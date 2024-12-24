Menu Explore
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Indian variant spotted at BIS, launch expected soon

ByShaurya Sharma
Dec 24, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been reportedly spotted undergoing certification at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Here's what it means.

The Xiaomi 15 series has already made its debut in China, and now rumours about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra are starting to emerge. Xiaomi’s smartphones traditionally launch first in their home market, China, before making their way to global markets. And now, according to a report by The Tech Outlook, a new Xiaomi device, allegedly the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, has been spotted undergoing certification at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Here's what this means.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will replace this year's Xiaomi 14 Ultra as Xiaomi's top-end flagship next year.(Xiaomi)
Xiaomi 15 Ultra will replace this year's Xiaomi 14 Ultra as Xiaomi's top-end flagship next year.(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Spotted At BIS

The Tech Outlook reports that the device was spotted with the model number 25010PN30I and received approval on December 20 2024. While the phone does not have a name listed, the IMEI on the listing reveals that it is indeed the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The report adds that the global variant will have a similar model number, but the last letter will be changed from ‘I’ to ‘G’, with the Chinese variant using the letter ‘C’.

The report adds that the phone is set to launch in China and is rumoured to be released in February next year. Multiple reports have corroborated this, and an Indian and global launch could follow soon after.

What do we think? Well, based on past launches, especially with this year’s Xiaomi 14 series, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see Xiaomi launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for the Indian market, considering the brand acknowledged the popularity of the Ultra moniker and brought the Xiaomi14 Ultra in the country.

What Do We Know About the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications?

The report suggests that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will sport the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like the other Xiaomi 15 series models. It will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Additionally, the device could feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a curved fan design. The camera is expected to be a quad-camera setup, featuring 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 200 MP sensors. The device may also pack a large 6000 mAh battery and come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

