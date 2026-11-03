Whirlpool's latest refrigerators can tell when your fruits and vegetables need attention: Here's how

Forgetting about the fruits and vegetables tucked away in the back of your refrigerator is something most households have experienced. By the time you remember them, they may already be past their best. Whirlpool wants to tackle this everyday problem with a new feature that brings artificial intelligence into food storage. The home appliances brand has introduced what it calls India's first Freshness Detection Technology, powered by its proprietary 6th Sense AI, in its premium Luxuriem range of four-door refrigerators. The technology is designed to identify early signs of over-ripening and alert users before their produce starts spoiling. Instead of relying entirely on consumers to check their groceries, the refrigerator monitors changes in freshness levels inside its crisper drawer. Here's everything you need to know about Whirlpool's new AI-powered refrigerators and how the technology works.
How Whirlpool's AI freshness detection technology works
You may be interested in
33% OFF
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Intellifresh Pro Inverter Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFPRO INV CNV 278 ILLUSIA STEEL (2S)-Y, Illusia Steel, 10-in-1 Modes)
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Intellifresh Pro Inverter Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFPRO INV CNV 278 ILLUSIA STEEL (2S)-Y Illusia Steel 10-in-1 Modes)
₹26,490₹39,300
Get This
30% OFF
Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL (2S)-Y, 2026 Model)
Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL (2S)-Y 2026 Model)
₹45,990₹65,600
Get This
31% OFF
LG 185 L, 4 Star, Smart Inverter, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GLD1945ZOSE, Scarlet Euphoria, Base stand with Drawer)
LG 185 L 4 Star Smart Inverter
₹16,890₹24,490
Get This
22% OFF
Electrolux 425L 1 Star Double Door Refrigerator with AI CoolAssist, Bottom Mount Freezer, GreenZone Technology, Cooling 360, Inverter, Frost Free, UltimateTaste 700, EBE4302C-S, Stainless Steel
Electrolux 425L 1 Star Double Door Refrigerator with AI CoolAssist Bottom Mount Freezer GreenZone Technology
₹70,990₹90,990
Get This
35% OFF
Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Fast Ice Making, Easy Clean Back, Large Vegetable Box (HED-204TMIBA-N, Marine Ivy, Base Stand Drawer, 2026 Model)
Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Fast Ice Making Easy Clean Back Large Vegetable Box (HED-204TMIBA-N
₹16,690₹25,590
Get This
32% OFF
Haier 237 L 2 Star Frost Free Twin Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator with Extra Spacious 2X Veg Box (HEB-242EGSA-P, Moon Silver, 2026 Model)
Haier 237 L 2 Star Frost Free Twin Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator with Extra Spacious 2X Veg Box (HEB-242EGSA-P Moon Silver 2026 Model)
₹25,490₹37,490
Get This
34% OFF
IFB 241L 2 Star 7-in-1 Multi Mode, Advanced Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with 30 Hrs Cooling Retention & 4 Year Super Warranty (2026, IFBFF-291BYBSE, Brush Grey)
IFB 241L 2 Star 7-in-1 Multi Mode Advanced Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with 30 Hrs Cooling Retention & 4 Year Super Warranty (2026 IFBFF-291BYBSE
₹25,390₹38,200
Get This
22% OFF
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H28U3FHL, Black DOI, 2026 Model)
Samsung 236 L 3 Star Convertible
₹27,990₹35,999
Get This
32% OFF
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free
₹81,990₹1,21,000
Get This
Whirlpool's iFresh Sensor Engine, which uses a sensor built directly into the refrigerator's crisper drawer. It tracks ethylene, a naturally occurring gas released by fruits and vegetables as they ripen.
Powered by 6th Sense AI, the system scans produce inside the drawer every 10 seconds. When it detects an increase in ethylene levels associated with over-ripening, it sends an alert so users can check their fruits and vegetables and decide what needs attention.
The technology is also designed to account for the fact that different types of produce ripen at different rates. Whirlpool says it has worked with food scientists to understand how the system responds to fruits and vegetables commonly consumed across India.
Its Full-Spectrum Produce Detection feature covers both high-ethylene emitters, such as apples, pears, kiwis, avocados and peaches, and low-ethylene emitters, including lettuce, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. A real-time user interface also allows consumers to view the freshness status of their stored produce.
There is an adaptive element, too. When users check their produce after receiving an alert and reset the notification, the system records that feedback. It then uses this information to adjust future alert thresholds according to household preferences.
Whirlpool Luxuriem refrigerators: Price and availability in India
The new technology expands Whirlpool's premium Luxuriem four-door refrigerator portfolio. The expanded range will be available in different premium finishes and three capacities: 645 litres, 651 litres and 654 litres. Prices start at ₹98,000, with the refrigerators set to be available through leading retail stores and online platforms across India.