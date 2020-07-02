e-paper
Home / Tennis / Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus

The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.

tennis Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Belgrade
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem.(AP)
         

Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.

“Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade,” his media team said in a statement.

Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, the statement said.

The news comes amid a new spike of coronavirus cases in Serbia and the reintroduction of some restrictive measures, such as compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing.

Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in the matches in Belgrade and Zadar. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also said he has the virus.

