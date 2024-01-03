close_game
Wordle 928 hints and answers for January 3, 2024

Wordle 928 hints and answers for January 3, 2024

BySumanti Sen
Jan 03, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Get hints and answers for Wordle 923 for today - January 3, 2024

Wordle asks one question to its players: can you guess the right five-letter word within six guesses? If you are ready, let’s delve into an exciting journey into solving today’s puzzle.

You may or may not be able to guess it correctly, but your journey into today's game will certainly be exciting
You may or may not be able to guess it correctly, but your journey into today's game will certainly be exciting (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)

Today’s puzzle is as exciting as it gets. You may or may not be able to guess it correctly, but your journey into the game will certainly be exciting. Are you all set?

Wordle Today: Hints for January 3

The answer consists of way more consonants than vowels. The term has no repetitive letters. The word is associated with spinning.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, here is the answer for you!

Wordle Today: Answer for January 3

It is time to reveal the term and here it is – the Wordle 923 answer for January 3 is ‘TWIRL’.

Don’t be disheartened if you were unable to solve today’s Wordle. You will surely be able to crack it tomorrow.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game that Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created. A fresh word puzzle greets its thousands of players every day, and it has to be played using a series of process-of-elimination clues. The game has been available since October 2021 as a daily puzzle.

How to play Wordle

Wordle starts with a 5x6 grid of empty boxes where a five-letter word has to be guessed. Colours indicate how correct the player is – green for the right letter in the right spot, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for a letter not in the word.

Wednesday, January 03, 2024
