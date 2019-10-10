e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Fognini laughs his way into Shanghai last eight

Fognini, ranked 12th in the world, collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian

tennis Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:40 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Shanghai
Fabio Fognini in action
Fabio Fognini in action(REUTERS)
         

Two days after Andy Murray told him to “shut up”, Fabio Fognini put on another colourful display to reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Italian had several prickly exchanges with the chair umpire and the crowd in a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Fognini, ranked 12th in the world, collapsed in fits of laughter at the net after one umpiring decision and then had an animated exchange with the official in Italian.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old defeated former number one Murray in three bitter sets, after which the Briton accused him of shouting during a critical point.

pst/rma

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:40 IST

