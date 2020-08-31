Summer Travel: From road trips to beaches, here’s how to make the most of your vacation days

travel

A global pandemic may be upon us, stranding us all within the confines of our own homes for the fear of getting infected, but that is not enough to completely quell our desire to travel and explore. Even before a few countries started opening their borders for air travel, people persevered and found a way to satisfy their wanderlust, whether it was through digital tours or window swaps.

As the world begins to open back up again, we are all itching to get out again. Even now most people who are working from home have most of their vacation days saved up. And this might be the perfect time to use those days before the summer is officially over. Depending on the amount of time you have on your hands, here are a few things you can do to travel even during the coronavirus era.

2 Days: Explore your own town

Considering how often we look to get away from our day to day lives, our own hometowns get ignored. Especially in a culturally rich place like India, even the smallest of all towns have their own history and landmarks that shed light on the significance of the place. Depending on where you are in the country, the weather is finally starting to improve, making this the perfect time to get out there and check out the theme and water parks in your area or visiting the fancy restaurant nearby with your family. Even the slightest change in scenery can help break the monotony.

5 Days: Soak up the sun at the nearest beach

Nothing says summer vacation quite like lounging in the sand and swimming in the ocean. Domestic travel has resumed, and several states are now more lax in their travel procedures. You can visit some of the most beautiful beaches our country has to offer in Goa or you could take a trip to the Andaman and Nicobar islands for a quick getaway to recharge after the stress that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic.

7 Days: Staycation at a luxury resort

If a vacation for you means sipping margaritas by the pool after a massage, you can visit the nearest secluded luxury resort and leave all your trouble behind. From delicious 5-star dining, expensive amnesties, and activities for the entire family, you can pamper yourself with the best the country has to offer. You can even get away from the summer heart by visiting one of the many luxury resorts that have now opened up in the hill stations.

10 Days: Time for a road trip

For some travel means venturing onto the open road with nothing but your vehicle and music at your side. With enough time on your hands, you can visit some of the most gorgeous corners of our great country. From biking to Ladakh or driving down Chennai to Pondicherry, or even taking an extended road trip to Jaipur and Jaisalmer, there is no dearth of options for a keen traveller. What’s more, a vehicle provides the safety of personal space that might not be available in public transports. Whether you prefer to travel with family and friends, your pets or even solo, you cannot go wrong with a road trip.

15 Days: National Parks and Monuments

India as a country has an abundance of history to share with those that take the time to appreciate it. It is also the home to several endangered animals who are now living in national parks for their safety. Another road trip or air travel plan can be to visit the various places in India that you have not had a chance to do so far. With a well-researched itinerary, you will be able to travel all over the country and visit iconic places like the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, the Ranthambore National Park or even the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

