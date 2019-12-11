These travel hacks for international flights may go a long way

travel

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:13 IST

Planning a business trip to the United States? Or is a white Christmas in the UK on the cards? The prospect of travelling on an international flight can be both exciting and intimidating at the same time.

Whether one is flying for the first time or is a regular, the one thing that remains constant in international flights are the long hours when one has to stay cooped up in tiny chairs or the sheer duration it takes to travel from one place to the other.

It is during these times that one fervently wishes there were some travel hacks they could have referred to during their long haul to distant shores. Fear not, a Quora thread titled “ What are some travel hacks for international flights no one talks about?” seems to provide some of the answers.

A user from Boston, Suraj appears to have a few responses related to easy hacks that can make international travel more bearable. Replying to the question on Quora, Suraj, who says he has “gone on several international flights over the decades,” lists a few hacks he would “like to pass on,” to prospective travellers who are bound for international flights.

The frequent flier also elaborates on each point to make it easier for readers to comprehend how it will benefit them. For starters, Suraj stresses on the importance of dressing comfortably. According to him, it is not worth it to be uncomfortable for long flights. Rather, one should dress smart, he opines.

ALSO READ: Top 5 tips to help prevent jet lag and make you vacation healthy

The other point Suraj stresses on is to ‘carry a pen’, according to him, there are always people in the airport who will ask for a pen and it is better one carries a pen in the travel wallet. He also highlights hacks pertaining to travelling to a cold country, having a short connection, being nice to co-passengers and planning restroom breaks in advance among other inputs.

Talking about travelling to a cold country, he explains that one should pack their coat in the check-in baggage, adding, “You’re going to put your coat on before leaving the destination terminal anyway. Might as well keep your hands free during the journey, right?”.

Another hack if a flier has a short connection, is opting for a seat in the front of the plane as “every minute counts” when the transit time is less than an hour. People at the front of the aircraft are able to de-board earlier, so one has to request a seat accordingly.

Suraj also highlights the importance of being nice, adding that “if you’re nice to people, they’ll be nice to you.” The frequent flier from Boston says that no matter what the mood of the flier or the staff working is one should ask questions politely. He elaborates, “If you do so they’ll be way more willing to assist you with any task, like a seat reassignment.”

Being courteous to the cabin crew could help a traveller easily switch seats or store their baggage in a decent spot or receive any additional service to make the journey less strenuous. When it comes to restroom breaks, one should plan it accordingly. If one is sitting in the window or middle seats they should try finishing their “restroom business” when someone else from the row decides to go themselves.

Finally, Suraj stresses the importance of keeping supporting documents ready so that they can be quickly accessed. Fliers should keep passport, customs form, and any supporting documents ready in the hand luggage, rather than fiddling for documents when in the line.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter