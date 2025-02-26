Wordle 1348 hints and answer for February 26, 2025

Every new day comes with a brand new Wordle. The beloved word game asks its players one question: can you guess the right five-letter word within six guesses? If you are ready, let us delve into the exciting journey into solving today’s puzzle. Get hints and the answer for Wordle 1348 for today - February 26, 2025.(REUTERS)

Today’s puzzle could not get more exciting. Whether or not you are able to guess it correctly, the journey into trying to solve the puzzle will be one to remember – every Wordle is like a new voyage. Are you all set?

Wordle today: Hints for February 26, 2025

Today’s word is something you might receive for excellence. The letter A appears twice in the word. The word starts with the letter A.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, here’s a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for February 26, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word and here it is – the Wordle 1348 answer for February 25, 2025, is ‘AWARD’.

Don’t be upset if you were unable to solve today’s puzzle. Tomorrow is another day, and you will surely bounce back.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created. The game quickly became the favourite among word lovers. Thousands of players are greeted with a fresh word puzzle each day, which has to be played using a series of process-of-elimination clues. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where a five-letter word has to be guessed. Colours indicate how correct the player is – green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.