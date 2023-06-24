Zerodha's Nithin Kamath red flags ‘new scam’ in name of FedEx, Blue Dart: ‘…got a video call’

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of retail brokerage firm Zerodha, on Friday, warned of a latest “scam” being done in the name of courier companies such as FedEx, Blue Dart, and others. The 43-year-old entrepreneur elaborated on how the scamsters are now posing as officials from the CBI and crime branch to dupe people in fake cases. Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.(Mint file photo)

“There's a new scam in the name of FedEx, Blue Dart, and other courier companies that you need to be aware of. A colleague got a call from a person claiming to be from FedEx saying that a parcel had been confiscated by the police because drugs were found in it,” Kamath said in a series of tweets.

Sharing what his colleague got as an official notice from the crooks, he further said the victim also got a video call from a person claiming to be from the police. The fraudsters also shared bank account details to transfer funds to release the package.

“Since the fake police had his Aadhaar number, this made the entire ordeal more convincing. This person panicked and transferred the money immediately,” Kamath added.

On what is the best thing to do in such situations, Kamath said one should say, “I will get my lawyer to speak to you.”

Most fraudsters prey on people who panic and react instinctively. Slowing down before reacting is the key, he added.

Many Twitter users shared their experiences of similar scams and thanked Kamath for flagging it on the microblogging site.

A user wrote, “This type of scam is going on since months. One of my friends got such call around four months ago and the another friend got the same kind of call two months ago. Everyone needs to be very careful because scamsters build up new stories every time.”

“I got such a call 8 months ago, referring to a FedEx parcel. They shared a police photo ID. I panicked, but eventually said I will take legal advice. The caller then abruptly cut off,” said another.

While another replied, “I have received such calls in the name of FedEx at least 4 times, claiming how I sent a packet containing illegal items, followed by the caller asking you to file a complaint with the Mumbai crime branch. Lastly, when countered them by saying I am filing in local PS, person cut d call.”