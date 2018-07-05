‘No rescheduling of Wimbledon men’s singles final even if England reach World Cup final’

Wimbledon bosses have made it clear that they won’t reschedule the men’s singles final even if England reach the FIFA World Cup final, which is slated to be held on July 15 in Russia and may coincide with the All England Club marquee event.

While the football World Cup final is scheduled to start in Moscow at 4pm BST (8:30 IST), Wimbledon men’s singles final will commence at 2pm BST (6:30 IST) on the same day.

If the men’s singles final lasts more than two hours, sports-loving people from around the world would be faced with a dilemma of choosing between two of the biggest sporting events.

For people of England - the country which is hosting Wimbledon - this may prove even more difficult a situation if their team advances into the football World Cup final.

After beating Colombia in a breathtaking penalty shootout in a Round of 16 match on Tuesday, the Three Lions are only two wins away from reaching a World Cup final for the first time since 1966 when they had won the competition.

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis, though, is in no mood to rehash the timings of the prestigious Grand Slam final.

“It has not been a discussion other than, ‘we are two o’clock and that’s it’. We love seeing England do well and would love Gareth Southgate and his side to do well at this World Cup,” Lewis was quoted as saying by Evening Standard.

The All England Club would also continue with its strict policy of not showing any World Cup matches during the Wimbledon fortnight.