up to 50 continuous refresh cycles on dry-clean-only items such as blazers, sarees, trousers and embellished garments. Under test conditions, the company claims the process caused no shrinkage or colour loss.

Whirlpool also says the ozone cycle removes up to 99.9% of bacteria, allergens, dust mites and viruses, and helps reduce smells from smoke and cooking.

Standard Wash Features and Stain Removal Along with the refresh feature, the Xpert Care machines support standard wash programs. Whirlpool claims the machines can remove up to 100 common dried stains, including tea, coffee, mud and chocolate, without pre-treatment. The range includes a Fresh Care+ function that tumbles the drum at intervals and releases steam for up to six hours after a wash ends. The company says this helps limit odour and creasing if clothes remain inside the machine.

Other features include steam wash for hygiene, 6th Sense Technology that adjusts wash settings based on load and fabric, Zero Pressure Fill Technology for low water pressure conditions, and a Smart Wave Drum. The machines offer a 1400 RPM spin speed and a 330 mm door opening.

