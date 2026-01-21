Edit Profile
    Whirlpool Xpert Care front-load washing machine with Ozone Air Refresh launched in India

    Whirlpool Xpert Care front-load washing machines have been launched in India, featuring Ozone Air Refresh technology.

    Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 11:19 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Whirlpool has introduced a new range of front-load washing machines in India under the Xpert Care series. The key addition in this lineup is Ozone Air Refresh Technology, which allows users to refresh clothes without using water or detergent. The company says the feature aims to reduce fabric damage caused by repeated washing.

    Whirlpool launched Xpert Care front-load washing machines in India with Ozone Air Refresh and steam wash features. (Whirlpool )
    Whirlpool launched Xpert Care front-load washing machines in India with Ozone Air Refresh and steam wash features. (Whirlpool )

    Whirlpool Xpert Care Washing Machine: Ozone Air Refresh for Lightly Worn Clothes

    Whirlpool positions the ozone-based refresh cycle as an option for garments that are lightly worn and not visibly stained. Such clothes often go through full wash cycles only to remove odour or for hygiene reasons. The company says this habit leads to over-washing and gradual fabric wear. With Ozone Air Refresh, users can treat clothes without running a regular wash.

    Also read: Vivo X200T launching in India on January 27: Check expected price, features and availability

    The process uses an in-built ozoniser that converts oxygen from the air into ozone gas. The gas circulates inside the drum and works on odour-causing particles and bacteria. At the end of the cycle, the ozone converts back into oxygen. Whirlpool says it tested the system for up to 50 continuous refresh cycles on dry-clean-only items such as blazers, sarees, trousers and embellished garments. Under test conditions, the company claims the process caused no shrinkage or colour loss.

    Whirlpool also says the ozone cycle removes up to 99.9% of bacteria, allergens, dust mites and viruses, and helps reduce smells from smoke and cooking.

    Also read: iPhone 17e: 6 Upgrades Apple may bring to its next mid-range iPhone

    Standard Wash Features and Stain Removal

    Along with the refresh feature, the Xpert Care machines support standard wash programs. Whirlpool claims the machines can remove up to 100 common dried stains, including tea, coffee, mud and chocolate, without pre-treatment. The range includes a Fresh Care+ function that tumbles the drum at intervals and releases steam for up to six hours after a wash ends. The company says this helps limit odour and creasing if clothes remain inside the machine.

    Other features include steam wash for hygiene, 6th Sense Technology that adjusts wash settings based on load and fabric, Zero Pressure Fill Technology for low water pressure conditions, and a Smart Wave Drum. The machines offer a 1400 RPM spin speed and a 330 mm door opening.

    Also read: Realme P4 Power confirmed to launch in India on January 29: Check expected price, specs and more

    Availability and Warranty

    The Whirlpool Xpert Care washing machine is priced at Rs. 24,500 and is available through retail stores and online platforms across India. The machines use Inverter and Direct Drive motors and come with a five-year comprehensive warranty and a ten-year motor warranty. Additionally, this washing machine is being manufactured at its Pondicherry facility.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    News/Technology/Whirlpool Xpert Care Front-load Washing Machine With Ozone Air Refresh Launched In India
